As such, Kip has had a front-row seat to the rapid growth of cannabis-focused ETFs as well as the up and coming non-transparent active ETF space.

With more than 30 years in the fund management space, Nottingham Funds founder Kip Meadows has seen many new investing trends come and go.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the podcast we posted last week. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

Sign up for Let's Talk ETFs on your favorite podcast platform:

Jonathan Liss [JL]: For reference purposes, this show is being recorded on the morning of Tuesday, February 25 2020. My guest today is Kip Meadows. Kip is the Founder of North Carolina-based Nottingham Funds, a fund administration firm and white label ETF issuer that currently administers approximately $30 billion in client assets across the U.S. The firm helped bring several prominent cannabis ETFs to market (THCX) (CNBS), something we'll get into in greater detail during today's show.

Kip has also been at the forefront of the non-transparent actively managed ETF conversation, another topic I'm sure we'll get into during our own conversation. He is an alumni of Duke, where he majored in economics and Wake Forest Business School. He has more than 30 years' experience in the fund management space. He is an avid college basketball fan and sailor. Welcome to the show Kip, it's great to have you here.

Kip Meadows [KM]: Well, thank you for inviting me.

JL: Absolutely. And we actually did not discuss this before we got into things here but my wife grew up in Syracuse and her father's been a professor there for about 35 years. So we definitely have some ACC basketball to talk, although I guess when you're talking about Syracuse versus Duke, there's not all that much of a conversation to be had right now.

KM: It's become quite a rivalry though there's such a close connection between Krzyzewski and Boeheim that -- and Syracuse fans certainly get up for it. So there's been quite a rivalry over the last few years.

JL: Yeah, no question about it. But yeah, in terms of in terms of success, it's kind of like the way the Yankees and Red Sox rivalry was before 2004, I would say when it was all one sided for a good 80 years there, so…

KM: You never know what will happen next, it's unpredictable. That's why they play the game. They don't just go off the rankings.

JL: Now that's definitely true. Anyway, okay, cool. So let's get into what it is that you do exactly. So we typically speak to find issuers, index providers, and buy siders, like RIAs that utilize ETFs to build client portfolios. Your firm, Nottingham is involved in the behind the scenes administrative parts of the ETF industry, fund accounting and administration as well as white label listing. For listeners that are less familiar with the back office side of this business, what does this entail practically speaking?

KM: Okay, so it's really kind of two pieces on the front end. There's a lot of consulting that goes into it. We have a potential issuer of a new mutual fund or ETF that may think they know what they want to do and what structure they want to use. And we get involved quite a bit on helping clarify that and decide on what structure to use. Then we help with the filing of the registration documents with SEC to get the fund registered up and going.

Then on ongoing basis, all funds need to have a fund accountant that calculates the value every night, the net asset value which we do, needs to have a transfer agent to record the shares that are purchased and redeemed by the retail, public investing shareholders. And on an ongoing basis, there's a lot of legal compliance that goes into the process. And we have in house legal team that manages that process working with outside counsel and independent auditors to keep the fund compliant, and up and going.

JL: Sure. And in terms of the white labeling side of the business, so your firm has exemptive relief, I take it correct?

KM: That's correct.

JL: Okay, and so if you could just walk listeners that are less familiar through that part of the process as well. So let's say a firm, which is kind of a smaller firm, not one of the really big players in this space like a BlackRock or a Vanguard, they approach you with an idea. How does it go from there?

KM: Right. So the bigger firms don't really need us because they do as you just mentioned, they say they do everything in house. They have existing structures in place. But a smaller more boutique firm say a firm that's in the $300 million to $500 million range up to $5 billion or $6 billion or so, they probably cannot justify the time and expense in building the infrastructure internally to register and operate an ETF or mutual fund. So what we do is basically become an extension of their back office and provide all those functions, provide the legal and compliance infrastructure and the ongoing operations to keep the fund operational.

So we have the exemptive relief for ETFs, which is slightly less important, a bigger deal in it than it was a few years ago with the new rules that were put in place last fall, but it's still far more effective and far more efficient to add a new ETF to an existing series trust because you can get a fund affective and operational in a few months versus it will still take six or eight months or more if you do a brand new filing.

