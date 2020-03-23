Qualcomm: Stock Price Suppressed By Coronavirus

While there are concerns about the many legal battles the company faces, we instead view COVID-19 as the major threat to Qualcomm.

Source: Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world’s second largest fabless semiconductor company, best known for its Snapdragon series of smartphone processors and baseband processors. The 5G wave will see smartphone models upgrade from 4G LTE to the latest generation of broadband network. This was expected to generate an uptick in unit sales of smartphones, which would greatly benefit Qualcomm as its main customers are all major smartphone manufacturers including Apple (AAPL), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi (each comprising of more than 10% in revenue).

In addition to deriving revenue from chip sales, Qualcomm has a highly profitable licensing business based on its broad portfolio of 130,000 patents utilized in cellular network technologies. As the ultimate owner of this intellectual property, it has strong leverage in negotiating terms with licensees and able to charge high fees. However, this has seen it attract scrutiny from regulators who view its position as uncompetitive to markets. On top of these legal disputes which add to the company's ongoing costs, we find the COVID-19 pandemic on the back of the weak smartphone market as the significant threat to Qualcomm's outlook.

Legal Disputes an Ongoing Cost of Operations

Anyone familiar with Qualcomm will know that the company faces more legal disputes than likely any other company in their investment portfolio. Qualcomm’s business practices are often challenged by both its customers and regulators which results in the company regularly incurring fines. The opposing parties often claim unfair, uncompetitive or monopolistic practices by Qualcomm that hinders competition. Qualcomm on the other hand argues that its licensing business promotes innovation and denies allegations that its practice weakens competition.

We are not here to argue for or against Qualcomm regarding these disputes, but to simply highlight that these legal battles are a norm for the company and can be expected every single year. We list below all of Qualcomm’s legal disputes in recent years:

European Commission (2019-Present): The EC recently initiated another antitrust lawsuit against Qualcomm. According to Reuters, the lawsuit is on the grounds that Qualcomm has allegedly leveraged its market position in 5G baseband processors & modems in the RFFE space to disadvantage competitors.

Apple (2017-2019):Apple opposed Qualcomm’s licensing practices in what it calls a ‘no licence, no chips’ policy. Eventually, both companies reached a settlement with Apple having to pay Qualcomm $4.7bln in settlement.

Some of these fines have been significant, and have been imposed by parties from different countries around the world. We estimate that Qualcomm incurs fines of 3.6% of revenue per year based on average fines in the past three years. We consider this a recurring cost for the company and have included this as an ongoing cost of operations.

Revenue also had a slight impact from these disputes with its key customers, Apple and Huawei. In 2017, Apple which was Qualcomm’s largest customer (around 40% at that time), had ceased paying licensing fees to Qualcomm due to the licensing dispute, which caused losses of $500 mln in licensing revenue per quarter. Similarly, Chinese giant Huawei had also withheld paying royalty fees of about $150 mln per quarter in 2018.

However, the issue of Qualcomm's revenue decrease extends beyond this, as its Snapdragon SoC shipments have declined at an average rate of 8% over the past 5 years. We believe this is due to a structural transformation in the industry which is causing stagnation in smartphone sales.

Weak Smartphone Market

Source: JP Morgan

Smartphone sales had peaked in 2017 and has since reached 5-year lows in 2019. The slowdown in what was once a rapidly growing market is mainly due to lengthening product life cycles in smartphones. Smartphone users are holding on to their devices for longer periods and are less attracted to purchasing newer models due to a lack of compelling innovations from smartphone manufacturers. Gartner had reported that smartphone replacement rates had dropped to an all-time low of 33.4% in 2019, and expected a further drop in the coming years.

