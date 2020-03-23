The Children'S Place: No Place To Hide

The Children's Place (PLCE) has been a poster child of what the impact of the Coronavirus has had on retail. Contrary to many other retailers, this apparel play actually saw its shares peak as recent as 2018, when many peers were already seeing declines in their share price.

Shares of the company peaked around $150 in the autumn of 2018, traded around the $100 mark early last summer, and in fact still traded at $70 in February of this year. This all changed rapidly in the past few days as shares actually traded at high single-digits in the past week, before rebounding to nearly $20 by the end of a trading week in which real panic hit the markets.

The Numbers

At the height of the panic last week, Children’s Place reported its 2019 results. Full year sales fell by 3.5% to $1.87 billion, with modest declines resulting from comparable sales declines, accompanied by some store closures.

The pressure on top line sales is weighing on margins with operating profits down about 14% to $96 million, making that margins have fallen towards 5% of sales, thereby causing continued pressure on margins. Amidst some higher interest expenses and a higher tax rate, earnings have fallen even more, although that is in part offset by share repurchases.

All in all a net profit of $73 million was posted on the bottom line, translating into earnings of $4.68 per share based on a full year diluted share count of 15.6 million shares outstanding.

Such earnings power is not likely replicated this year for obvious reasons, yet the real question is if the business might survive the storm, and if that is the case what the outcome for equity holders will be. On the bright side is that the company generates nearly a third of its sales from digital channels, 31% to be exact. That is positive, as share repurchases have weighed on the balance sheet.

Ending the year with nearly $69 million in cash and $171 million drawn on the revolving credit facility, the company operates with a net debt load of $102 million (excluding lease liabilities). This might sound reasonable with EBITDA coming in at $170 million last year, yet that number will take a huge beating in 2020 of course. Particularly painful is that by the end of 2018, the company actually operates a small net cash position, as the company has been fairly aggressive with buybacks.

The Buyback Issue

In the most recent earnings release, the company proudly claims that it has bought back $1.25 billion of its shares over the past decade, as the share count has fallen from 28 million shares in 2009, to about 15 million shares by the end of 2019. The 13 million shares being repurchased are therefore bought at an average of nearly $100 per share, quite a high valuation of course.

Even more painful is the statement in the press release which tells that 1.6 million shares have been acquired at a total of $131 million last year. With a share count of 15.1 million shares trading below the $10 mark last week, that actually means that the money spent on share repurchases in 2019 alone (which reduced the share count by about 10%), would be sufficient to buy back all of its shares at the lows of last week.

What Now?

While shares have rebounded to $18 and change, this still translates into a market value of less than $300 million. To tackle the unknown degree of stress, the company will resort to cost-cutting, as the company has a significant portion of digital sales as well. Most likely, the company will report losses in the coming year and fortunately has room to draw further on its credit facility, in fact, it could draw another $150 million according to the terms of the current facility.

Hence, the situation is quite uncertain even as the enterprise valuation has been cut to about $400 million, while the company generated nearly $2 billion sales last year. Comforting to see is that the company has access to some credit and it has a large digital channel (as sales from this channel might only accelerate), yet the situation is highly uncertain.

In fact, the moves displaced by the company’s shares are largely in line with moves seen by some peers, which find themselves in a somewhat comparable situation. This is perhaps comforting to some extent, yet much of the issues seen by the company are self-inflicted due to too much, and mostly too expensive share repurchases.

While $5 per share in earnings power perhaps might never be observed again, given that the current crisis will come on top of the structural headwinds seen by the business already, there are plenty of reasons to be cautious. While the move to the single digits most certainly might have been an overreaction, with the shorts losing some shirts the day after, I am not a buyer here at $18.

Nonetheless, shares remain interesting to watch given the crazy volatility, perhaps leaving opportunities to place some pair trades with other similar hard-hit names in recent weeks. This comes as correlations between peers have been coming down, while many of them find themselves in the same boat, creating real opportunities to set up some peer trades.