JL: Sure. And then you -- because you need additional approvals from the SEC if you do it that way, correct?

KM: That's right, you have to go through all the organization of a series trust and all the initial filings with the creating an investment company. And there's just an additional layer of paperwork and filings that we have done quite some time ago. And part of the beauty of the fund industry is that you can add new funds, new series to an existing investment company. It's just more efficient. It's like adding a new subsidiary to an existing corporation. It's easier than starting from scratch. So we're basically providing the efficiency of piggy backing on what we have already done. And time is money. So there's actual savings on the legal cost and the time. They can get up and go and it's much quicker.

JL: Yeah, no, absolutely. Okay, so this is I think relevant because it's the white label side of what you do as well as much of the back office work that has made you an expert on the currently available lineup of U.S.-listed cannabis ETFs and cannabis investing as a trend more broadly speaking. So first just for full disclosure for our listeners here which funds did Nottingham white label in the ETF space and the cannabis part of this space?

KM: Yes, (THCX), which is The Cannabis Fund and CNBS, which is an ETF that Amplify put out.

JL: Right, that ETF is from Tim Seymour of CNBC fame, for people who are familiar with him, right. Okay, great. And so there are currently eight cannabis ETFs and ETNs, exchange traded notes listed on U.S. exchanges, which means that the typical investor’s decision tree is fairly complicated. What do investors looking to add a cannabis fund to their portfolio need to be on the lookout for?

KM: That's a good question. So you can break it first into two different types of funds, indexed and actively managed. So some of the funds are set up so they have a static portfolio although they do modify the index, as cannabis is a rapidly changing industry, or the funds that are actively managed, as you mentioned, Seymour managed fund, that's actively managed. THCX is an index that has rather frequent updates and rebalancing but basically stays with the same portfolio securities.

Then the other thing that I think is important to look at is what's in the portfolio, which ETFs are wonderful in that they give transparency into the portfolio. And there's a big difference between the eight of what they're actually invested in. Some of the funds will say, we're going to buy cigarette companies because at some point the cigarette companies are going to be involved with rolling cannabis product. Well, it’s a very small percentage of the tobacco industry currently. At some point that might be the case, but not currently. Some of the funds also are heavily invested in the beer industry, for instance, and some of the beer distributors are working on or distributing where they can, legally cannabis infused beverages. But that is certainly not a large percentage of the top line and net income of major beer distributors.

So there's some funds, the point being with all that there's some funds that are much more pure plays in the cannabis industry. And there's some that their portfolios just barely touched the cannabis industry. So education of what's in the portfolio is important.

JL: Certainly. And so you were discussing the divide between passively managed funds like the $700 million ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), and that one I think is one we can get into in terms of how much of a pure play that ETF actually is, when you start actually going under the hood and looking at the holdings, the $21 million Cannabis ETF which you had mentioned also THCX, and then there are actively managed funds like the $45 million Advisorshares, Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO), a $10 million Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE).

In an industry as new as cannabis and as rapidly changing, do you have an opinion as to which approach is better suited an active approach, which allows managers or a team of managers to really roll their sleeves up and look at each company one at a time or in index-based approach that establishes rules and takes emotion out of the process there.

KM: That's a really good question. I’m afraid I’m going to give you arguments on both sides, because I have kind of competing thought in my own mind. In a brand new industry or very, very new industry you can make the argument that you really don't know how some of these underlying companies are going to perform as operating companies. If you look at the last year or so and how volatile some of the cannabis stocks have been, I think that proves to be the case. So actively managed is rather difficult at this stage. You don't have a lot of historical data to work off of.

So that would tend to say, well, why don't you just set up an index of funds that are or companies that are in the industry to -- while you're figuring out who's going to perform well and who's not that at least you have the wide exposure.

Indexes, indices do have the benefit of diversity, of course, and you are not putting all your eggs in one basket. Of course, any fund is like that. But actively managed has a lot to be said for once you have the operating history and can make qualitative decisions of who is doing a good job and who has distribution and so forth. So there's arguments to be made on both sides. A new industry kind of thing lends itself more to an indexed approach.

