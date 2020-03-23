Navigating The Coronavirus Epidemic

This article begins by stating the facts regarding COVID-19’s current status and trajectory. I will then outline the economic and financial consequences of this event and provide my outlook on certain asset classes given the epidemic.

Facts

Italy is currently the epicenter of viral outbreak with roughly 47,000 confirmed cases and 4,000 deaths, as of this writing. While case counts in China have tapered off, case counts ex-China entered their parabolic stage in early March and total case counts in Europe have surpassed those in China. The U.S. changed its tone from writing off COVID-19 as just a flu to declaring a national emergency and implementing several measures to contain its virulence. Case counts have not yet tapered off in Europe or the United States.

The Way Ahead

Unfortunately, I believe this will only get worse. As the chart below shows, total cases in the U.S. perfectly match those in Europe with a two-week lag. This suggests that in two weeks, the United States could be facing a similar lockdown and healthcare system failure seen in Europe. It is also worth noting that case counts in Europe have not yet peaked.

(Source: Global Macro Investor)

Current measures such as self-quarantine, social distances, contact tracing, case isolation, etc. will not hinder exponential growth. With no precautionary measures taken, virulence of COVID-19 (R0) is 4.7, according to the lower end of the range proposed by Los Alamos National Research Laboratory. This means that one infected person will go on to infect 4.7 people on average. With the above measures taken, the lower end of the range for R0 becomes 2.4. Therefore, even a country on lockdown will experience exponential growth in case counts until the population develops a herd immunity or until a vaccine is created.

By late April or early May, U.S. healthcare facilities will be overwhelmed just as they are in Europe. The serious complication rate of COVID-19 is an estimated 15%. This means that 15% of patients will require hospitalization. Additionally, some members of the CDC foresee 20% of all Americans getting infected by the time the virus runs its course. Under these assumptions, there will be one hospital bed for every thirty Americans that need it. If this occurs, the U.S. healthcare system will experience a systemic failure.

The Economic Effects

In my previous article, I wrote that a spike in unemployment and negative GDP growth are the last signals of a concluding business cycle. I also wrote that COVID-19 would likely pull this scenario closer to the present. However, I was caught off guard by the speed and depth of slowdown.

Last week alone, unemployment insurance claims spiked by 33%. This makes intuitive sense. Precautionary measures such as social distancing and self-quarantine means less people leaving their homes to make transactions. Workers will experience reduced hours until cash flows become so reduced that businesses have no choice but to lay off employees. Usually a process that manifests itself over the course of several months occurred in weeks. Secretary Treasury Steve Mnuchin even warned that unemployment could spike to 20%.

GDP is also guaranteed to shrink. The Empire State Manufacturing Index dropped to -21.5. The last two times this index dropped below -20 were in 2001 and 2008. Also consider that the full economic implications of COVID-19 have yet to take effect. Q1 data will be finalized later this month; however, economists at JPMorgan Chase project that GDP could fall as much as 14%. The drop of the Great Recession was 8.4%. GDP shrank by 13% in wake of the Great Depression. Though 14% is the harshest estimate to date, this exceeds any drop in American history. The question now is not Reflation vs. Recession. Instead, it is Recession vs. Depression.

(Source: tradingeconomics)

In terms of the stock market, this economic crisis has revealed several issues in market structure. For example, under the Dodd Frank Act of 2010, banks cannot make a bid for risky assets. Amidst the stock sell-off, Dodd Frank eliminates a massive source of liquidity. Additionally, the two greatest market strategies are risk parity and passive indexation. Both strategies are “all-in” strategies that do not recommend a cash balance on the side in case of market selloffs such as this one. This means the only providers of liquidity are active managers with cash saved up for such an event. The relentlessness of this selloff stems from the fact that nearly zero bids exist to backstop the market drop. If this continues, it is possible that the Fed backstops the equities fall with stock purchases under a revised Federal Reserve Act.

The Way Ahead

This section will provide an update by asset class — starting with U.S. equities. We have experienced a 30% drop thus far. I have begun averaging in, expecting a relief rally on peak pessimism. However, I do not expect a bottom until COVID-19 runs its course by May or June. I am expecting and prepared for a 50%+ market drop.

I preached buying bonds for several months leading up to this recession on the bet that interest rates will hit the zero bound on continued economic weakness. The Fed implemented an emergency rate cut, slashing rates down to 0.25% and I sold. Although the price may appreciate in the near-term, I believe that investors are taking outsized risk in buying bonds today. Firstly, investors will be betting on negative interest rates if they hope to make adequate returns from price appreciation. Secondly, earning a near 0% coupon makes bonds a practically worthless asset when held to maturity. Lastly, as I have previously proposed, the Fed will need to get more creative with its reflation strategies given interest rates are already at zero and QE proves less effective over time. Policymakers are already investigating the possibility of helicopter money in the form of $1,000 checks or a debt jubilee. These policies will be highly inflationary if they came to fruition. Buying bonds now with the 10Y yielding less than 1% and massive fiscal stimulus over the horizon is the proverbial picking up pennies in front of a steam roller.

The winners in this are gold and bitcoin. Both experienced massive selloffs as investors panicked and experienced margin calls. This dynamic occurs in every recession. But then, gold recovers faster than other assets and becomes a safe haven trade. I expect this dynamic to occur again with one caveat — the global sovereign bond market is practically worthless. The issue many investors have with gold and bitcoin is that there is an opportunity cost to holding them. These assets provide no yield when credit offers a guaranteed, though oftentimes miniscule yield. Now gold and bitcoin look like high yielding assets when compared to the zero-to-negative yield offered by sovereign bonds. Also, the monetary debasement to come will be extraordinary and bode well for scarce assets.

I expected commodities to depreciate based on the demand shock created by COVID-19. However, if this inflationary impulse comes to fruition, commodities can soar.

Lastly, I am short-term bearish on emerging markets, though structurally bullish. The dollar continues to rally despite massive easing. The cause is a rather esoteric dynamic that comes down to a global shortage in dollar funding. The dollar is critical to the global economy given that most global trade is conducted in dollars and most countries own dollar denominated debt. A shrinkage of the U.S. economy leads to a shrinkage of dollars. Price appreciation of the dollar also tightens global liquidity as it increases debt service payments of countries with dollar denominated debt. I am structurally bullish on many emerging market economies such as India and Brazil due to great demographics and relatively low debt levels. However, this crisis is exposing several shortcomings of the global financial system. Expect massive easing as this dollar funding issue persists and expect this to act as an anchor for emerging market economies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, BTC-USD, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.