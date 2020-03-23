AT&T: Value With A +7% Dividend Yield

We see value in shares of T with the launch of HBO Max streaming service as a potential upside catalyst.

We believe AT&T's 7.2% dividend is supported by the diversification of the business across communications, entertainment, and the Time Warner Group.

The stock will likely remain volatile until clarity is established on a timetable for when the coronavirus pandemic can be contained.

AT&T Inc. (T) is down by 28% from its highs earlier this year amid the historic COVID-19 pandemic selloff. Some of the disruptions to the business include the current closures of its retail stores with associated costs and the loss of subscriber growth. The company's large debt position remains a weakness in its investment profile and the current situation only serves to magnify the negative impact of financial leverage. Considering the significant near-term challenges for the company in what is likely to be a materially poor Q1 and Q2, we think AT&T's diversification across communications, entertainment, and Time Warner groups represents strength by balancing some of the current pressures. We think the current 7.2% dividend is safe in the near-term, even as the stock is likely to remain volatile until there is more clarity on when conditions can normalize.

(source: finviz.com)

Recapping a Strong 2019

AT&T ended 2019 on a strong note, building momentum across operating and financial metrics benefiting from a solid economic environment in the U.S. Despite relatively flat revenue growth, the company's operating income margin increased by 70 basis points, supporting a 1.4% increase in year-over-year EPS. More importantly, free cash flow reached $29 billion last year, up 30% compared to 2018.

The company ended 2019 with a net debt position of $151 billion compared to $180 billion in 2018. AT&T was able to reduce its debt position by $20.3 billion and de-lever to a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.5x, better improving its balance sheet position heading into this crisis.

(source: Company IR)

COVID-19 Disruptions

The emergence of the Coronavirus has derailed any type of forward guidance and is now impacting various areas of the business. The company has announced that 40% of its stores nationwide have closed. Stores that do remain open are operating with reduced hours and closed on Sundays. Separately, the field technicians that do installations are prioritizing key customers like healthcare providers, government agencies, and essential services. By this measure, a consumer may have difficulty initiating new services or repairs. Separately, the company announced it won't terminate any service or charge late fees at this time, representing an associated loss.

On March 20th, AT&T also canceled its previously announced share buyback program that was set to repurchase $4.0 billion of common stock during the second quarter. In the filing, management cited decreased demand for its products and services with a potential material impact. From the filing:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has and will continue affecting economies and businesses around the world. The impacts of the pandemic could be material, but due to the evolving nature of this situation, we are not able at this time to estimate the impact on our financial or operational results. Among the factors that could impact our results are: effectiveness of COVID-19 mitigation measures, global economic conditions, consumer spending, work from home trends, supply chain sustainability and other factors. These factors could result in increased or decreased demand for our products and services and impact our ability to serve customers."

Weak Trends For Consumer Wireless

In terms of financial impact, we see varying pressures across segments. The retail store network represents a significant source of new business in the mobility wireless unit which is a part of the communications segment. Physical stores are an important component of driving subscriber additions along with device and accessories sales which are now shutdown. At the same time, the impact on income and cash flow is even greater considering AT&T is still paying salaries and benefits of employees along with the related operating costs at each location.

(source: Company IR)

Given the current situation and evolving economic environment, we expect to see a materially lower number of net subscriber additions through Q2 while the "churn" metric should also jump higher. Churn refers to the number of wireless subscribers who canceled service divided by the total number of subscribers. AT&T ended 2019 with an average churn rate of 1.18%, relatively stable compared to 1.12% in 2018. A high number can imply AT&T is losing market share to a rival like Verizon Communications (VZ) or overall weaker growth dynamics.

(source: Company IR)

At the margin, we expect a jump in the number of current subscribers canceling the mobile phone service on the prospect of losing employment and reduced income. While AT&T has committed to not canceling services or charging late fees, the assumption is that all subscribers are still expected to pay eventually. The other dynamic is that some users with a mobile data plan currently may no longer need the service while in quarantine given most consumers have a separate broadband connection via WiFi at home. Overall, the trends here are negative for AT&T even if the extent of the downside and financial impact is unclear.

We can also mention the separate business wireline unit which provides voice and data services to commercial customers. To the extent that this was an already structurally declining business, the impacts should be moderate compared to consumer wireless.

Entertainment Unit Supported by Quarantine Consumer Dynamics

Other areas of the total AT&T business should fare better. With consumers more at home over the next couple of weeks, the "entertainment" unit which is consolidated in the communications segment could be supported in this environment. This business includes video entertainment being the traditional TV service, DirecTV, along with the separate AT&T TV NOW which is the company's over-the-top video service.