JL: Sure, very, very interesting. And in terms of comparisons, are there other -- just because again, the space is so new, and as you were saying, there are funds that hold tobacco stocks. There are funds that hold alcohol stocks, I know Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) has made it into at least one or two of these portfolios. So there are certainly funds that hold, just kind of general agro business type, or consumer agriculture type plays also. And I'm just wondering, in terms of an equivalent industry, I know there's not going to be any perfect equivalent here. But where would you kind of see comparisons in terms of the cannabis space versus other industries?

KM: Well, I'm not sure what industry to compare it to because it is rather unique that we have a new agricultural product that has been on the outside of the law for so long and is getting underneath the legal tent in so many jurisdictions. So many jurisdictions are recognizing that over 90% of the uses of cannabis and hemp have nothing to do with mind alteration and very strong beneficial uses in medical, anti-nausea and calming effect and sleep and so forth.

So it's hard to draw a real comparison that I can think of. I think your point is something that I really look at is well, if you're buying [ph] any exposure to the cannabis industry, 100th of 1% maybe. So finding companies that really are in the industry, it seems to be an important correlation to what you're investing in, but I'm not sure I can think of an industry that has a similar set of characteristics at the moment.

JL: Sure. No that's -- it's legitimate, it may just be that, because I've seen comparisons to things like biotech or beverage industry, but they always seem to fall short once you get into the actual dynamics of how the other space operates.

KM: Biotech would be a good example. I didn't think about that. But some of the specific uses and if you have a fund that has companies that may touch it in a very small way, that would be a very strong parallel.

JL: Sure. I think it's the closest, but I still think it comes up short and in many ways, particularly when you think about the recreational side of the market or the fact that there may be different kinds of things that are being put out there that are have some medical or therapeutic purpose, but you're not dealing with the same kind of approval structure that you are in the biotech space across the board.

KM: Yeah, but I think that's a reasonable comparison, although definitely not perfect.

I heard a very interesting description of the -- where we are in the growth of the industry when I had a meeting in New York, and they were talking about -- one of the arguments in favor of legalization is one, you can get the tax revenue and that's a strong argument, take it out of the shadows and quality control and tax revenue. But some of the jurisdictions have put such a heavy tax on the recreational use that it's still more economical for the end user to go to the black market. So there hasn't been a very large impact on the actual industry in some of the jurisdictions because their insistence on keeping the tax rates so high. So there's still an industry, figuring out where it fits into the business and legal world I think.

JL: Yeah, no definitely. And so there was, I mean, the cannabis space, I think it really kind of entered the public investing mindset in 2017, 2018, once Canada announced the legalization and obviously this space had a huge run up at that point. Once most of these funds were launched though it seemed to signal at least some kind of a temporary top and high watermark in terms of where these stocks were.

And it's been kind of just straight up beating across the board over the last year and a half, I think made all the more difficult by the fact that, you look at S&P 500 that was up nearly 30% last year. You look at big tech companies like Apple and Microsoft and they've just been blowing it out at quarter after quarter. And then you look at companies like Canopy Growth Corporation and Aurora Cannabis and they obviously have just gone further and further down. What do you think the major challenges are right now in this space?

KM: Yeah, you couldn't have had worse timing and if you go back a year prior to that, if you went to industry conference in early 2018, I guess after the run up in Bitcoin, all anybody want to talk about was how we are going to get a Bitcoin fund out there. And then of course Bitcoin, by the time you could have gotten a fund, if you could have gotten one set up, the market had gone down. There was such a huge run up in cannabis. And it takes so long to get funds that are especially in new industries up and going. There were some roadblocks to getting the cannabis funds registered that just wouldn't have otherwise, federal banking laws and how to navigate that for one thing.

So these funds could not have launched at a worse time. The run up already taken place and they launched almost at the peak and then the market said okay, trees don't grow to the sky. There's been too much of a run up in the security so they all grow. They all come back to some semblance of normalcy. So probably a good buying opportunity there, there should have been the speculative tulip ball type of run up that didn't make any economic sense, has taken place and been corrected. So may now be an opportunity to act normal.

JL: Now that valuations have kind of come back to earth, you're saying?

KM: Yes, yes.