Source: Qualcomm

Qualcomm’s sales peaked in 2014, even before the smartphone market did and since then, sales have declined even further. In addition to weak sales, the weak smartphone market had led to several of its customers to start producing their own smartphone processors due to cost-pressures. This includes Samsung that produces Exynos processors for some of its smartphone lines, and Huawei which has its fully-owned subsidiary, HiSilicon to produce processors. Even Apple decided to bring some production in-house, having acquired Intel’s cellular modem business for $1 bln last year. Looking forward, we believe in the long-term that Qualcomm’s customers will seek to bring more production in-house due to the thin margins in the smartphone industry, on top of already weak sales. Hence, we conclude that there is a strutural shift in the industry which will translate into lower sales for Qualcomm.

COVID-19 a Near Term Blow for 5G

5G was expected to be a great temporary driver for smartphones sales. JP Morgan (JPM) had reported in September 2019 that 5G would boost smartphone sales by 2-3% per annum over the next couple of years before slowing down again.

Qualcomm itself had been optimistic that the transition to 5G would drive demand for its chips, having invested heavily in 5G technologies. It had recently also settled for a six-year licensing agreement with Apple for the planned roll out of 5G phones. Qualcomm reported there are 275 5G devices announced or in development. In Qualcomm’s recent earnings call, CFO Akash Palkhiwala announced that the company had secured 80 license agreements for 5G, increasing from 75 license agreements last November. We estimated around 79% of Qualcomm’s revenue is exposed to 5G.

Unfortunately, with COVID-19 in full swing, we see this catalyst rapidly fading away in the near term. The expectation of 5G increased sales for 2020 is faltering away with several research houses and investment banks quick to lower 5G guidance for the year:

There is significant demand that has been carried forward due to the outbreak - Daiki Takayama, Goldman Sachs on Japan smartphone sales. The launch of the iPhone SE2 will be delayed “by a few months” due to “both supply issues as well as the weaker demand environment from COVID-19” - Elliot Lan, Bank of America The ongoing coronavirus scare and subsequent economic slowdown will put a cap on overall 5G demand this year - Neil Mawston, Strategy Analytics The rollout of new 5G wireless networks is showing signs of slowing, denting near-term sales prospects for some networking equipment makers and potentially delaying access for some consumers - Asa Fitch, The Wall Street Journal

We concur with these views as we predict a significant slowdown in global economic growth in 2020, and believe high-tech goods such as smartphones and PCs will be hit the hardest. China’s tough containment efforts has caused a massive decline in its Retail Sales, with January-February sales figures showing a 20.5% decrease Y/Y which is the first decline since 1993. With the US only just implementing containment efforts with lockdowns in California and New York, we expect weak retail sales to follow through in the US moving forward. In any case, we expect things to get much worse before it gets better.

While we do not believe there will be any permanent demand destruction to 5G, we definitely believe there will be a delay in the rollout, which would limit smartphone sales in the near-term. This is enough to change the outlook for Qualcomm, as it effectively expedites the speed in which its customers can bring their production in-house. Thus, the delayed rollout could potentially also mean a loss of future contracts for the company.

Valuation

Considering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling out increased Apple licensing revenue, we estimate Qualcomm will just manage the same amount of revenue it did in 2019 (excluding the $4.7 bln settlement form Apple), and hence feel a 0% growth rate for 2020 appropriate. Below is our valuation model for the company:

A risk to our valuation is smartphone makers increasing their average selling prices (‘ASP’) significantly. Qualcomm’s licensing business (QTL segment) is extremely profitable as it solely deals with licencing of wireless technologies at a licensing fee of 3.25% on every smartphone sold based on its selling price. As such, an increase in ASP may boost its revenue despite declining unit sales. However, we see limited ASP increase from smartphone makers given the current economic environment.

To conclude, we view Qualcomm as an established supplier in the smartphone market, managing to gain a significant share of revenue from smartphone makers with tremendous exposure to 5G. We also really like Qualcomm’s free cash flow which has averaged 29.37% of revenue over the past 9 years. While legal fines have become an ongoing cost for Qualcomm, we view the COVID-19 pandemic on the back of an already weak smartphone market as the one-two blow that will keep Qualcomm’s earnings capped in near future. Whichever way looked at, Qualcomm is a risky buy at this point. Hence, we rate Qualcomm as a Hold with a price target of $63.39.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QCOM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.