Consumers would also value the high-speed internet during this time. Notably, AT&T has seen a shift to its Fiber Broadband service, offsetting weakness in video and non-fiber broadband. It's likely the operating environment for the entertainment unit for AT&T will hold up in the immediate future beyond. We expect the entertainment unit to have only a limited impact on the current environment.

(source: Company IR)

Launch of HBO Max is an Upside Catalyst

The WarnerMedia segment, which includes the Turner television networks/digital properties, HBO, and Warner Brothers, is up against some greater uncertainties. At least with the studio business, one consideration is that movie productions and releases by the studio have been postponed as theaters are closed. There is also a question on potential advertising impact from the loss of NBA games with the TNT channel.

On the other hand, HBO could benefit as more consumers are streaming and AT&T is set to launch HBO Max in May of 2020. As long as the timetable for the streaming service remains on track, AT&T could see a boost to revenue as a new part of the business in the second half of this year. There is also some possibility that the group may move forward with the HBO Max launch ahead of schedule, although this point has not been confirmed

(source: Company IR)

The Dividend is Safe

With the sharp decline in the stock price for AT&T, the dividend yield has climbed to 7.2% and is now approaching the highest levels reached back in early 2009 during the financial crisis. The quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share represents an annual payout of $15 billion which compares to free cash flow at $29 billion last year, which we expect to be significantly lower this year. Still, even in a scenario where free cash flow is reduced by half, the dividend would be covered this year. AT&T likely also has room to enter new credit agreements to manage any short-term liquidity concerns, if necessary.

Data by YCharts

During the Q4 earnings release in late January, management mentioned anticipating repurchasing $250 million in common stock for 2020, net of 56 million already repurchased in January. The remaining 194 million shares represented upwards of $8 billion at the then share price. Given this buyback plan has now been canceled, the available cash flow can be all directed to support the dividend. We expect conditions to improve through 2021 where AT&T can again focus on debt repayment.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We expect fiscal Q1 and Q2 to be nothing less than disastrous for earnings amid the ongoing coronavirus disruption to AT&T's business. We expect the stock to remain volatile and under pressure until greater clarity is established on a timetable for when operation conditions can normalize.

This is a reality facing many companies in the market, but to AT&T's credit, we see the business supported by diversification across wireless "mobility", entertainment, and the Time Warner Group. The near-term weakness is likely from net subscriber losses and the income pressures are due to expenses associated with the retail store closures. The Warner Brother studio segment is likely also facing a challenging period with production and movie launch delays. Investors can look forward to the launch of HBO Max backed by featured titles as an upside catalyst for the stock.

Longer term, our concern here is related to the broader economic outlook with the possibility of a deeper and longer-lasting recession. In this scenario, we expect consumer spending to be pressured beyond the coronavirus containment which is bearish for all aspects of AT&T's business. Our warning here is that such a situation represents the main risk for the stock that would face a more significant correction. That being said, the recent declines in the share price may have already priced in some of these worst-case scenarios.

The high debt position once again becomes a concern in this scenario. Indeed, AT&T's higher debt position is one explanation for its significant underperformance compared to Verizon Communications this year, with T down 26% compared to a 17% decline by VZ on a total return basis in 2020.

The other side to that is that we see greater value in T at current levels on a relative basis with more upside potential. T's dividend yield at 7.2% is higher and we think the HBO Max launch is a key differentiator in our opinion with a positive long-term prospect.

In terms of valuation, the stock is trading at about 15x last year's earnings compared to a 10-year average of 17x. We argue that the stock should command a higher multiple once conditions normalize given its growth opportunities with the HBO Max streaming.

Takeaway

The historic coronavirus pandemic represents a significant operating and financial challenge for AT&T in the near-term. While wireless subscriber numbers and earnings are likely to be pressured this year, we think the company's diversification between its communications and entertainment segment can mitigate some of those weaknesses.

We take a bullish outlook on shares of T given the significant correction in its share price which now represents a compelling buying opportunity. We recommend investors interested in shares of T to take a small position and build an allocation over days and weeks on any further weakness to improve the cost average. We highlight the current dividend% as sustainable with an expectation that the coronavirus outbreak can be contained through Q2 and operating conditions can normalize by the end of 2020.

Build a Stronger Portfolio With The Core-Satellite Dossier Are you interested to learn how this idea can fit within a diversified portfolio? With the Core-Satellite Dossier, we sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks / ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Get access to all our exclusive features including: Model portfolios built around different strategies.

built around different strategies. A tracked watchlist of our top picks .

. A weekly "dossier" with an updated market outlook.

Access to analysts with a live chat

Exclusive research covering all asset classes and market segments. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.