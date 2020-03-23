Global Trade Flows: The Coronavirus Impact

Lori Ann most recently published the book "Trade War: Containers Don't Lie, Navigating the Bluster," and she shared how similar data is useful to track the impact of COVID-19.

On Friday morning (20 March), we were joined by Lori Ann LaRocco, a prominent author and journalist who focuses on global trade, shipping, and business leaders.

We hosted a virtual investor forum last week, 16-20 March, to review the impacts across all segments of shipping. We hosted 15 live sessions, including 9 direct company interviews.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on global trade flows, first due to China's shutdown, and now with ripple effects occurring across the planet.

COVID-19: Direct Impact to Global Trade

The outbreak of a novel Coronavirus ("COVID-19") in Wuhan in late-2019 eventually led to a drastic quarantine effort in mid-January to lock-down Wuhan, followed shortly thereafter by the surrounding Hubei province and other major cities. China's efforts were drastic, essentially completely turning off their economy for over a month, but they were required to halt the dramatic spread of this virus. Virtually overnight, roads were emptied, energy consumption plummeted, and shipping routes froze in place.

These efforts wreaked havoc on global shipping markets, especially the dry bulk segment, which heavily relies on China's gargantuan imports of iron ore and coal, among other products. The strength of the dry bulk market can be easily gauged by the benchmark Baltic Dry Index ("BDI"). Although the BDI is seasonal and typically always bottoms near the Lunar ("Chinese") New Year, this year's drop was far more violent and long-lasting than usual, plunging over 80% from peaks in September to depths in mid-February. Thus far, even with China starting back up, the BDI has failed to meaningfully improve.

Source: Bloomberg Markets, BDI Index, 20 March 2020

This dry bulk data is clear and obvious for all to see, and has slammed relevant stocks such as Diana Shipping (DSX), Eagle Bulk (EGLE), Genco Shipping (GNK), Golden Ocean (GOGL), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Safe Bulkers (SB), Scorpio Bulkers (SALT), and Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK). However, many other sectors of shipping are far more complex and nuanced. For instance, crude oil tankers are massive beneficiaries of the recent 'Oil Price War,' as I covered in detail in a recent public update nearly two weeks ago.

Anything connected to shipping has sold off in a completely indiscriminate fashion, with no regard to valuations or specific prospects. I shared a list of potentially oversold firms in early March, but it became clear that we needed to create an event to improve awareness for shareholders, potential investors, researchers, and reporters regarding the actual fundamental impacts and risks of COVID-19.

Virtual Investor Forum: COVID & Oil Price War

Following the developing teleworking trend, Value Investor's Edge launched the Virtual Investor Forum: COVID-19 & Oil Price War Impacts in mid-March. From 16-20 March, we hosted 15 live interview and Q&A session with nine top firms from each segment of shipping, several major bank analysts, industry experts, and shipping journalists. All sessions were available for members of our platform, with free trials available, and media passes open for all journalists, student researchers, and press members.

We did our part to gather the best information in the world, and over the coming days and weeks, I will be sharing our top lessons learned as we position ourselves appropriately for these markets. Last Thursday, we shared our full interview with International Seaways (INSW) in podcast format as well as the full associated transcript.

After hearing from major bank analysts, industry experts, and nine companies across the containership, crude tanker, product tanker, LNG, LPG, dry bulk, and ship financing sectors, we capped off our forum with a big picture interview with Lori Ann LaRocco, an established industry journalist and author, who is also a frequent trade pundit and contributor for CNBC. Her interview offers some broad insights which are important for the markets, so I'm glad to share those publicly as we lead off a series of lessons learned.

Lori Ann LaRocco: Journalist & Author Perspective

Image Credit: CNBC Profile Page

I've been familiar with Lori Ann's writing for several years, dating back to her excellent book on founding shipowners: "Dynasties of the Sea," which she published in late-2012, just a couple years after I started covering the sector in extensive detail. In summer 2018, she published the sequel "Dynasties of the Sea: The Untold Stories of Postwar Shipping Pioneers," which covered several of the more modern titans we are familiar with.

Most recently, when we were dealing with the US-China Trade War, and the continual political bickering and misleading stats involved, Lori Ann researched direct trade data and published, "Trade War: Containers Don't Lie, Navigating the Bluster," which was an incredibly timely addition last November.

Image Credit: Amazon, Author Page- Lori Ann LaRocco

Although the majority of the 'Trade War,' has since softened to a Phase 1 trade deal, which everyone has forgotten about during the COVID-19 outbreak , the lessons learned from that research process are absolutely relevant for someone who wants to monitor the impact of today's pandemic.

We invited her to Value Investor's Edge last Friday (20 March) to chat markets and trade data. She offered a unique perspective as someone who is following the direct trade flows and who focuses on the big picture of overall global impacts from a journalist and news media orientation. This contrasted nicely with some of our more maritime stock-specific chats with industry analysts such as Ben Nolan of Stifel, Randy Giveans of Jefferies, or Michael Webber of Webber Research & Advisory.

I am sharing our full audio discussion in podcast format below. As you sit at home in search of reading material, I highly recommend both the 'Dynasty' books as well as the latest 'Trade War' book. All of which sit near my desk.

Podcast Time Stamps (Interview starts at the 8:30 minute mark, time stamps are approximate from that point).



Background to shipping sector interests? (0:40)

Biggest takeaways from 'Trade War: Container’s Don’t Lie' research? (2:00)

Any shifts in data due to Europe and US outbreaks? (5:00)

Key additional data sources to follow for domestic and intl trade? (9:00)

Attitudes in the news industry? Anything missing in TV updates? (11:30)

Winning and losing sectors for investors? (14:25)

Any updates or insights from the oil price war? (17:15)

Join the Discussion

COVID-19 is rapidly impacting the markets in such a way that even a few days, sometimes as little as a few hours, dramatically alters the picture. I hope this interview was useful as a starting point, and I look forward to a good discussion in the comments section below as we begin to share some more of our key takeaways from last week's forum.

Virtual Forum: Coronavirus & Oil Price War/strong/h2p!--StartFragment--We offer the best research and industry coverage at stronga href="https://seekingalpha.com/author/j-mintzmyer/research"Value Investor'/aa href="https://seekingalpha.com/author/j-mintzmyer/research"s/aa href="https://seekingalpha.com/author/j-mintzmyer/research" Edge/a/strong. Just last week, we held 15 live interviews with open Qamp;A across the sector./ppimg src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2020/3/23/839737-15849444981633708.png"/ppDue to significant market volatility and surging interest in beaten down shipping stocks and sky-rocketing tanker rates, I've emstrongextended free trial availability until 26 March/strong/em. Join us free today for access to all of our latest risk ratings, reviews, income selections, and Virtual Forum Content./pp!--StartFragment--Our members will always receive first-look coverage and updates. We have the best proprietary analytics, research, and industry access available. !--EndFragment--/ppa href="https://seekingalpha.com/checkout?service_id=mp_316"emstrongLink to Zero Obligation Two-Week Free Trial/strong/em/a/p

Disclosure: I am/we are long INSW, NMM, SBLK, GOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.