JL: Yeah. But so when you look at what's in the vast majority of these funds, you're looking at funds that are heavily dominated by Canadian LPs in particular, because of course, cannabis is still not federally legal in the U.S. And so whether it's medical research, which with cannabis still being defined as something that you're not really allowed to medical research into, at least federally in the U.S., or the fact that these companies can't get listed, they can't put their cash into a bank or financial institutions, is it necessary for a major country like the U.S. to legalize for investors in this space to see a real run up? Or is it possible with the companies currently in these portfolios for that to happen anyway?

KM: That's a very good point. I think we probably do need to have the legalization of a research, BMF [ph] like the United States and all the institutions that could get into the research of beneficial uses of the plants in the U.S.

JL: Sure. I mean, there's been conversation about removing marijuana's Schedule One status correct, but I don't -- there been any movement on that front or not particularly?

KM: I'm not sure Congress does anything quickly and they've been so distracted with ridiculousness, but that there is some movement and some I understand bipartisan support for removing those restrictions, the social and religious pressures to not do anything has dampened some over the years. So I have not heard anything recently but it is apparently somewhere in the basement of Congress, who have been hoarding that. Maybe they will see the light of day at some point.

JL: Sure, although not likely in an election year but perhaps afterwards. All right, great.

So the other area of I think great interest to our listeners based on your work at Nottingham is the launch of non-transparent active ETFs. For people we'll tell them how they can get to your site and research this stuff more. But you guys have done a case study on the potential funds structures here. So first, I'd love to just start by laying out some of the potential problems that the asset management industry is trying to solve for here in the non-transparent active ETF structure.

So you have ETFs, traditionally following rules-based indexes, and publishing their holdings and exact position sizes at the end of each and every trading day. And this has provided at least until now, a strong reason for actively managed mutual fund managers to enter the ETF space because they have a totally different reporting structure. They only have to disclose their holdings 60 days after the end of each quarter.

So they're only disclosing four times a year via SEC Form 13F and they're concerned that a particularly large actively managed funds, let's say people like, Will Danoff at Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX), which is the largest actively managed mutual fund in the world, or let's say the team behind the Growth Fund of America (AGTHX), their concern is that, they hold a couple of hundred positions, they're dealing with portfolio sizes that are $60 billion and $80 billion and $100 billion large.

And they're afraid that it takes them weeks to get into positions of any reasonable size. And their concern is that other investors will do something called front running, where they come in, they say, oh, I see Contrafund is loading up on Intel (INTC), let's say, let's get in there because they're probably going to keep on pushing it up for weeks now until they get to a full position size. And so, active managers because of that transparency of exchange traded funds have shied away from this space largely speaking. So I guess for starters in your assessment, is this the only reason that active managers have stayed away or are there other reasons as well?

KM: That's the biggest one. And you put that very eloquently. Hope you let us add that to our site as well. You restated the issue quite well. An active manager does not want to give away their intellectual property, number one. And if they are building a big position, if somebody if everybody knows what they're buying, it's like that scene in the movie Wall Street, where you -- don't remember that movie but everybody jumps on the bandwagon and runs the stock prices up. So it's a real issue.

And so that's what was the genesis of looking into the non-transparent structures, and some creative minds, saying, well, how can we solve this issue? How can we provide enough information so that the market makers can make a legitimate bid/ask in an ETF but had what portfolio managers doing so that they are preserving their value and it's not working against themselves.

JL: Sure, and not dipping into their theoretical returns if other people bid price up of something or bid it down before they can enter or exit a position. So there's currently…

KM: Exactly.

JL: Right, so there's currently five different theoretical ways of tackling this issue. I was just curious if you could kind of go over briefly without getting into too much detail how some of the different proposals for non-transparent actively managed ETFs attempt to resolve this issue?

KM: Yes, I think there are five of them. And I'll comment on three because I know those a little bit better. The five are Precidian, Blue Tractor, New York Stock Exchange, T. Rowe Price and Fidelity. So Fidelity and T. Rowe Price are basically set their program's up for their very large and significant internal funds structures, which makes sense. The other three will be, I think, a little bit more actively used by the investment world as a whole. So I'll talk about those.

