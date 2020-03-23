Dropbox: Gray Clouds Overhang New Platform

The company management objectives don't appear to be practically achievable in a very competitive and commoditized market.

On the surface, Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) is a digital transformation company with a rosy outlook in the content collaboration marketplace, sporting double-digit growth, and a strong free cash flow margin. But as pointed out in the devastating company report issued by Spruce Point Capital Management, looks can be deceiving. According to the report, Dropbox is vastly overstating its free cash flow and earnings. In addition, Dropbox's registered user base is not growing, and the company is operating in a commoditized market against much stronger players such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT).

While I agree with many of the points raised in the Spruce Point report, I do not have as bearish an outlook. Dropbox does have some positive factors going for it, including a massive registered user base of 600 million to draw from, has no long-term debt, and is generating a fair amount of cash. I believe that the transformation from a cloud-based document storage company to a content collaboration company is necessary and will provide cross-selling and up-selling opportunities that will help grow revenue. That being said, the content collaboration market is extremely competitive and it is up to Dropbox management to demonstrate that it can compete. It is one thing to make bold statements about how the operating margin is going to rise substantially. It is quite another to demonstrate it in action.

I believe that potential investors should wait at least a couple of quarters to see if Dropbox is making good on its promises of higher productivity, higher efficiency, higher margins all the while cutting spending on S&M and R&D, all the while buying back large quantities of shares.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

According to Portfolio123, Dropbox's annual revenue growth is 19% and its free cash flow margin is 24%.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

However, after reading Spruce Point Management's bearish report, I am inclined to use Spruce Point's figure for adjusted free cash flow margin, which comes out to ~8% instead of 24%.

Therefore, the calculation for the Rule of 40 is:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 19% + 8% = 27%

Dropbox scores below the 40% needed to fulfill the Rule of 40. This implies that Dropbox will have to work hard in order to achieve a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Cash Burn

I monitor a company's cash burn by examining the SG&A expense relative to sales.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Dropbox is spending 80% of its total revenue on SG&A expenses (and R&D). This level of cash burn is not outlandish for a high-growth company as shown in the table below.

Company Revenue Growth SG&A Expense Margin DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) 39% 94% Box, Inc. (BOX) 14% 90% Dropbox 19% 80%

My big fear is that Dropbox appears to have a churn rate given the move to raise prices and catering to individuals and small businesses. In the likely event of a recession, the company's SG&A expense margin could rise fairly substantially. Dropbox isn't generating significant recurring revenue from enterprises that would be more stable during a recession.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates Dropbox's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the scatter plot, Dropbox is situated very slightly below the best-fit line, implying that the company is fairly valued based on forward sales multiple.

Summary And Conclusions

Way back when Dropbox was a leader in the field of cloud document storage. The company amassed a registered user base of 600 million users. But in recent years, this market has become commoditized with companies such as Alphabet offering free cloud storage along with additional features such as file editing. Dropbox's free user base has stagnated and is no longer growing.

The company has done a shapeshift and is now transforming into a content collaboration platform. I believe that even the new product is still somewhat commoditized and competition is fierce. In short, Dropbox has its work cut out for it and I have doubts about management's claim of being able to raise margins, becoming more productive and more efficient all the while slashing S&M along with R&D. The high level of upper management turnover, including COO, CCO and the resignation of two board members, hints at internal unrest.

I am taking a wait-and-see attitude towards this company. The move to the new Dropbox may gain traction. The company may also be able to acquire compatible technologies such as HelloSign, and convert Dropbox users to paid users of the acquired technologies. For the present, I can only give Dropbox a neutral rating. Let us see if Dropbox surprises in future quarters. If that happens then it may be worth having another look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.