World Wrestling Entertainment May Be The Wild Card In The Next Rumble Over Streaming Supremacy

Amazon has been widely seen a potential landing spot for WWE content, and rumors have swirled the company may even decide to outright buy the brand.

WWE’s flagship event, WrestleMania, is set to occur next month (utilizing creative measures), and if this “social distancing” style works, then it could make the company even more appealing.

The idea is to use established content to bring in additional money and overall brand exposure by tag-teaming with another top name partner.

Many entertainment brands have taken their top programming and franchises in house to build up their own streaming services. The latest reports are WWE may do the opposite.

WWE recently underwent a number of internal shakeups, which perked the interest (and in some cases, concerns) of investors and analysts.

(Image Credit: WWE)

The Big Bang Theory, Friends, The Office, Seinfeld... WrestleMania

Yes, one of those things isn’t like the others.

However, all of them have become the “white whales” of the OTT streaming space. Big Bang and Friends are being used to launch HBOMax (T), The Office has been earmarked for NBC’s (CMCSA) Peacock and Seinfeld will eventually switch over to Netflix (NFLX). All of them will without a doubt christen their new homes with big splashy campaigns.

And then there’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Leave it to Vince McMahon to throw a curveball when we weren’t expecting it. Now, some would argue if he was as good as throwing curves into his own storylines we wouldn’t be having this conversation, but that’s another point altogether that I’ll touch on later.

For now, McMahon has his own big event coming up, and he’s not about to let something like a globe-trotting virus stop it - and the reverberations will take on a lot of levels for investors.

But first, as always, some background.

In 2014, WWE launched the WWE Network, an over-the-top (OTT) service for a company that found great success by being over-the-top in the first place. It was an industry-changing moment, especially for those investors questioning if the PPV (pay-per-view) market was still viable.

Yes, it still has its moments, but people aren’t as keen as before to continue paying top prices for a main event that could last less than a minute (although, to each their own).

WWE - which in many ways kept the PPV concept alive for years with its monthly events - began following others company’s leads and pulling its content in-house. Yes, you still could buy events on an individual basis, but many PPV providers did stop offering them, because if WWE wasn’t going help support them, why return the favor?

The point was also that for $9.99 a month, you could have every WWE pay-per-view plus a massive amount of archived and original content from the WWE vault. For me personally and many other wrestling fans, the value proposition was to the point that I would hit "Subscribe" and let the auto-renew take over.

Now, six years later, it looks like we are about to see another shake-up and investors in all streaming platforms need to take notice, regardless of what you think about the male soap opera that is professional wrestling.

In the past month or two alone, WWE as a company has surpassed the level of swerves fans expect from its programming. First, WWE topper Vince McMahon shockingly fired two of his top lieutenants - George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. Barrios is especially a key name here because he’s been the one McMahon has dispatched over the years to explain away any negativity with WWE stock.

And honestly, he’s been quite good at it - Barrios was someone the WWE universe knew and seemingly respected. McMahon is notorious for moving fast and changing his mind often, so having someone who could decipher that code and relay it to fans in the proper way was important.

I don’t want to undercut Wilson’s value as well - she wasn’t always as front and center as Barrios, but she was there for over ten years and always looked to have WWE’s best interest in mind. Both helped keep the ship on track even as McMahon grabbed the wheel and steered it in an unexpected direction.

Now, we’ll never know the real reasons why McMahon made the change - the official statement, though, reads:

“I am grateful for all that was accomplished during their tenure, but the board and I decided a change was necessary as we have different views on how best to achieve our strategic priorities moving forward.”

The belief among fans is that Barrios and Wilson were of one mindset on how to spend the windfalls that came with the company’s new TV deals, and McMahon had another.

McMahon won... which really shouldn’t be a surprise.

Yet, here’s the rub that is getting investors a little shaky. Not long after Barrios and Wilson were removed, the company had its 4th quarter earnings call where McMahon teased a change to the WWE Network model, and without Barrios and Wilson, it got a little lost in translation.

Here’s what McMahon said to investors and analysts:

“We have a lot of options [for WWE Network monetization]. We could continue on as we are now, with an enhancement of a tier... we also have an option right now - there's no more better time to exercise the selling of our rights to all the majors who, quite frankly, all the majors are really clamoring for our content. So that could be a significant increase, obviously, in terms of revenue."

Speaking of revenue, the call also revealed that revenue increased 18% to $322.8 million, which many noted was the highest quarterly revenue in WWE history. That’s the thing about WWE, it’s never had a problem making money - whether it’s through merchandise, licensing or ticket sales, it has found ways.

It’s about what the company spends it on, hence the Barrios/Wilson versus McMahon problem.

McMahon likes to spend big. He wants the flashy names which come with high price-tags and shorter contracts. He likes the bigger-in-stature performers who are imposing forces.

In short, he has a type.

The issue at hand, though, is that WWE fans also have a type - and big isn’t always it.