JL: Sorry, just to be clear those first two, like the T. Rowe Price, one, that those have already been live for some time, correct?

KM: I don't think so. I think they -- all of them, Precidian got their approval earliest, last summer, maybe. And the other four I think were on the same day, or within a couple of days in December, I think that's right.

JL: Okay, got you. Okay. So no -- so there have been, we'll get into the American Century funds that are, I guess, going to be the first to market any day now. But so this is all still theoretical right now, correct?

KM: A lot of it is, yes. So the Precidian is if you -- there's still some debate is whether call it non-transparent is some of the issue say, well, it's really very transparent. It's just anyway, so you can maybe -- but let's call them non-transparent the Precidian model is very opaque in that the portfolio is matched. The reporting requirements are very similar to the open end mutual funds that you mentioned. They have the same reporting structure and is quarterly and disclosing the holdings.

And so there's -- you really don't know what's in the portfolio. And there is a trading mechanism that has to be added in order to operate. There's a proxy holder of the basket of securities that can fulfill the basket on behalf of the market makers, as an intermediary between the APs and market makers and the fund.

The New York Stock Exchange model is most of the securities in the portfolio are disclosed. But the portfolio manager can hide those positions, that to your earlier point, like Intel and your example that they're making a new position in or getting out of position, so that they have the time to work that position and not have the market jumping on the bandwagon or following their lead, and adversely affecting the price of that security. So they're -- the portfolio manager can hide a few of the securities that are in the portfolio and needs to use a proxy for those securities. So if it was Intel, you would find another technology company that was -- had exposure to the chip industry or whatever you thought was appropriate as a proxy.

JL: So in other words, they would claim it was (AMD) instead, let's say?

KM: Right, yeah, so they say, we're building a position in Exxon (XOM), we're not going to show you that we're buying Exxon. We're going to own (BP) instead, or whatever it might be. The Blue Tractor model is a little bit more transparent than that, in that all of the positions in the portfolio are shown every day. But the percentages or the asset allocation can be altered, so that the somebody's looking at the portfolio can't see what the allocation is and you can change the allocations that are shown in the portfolio on a daily basis a little bit up or down. So it would be very difficult for somebody to figure out which positions the fund is buying or selling for that same issue that you raised earlier.

JL: Sure, and I am assuming in all of these cases, I now have what the fund’s net asset value is actually getting published regularly throughout that day, correct?

KM: Yes, the Precidian model is a little bit more complicated and that have -- it has to be provided from a third party because nobody knows what’s in the portfolio. The other two can use the New York Stock Exchange and Blue Tractor models, both can use the existing infrastructure of the exchanges because the portfolio, the securities are known or they are a proxy for the security. So there's nothing that has to be manipulated. It's the same bid/ask as any ETF? The APs don't have to create any new infrastructure to be a market maker.

JL: To deal with that, yes, for sure. But I'm wondering so it sounds like they're going to be publishing information on their sites at the end of each day, which their disclaiming is not necessarily accurate, correct?

KM: That's correct. That's exactly right.

JL: Which I think will be a change for many investors in terms of what they're used to seeing, whether it's on a mutual fund site where the date of when the portfolio is as of is published. And so okay, you know that a month and a half has passed since this time, but at least you know that everything listed there is -- was held in that proportion on let's say, December 31 of last year. In the ETF space, again, you're seeing that on a daily basis almost without fail. So I guess there's going to be some kind of caveat emptor in there that says, just because it says we have AMD in our portfolio, we might actually be holding something totally different.

KM: That's right. So the Blue Tracker model, the Precidian model, you won't know any more than you do in an open end fund. So all of that can be masked, it's the Stock Exchange model. The prospectus will say that some of the positions that are shown on the website each night for what's in our portfolio may not be what we're actually holding, but more than 90% of the positions are what we're holding or whatever the percentage is that the perspective states. The Blue Tracker model will say all of the securities that you see are the actual securities that we hold. We're just not telling you what our asset allocation is.

JL: Right, and so will they list in asset allocation or they'll just leave that blank on the site?

KM: They will list one but it can be modified. So if you own, portfolio is 2% in Exxon, you might show 1.8%. Or if it's 3.6% in Intel, you might show 3.9%.

