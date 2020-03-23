Plymouth REIT Offers High Return Potential With Diversification Benefits

Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) is mainly engaged in industrial services segment. The REIT focuses on select markets and offers single tenant and multi tenant properties. It has created a niche for itself in the market by mainly servicing Class B industrial properties and selective capital positioning. Plymouth has grown by investing in upcoming markets which offer multiple investment opportunities and have higher than average growth rate. Here is a look at the fundamentals of the REIT to see whether Plymouth qualifies to be a part of an investment oriented long term portfolio.

The Portfolio

Plymouth is a relative newcomer in terms of its IPO. The company went public in June 2017 and has offered substantial growth since then. The REIT currently has 73 industrial properties scattered across 11 states. These properties encompass nearly 15.2 million square feet area. The largest concentration of its properties is in Chicago and Milwaukee area, comprising 32.7 percent of its total portfolio as on September 30, 2019. Cincinnati is a distant second with 14 percent share. The REIT is also active in markets such as Atlanta, Indianapolis, Memphis and Columbus.

Source: Company Website

Plymouth seeks to diversify its portfolio using different criterion. While with its properties in eleven different states, it has substantial geographic diversification, the REIT further branches out by investing in different asset classes. Two of the most prominent asset classes Plymouth is invested in are Warehouse & Distribution and Warehouse & Manufacturing with 38.7 percent and 31.5 percent share respectively. Apart from these, Plymouth invests in Warehouse Flex and Light manufacturing Flex segments as well.

The Strategy

Plymouth differentiates itself by focusing on Class B industrial properties. Further, these properties are invariably situated in secondary markets, which again give Plymouth an advantage over its peers. Class B industrial properties generally command higher current returns in comparison to Class A industrial properties. These properties also experience lower volatility than Class A properties, allowing the REIT to have more predictable cash flow.

Secondary markets, on the other hand, generally provide higher initial yields and higher rental growth rate. These markets also let the REIT implement more disciplined acquisition policies. The REIT seeks to grow organically as well as through acquisitions. Since its IPO in 2017, the REIT has acquired 54 properties collectively spread over 11.3 million square feet. Its focus on secondary markets provides the REIT with access to properties with lower acquisition price per square feet. The REIT has also built a strong acquisition pipeline with focus on properties offering cap rats ranging from 7 percent to 8.5 percent.

Plymouth has another distinguished investment feature where it focuses on short term leases especially in the case of single tenant facilities. While most of the REITs tend to favor long term leases as they offer more stability, Plymouth’s focus on short term leases allows it to keep its rentals in line with market conditions. By following this strategy, the REIT avoids the risk of locking in its properties and berefting them of participating in rent rallies. However, the REIT still ensures that its properties have high lease renewal rates.

Financial Performance

Plymouth reported its fourth quarter and full year results. The company’s net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter stood at $5.9 million or ($0.44) per weighted average common share. The net operating income for the quarter was reported at $14.5 million. Since FFO is considered to be one of the most appropriate metric for measuring a REIT’s performance, it is important that we have a look at Plymouth’s FFOs as well. the company reported its FFO and Adjusted FFO at $0.48 and $0.39 per weighted average common share and units respectively.

For the entire year, the REIT announced that it suffered a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $24.5 million, or $(2.88) per weighted average common share while its Net Operating Income was reported at $48.1 million. The FFO and adjusted FFO for FY 2019 stood at $1.98 and $1.64 39 per weighted average common share and units respectively.

The company also provided guidance for FY2020 where it expects its Net Loss to remain in the range of ($0.62) and ($0.58) per weighted average common share and operating unit outstanding. Nareit FFO attributable to common stockholders and unit holders is expected to be between $2.05 to $2.09 per weighted average common share and unit and the guidance for AFFO is between $1.81 to $1.85 per weighted average common share and unit.

The Balance Sheet & Investments

Plymouth has a robust Balance Sheet with multiple sources of capital on hand. This strategy means that the REIT has relatively deleveraged capital structure, which enhances the company’s ability to raise funds at more reasonable terms and conditions. This feature is especially important for firms with high growth rate and therefore higher demand of funds for their acquisition sprees. The debt maturity schedule for the REIT is well staggered with no major debt maturity occurring through 2021. Additionally, 100 percent of its debt is with fixed interest rate obligation, making it possible for the REIT to properly assess its future liability.

Source: Company Presentation

Investment Thesis

Apart from the operational analysis of a REIT, two main factors which play a prominent role in determining the viability of a REIT stock for a long term portfolio are its dividend payment history and its stock market performance. The REIT recently announced its latest quarterly dividend at $0.375 per share for the fourth quarter of the year. Plymouth has long track record of consistent dividend payment.

In 2019, the REIT stock grew over 10 percent, closely tracking the broader markets. In 2020, the stock succumbed to macro economic conditions including unexpected onslaught of a pandemic. However, it needs to be kept in mind that the company’s fundamentals remain intact and the REIT has strong potential to make robust recovery as and when general economy gets back to its feet. The current slump in the stock may be used as a good investment opportunity to build up a position in staggered manner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.