Case in point Brock Lesnar, a talented athlete in his own right who, for a time, was also in the UFC and held its biggest title. He returned to WWE a few years later (following a messy exit), and ever since then, he’s either been the champ or been the lead contender. In fact, for a period of time, he was also a non-fighting champ due to his limited contracted dates, and PPVs had to be manufactured around other “big” events. That ticked off a lot people.

I’ll give WWE credit though - for a while, the company made it work and those PPVs maintained a big money/high stakes feel, but at the end of the day, it got tiring.

Fans were also becoming more and more invested with smaller, faster and more relatable names. The problem was that while they would get to hold the title, after a while it began to feel like Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown. In those instances where a favorite captured the title, he’d lose it to a Brock-like performer soon after.

That type of predictability led to an influx of fans promoting over social media that they were dropping the WWE Network. Hashtags began to go up, images of cancellation confirmations were posted. For once, many fans weren’t just threatening to leave, they actually did. And we saw that, as WWE Network was among the divisions that took a hit last quarter.

Now, in the grand scheme, that number, I’d say, is still relatively low and McMahon has always smartly realized the loud minority rarely impacts the overall majority. Still though, it continues to crop up at the wrong time, and it would fall to Barrios and company to spin.

Well, it did.

So, what does that mean for now and the streaming space in general? Well, WWE as a company is in a weird spot - it is doing really well and really badly at the same time. It’s making money, but internally its planning is all over the place and it has lost some of its top voices of reason.

And without that “conscious,” it’s going to spill over and impact other areas. If McMahon does make a deal to spin-off its PPVs to another streamer, it will not be a “tree falling in the forest” scenario - you’ll know.

One buzzed-about report is that Amazon (AMZN) will enter the ring and add the network to its offerings. It’s actually not that far-fetched either, as if you go back to the list I included at the start, you’ll notice Amazon is not on it... it doesn't have a Friends-type catalog coming around the bend.

Adding WWE programming gives the Prime service a new card to play and helps bolster an originals division that is still finding its way. It also plays nicely into the live-event space the company entered with its NFL streaming deal.

What many also forget is that the WWE network isn’t just PPV events - it’s an archive of programs, documentary series and matches that spawn WWE, WCW, ECW and multiple other organizations. It’s a treasure trove of wrestling content that holds tremendous value by itself.

Amazon adding that - plus the live events - gives it a whole new audience. Remember, Apple (AAPL) and Amazon are playing a different game than Netflix, Disney (DIS) and HBOMax. Apple and Amazon use programming/content to support their main business, while for the others, programming/content is their main business. Adding WWE fans to Amazon’s platform will give them exposure to a whole new demo that would also turn to the e-seller for their shopping needs (both WWE-related and traditional).

Some have taken this a step further and suggested a WWE deal would also pave the way for Amazon to buy WWE in the next few years. I’m personally not there yet, as I doubt McMahon's personality would let him sell away full stake and control in something that he’s spent his life building.

The other popular option is to go the other way - away from OTT - and extend WWE’s deal with Fox (FOX), which is now home to WWE’s Smackdown brand. This one is intriguing to me for a different reason, though, as it could set the stage for the major WWE live events to be made available for little to no cost. Basically, doing away with the PPV moniker entirely.

Imagine WrestleMania, the crown jewel of the WWE empire, airing on live free-TV. It would mark the end of an amazing transformation that took it from paid viewing to free entertainment, without degenerating its value as a brand.

This wouldn’t be because nobody wants it - it would be because it transcended its original intention and grew into its own. It’s also possible we see a mix where Fox’s OTT services come into play, but that’s up for debate.

Beyond that, though, I’m curious about the other players, because Netflix doesn’t seem like a fit (nor does Hulu), Disney+ is not going to happen and HBOMax is tied into the world of Turner where WWE rival AEW (All Elite Wrestling) has become a real competitor.

Maybe NBC/Peacock since WWE has a longstanding relationship there, including flagship Monday Night RAW on the USA Network? Like Amazon, it wouldn’t be a bad fit and could be a big peg for the company to build off - though NBC/Universal also just let Smackdown jump to Fox because the price was so high, so they may not want to jump back in so soon.

Although all of that is going to be another story for another day, as McMahon last week made the decree that his “showcase of the immortals” will indeed run as scheduled on WWE Network, just with a few changes. Instead of the massive Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, WrestleMania will be spread out across numerous destinations - all closed to the public. He also announced it would be split across two nights, and NFL Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski will serve as host after signing a deal with the company this month.

Keeping the lights on in a time where so many “sports” or live events have been forced to shutter is a McMahon trademark - he zigs when his competition zags. It's why he's gotten to this high of a level, and it's why you never can count the man out.

Now, yes, there are health and even ethical issues with this, but for now it still legal, and potentially very profitable. If successful and he shows value even in these uncertain times (and in a very unique way), then you can bet those rumors of deals with Amazon and the like will not go away but only amplify.

I think McMahon is serious here, and even if for now this whole discussion was just to stir up interest... message received.

Investors would be wise to keep an eye on this situation, because wherever McMahon and his catalog land, it's going to give their new partner a big boost in value and really make consumers think where best to spend their money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.