JL: Okay, interesting. And so I guess, just to take a step back here, what are the benefits for investors because I can see what the benefits for the fund managers would be. What are the benefits for investors, of buying, say one of these very popular, very successful active fund managers, their product in an ETF wrapper as opposed to in its existing mutual fund wrapper?

KM: I think you could make the argument there's not a whole lot of benefit to the investment -- to the investing public is actually, other than the investing public is getting access to active managers that might -- they have not participated thus far because of the barriers to entry we've talked about. And now that with these, they will be in a vehicle that they can be comfortable with, those active managers will have ETF vehicles.

For the investing public, they would prefer to own an ETF in an open end fund for all the tax and other reasons, that an ETF is attractive, it will open up the landscape and have far more options than have been available thus far.

JL: Sure. So you still are, let's say as an investor getting the tax benefits, they're still these active Managers are still going to, let's say be able to add and subtract positions through in kind transactions, which will limit the tax bill, you still have more limited reporting fees, I guess being passed into the -- that passed on to the end user. So there still are those benefits of ETFs and I guess costs will be lower also, or is that not a not a safe assumption?

KM: Well, maybe there's not -- they're not that many active ETFs. I think that's still shaking out as to what a legitimate cost structure will be. One of the benefits that you'll have is there's there has not been an active ETF that has a 12B1 structure done yet. I've heard that you could do that. But that hasn't been done thus far that I'm aware of. So that costs will not be involved like it is for so many open end funds.

So the investment advisory fees will probably be somewhat similar, maybe lower than the typical open end mutual fund but not -- and certainly be a bit above an index because you're paying people to look over research and make investment decisions and use their brain.

But the tax benefits will clearly be still available, just like any ETF, which is a very attractive benefit the way ETFs are able to deal with capital gains and not have double taxation or the possibility with the way the trading is handled. The investor actually has the capital gain for their own investment and when they liquidate not having to pay tax on a phantom capital gain that may take place during the time they hold the fund. So there are still being able to trade during the business day with an open and fine you can only trade one time at the end of each business day. And ETF in theory you can trade any time.

JL: Sure. I mean, it's I think generally not hugely relevant but if you go back let's say to 2008 and 2009 when there were huge swings intraday, not being able to unload a position until the market's closed at four at the end of the day, could have actually cost you 8% or 10% to the downside on single days there. So it becomes a lot more relevant in let's say, the type of market we're seeing right now, as a result of the coronavirus fears and things of that sort.

KM: Yesterday for example, I know that this will be broadcast later but yesterday was over a percent change in the market or whatever the percentage was, it was pretty significant.

JL: Yeah, actually that was little over 3% on the Dow and close to 4% on the NASDAQ, so yes, a huge sell off. Do you just out of curiosity, do you have a favorite of these different models? Do you think one of them is more beneficial to invest?

KM: Beneficial to, and I think that benefit to investors gets into how easy it will be to put into place. And what the bid/ask will be only the ETF so that you have an efficient trading market. If the market maker is making -- has to have a large spread on the bid/ask it's very inefficient or is less efficient for the investor.

JL: Sure that -- well, I mean, that would be a huge disadvantage relative to mutual funds, which investors buy at net asset value. So certainly that would get.

KM: The Precidian model has some challenges in that it has to add an additional layer of structure to the process since the APs are not going to be aware of what's in the basket, they can't really deliver the basket to the fund to create new shares, or redeem a basket to liquidate shares. So you have to have an intermediary that actually knows what's in the basket. So the APs will have to place an order through a third party. That is an infrastructure that is going to have to be built. So it makes it a little bit more onerous. And the AP have said that, until that get -- that settles out, and they figure out how well it works, the bid/ask spread is going to be larger.

The transparency of the Blue Tractor and New York Stock Exchange models does not require that additional infrastructure and what I've heard APs discussing it amongst themselves, the market makers feel rather comfortable that they can provide tight bid/ask spreads on those structures because it doesn't have to require additional infrastructure. They're going to be able to see what's in the basket.

JL: Yeah, sure that makes a lot of sense. And so just to kind of bring everything back to practical, practical speak for investors here. So the first two actively managed ETFs are going to be American Century funds part of their new active shares ETF lineup, they'll be using the Precidian model. They're supposed to have an expense ratio of I believe 44 basis points which should be relatively lower than their active equity mutual funds. Do you expect that this will open the floodgates for other active managers in the mutual fund space to jump right in here?

Or do you think many managers are going to kind of take a wait and see approach and see how things shake out with American Century, maybe let some issuers file with the New York Stock Exchange or Blue Tractor methodologies and then kind of let other people be the guinea pigs and we are still going to see kind of a delay a year or two here before we really see assets flow in.

KM: My favorite analogy there is the old life cereal commercial where the two brothers are sitting there they said, look, Mikey try, Mikey will try anything. He likes it, he likes it. I think that's a typical human reaction and when you're making tens, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars of investment in getting a fund up and going and all the marketing and distribution that's required to make a fund successful, is a decision that requires some contemplation and thought. It's not a bad business strategy to let somebody else be the guinea pig.

So I'm old enough to have lived through the advent of hedge funds in the middle 90s and everybody was talking about them in the middle 90s. But it took a few years for people to let somebody else try it. And it's also going to take several months to get the other structures ready to make an offering because the issue, or we're in the process of filing the short form application to adopt these structures on behalf of our clients, so that that'll take a couple months probably and then filing a new fund, like what the American Century has done several months ago and then they've been in registration for several months, just last summer, if I'm not mistaken.

It takes a while to get a new type of structure approved. SEC is still figuring out what they need to review as part of their process, which they're charged with protecting the public. So they take that job seriously and want to make sure that they don't do something just to be fast.

JL: Yes, as they should.

KM: Absolutely, I expect there to be a good number of filings done this year. And if we're talking a year from now, I think we'll be a little bit closer to the advent of a larger wave after some of the guinea pigs are proven to be successful. We hope.

JL: Sure, no, that makes sense. So I guess final question here. And it's really been great and really enlightening. I'm learning a ton about this new fund structure. Do you think this is ultimately a good or a bad thing for investors?

KM: I think it's a very good thing. If you talk to behavioral economists or listen to them at the various trade conferences that I attend during the year, it's very clear that the young in -- under whatever age, under 40 something, or under whatever prefer ETFs to mutual funds. Once the retirement plan industry starts adopting ETFs as a more common option in the retirement, their retirement plans, I think there'll be even more demand for us. I think it's going to be demand driven.

The younger investors as they hit the peak earnings capacity of their careers, they want to buy mutual funds rather than -- excuse me, they want to buy ETFs rather than mutual funds. So I think all of this is going to be provide the infrastructure for that to happen. In that way, I think it's very good is fulfilling the domain and which is what good capitalism is supposed to do. You have a demand fill into the most efficient way possible.

JL: Absolutely. And you know, definitely having more choices is generally a good thing. Also, assuming that there is the accompanying education to help investors understand what it is that they're, what they are getting and what they aren't in these new structures.

KM: Well, that's where good journalism, like what you're practicing is such a benefit to the public. And that's something that went in place 50 years ago, and it's very much available now, which is good for everybody.

JL: Yeah, thank you. I appreciate that. And thanks for coming on here and giving us so much of your time. This has been really great.

KM: My pleasure. Thanks for inviting me. I enjoyed it.

JL: Yeah, me too. So in case listeners would like to research some of these topics, more I know you have a lot of links on your site. You want to just tell listeners how they can get to your website and where they can research both cannabis and then actively managed ETFs non-transparent further on your site.

KM: Sure, we have several links and written a few white papers and plan to add some more in the coming weeks and months. Our website is nottinghamco.com, like adding CO for companies and Nottinghamco.com.

JL: Great. That is -- that's excellent. All right anyway Kip. Want to wish you best of luck out there and I hope we can do this again sometime.

KM: Thank you. I will look forward to that. I hope we can as well.

JL: Great. For disclosures Kip Meadows does not have positions in any of the stocks or ETFs mentioned in today's show. I Jonathan Liss am long Canopy Growth Corporation, ticker symbol (CGC).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Kip Meadows doesn't have positions in any of the stocks or funds discussed in today's show.



Jonathan Liss is long CGC.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.