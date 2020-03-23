Gogo Can Survive COVID-19, But At A Cost

It’s a tough time to be covering the airline industry. While I personally believe the impact of COVID-19 will be limited, the effect on air travel both international and domestic could weigh heavily even into 2021. There are far too many moving parts to make a prediction on the health of the market with any confidence at time of writing, but if there are any bailouts to be had Gogo (GOGO) will not see the benefit directly. I do believe that Gogo will survive the economic effects of the virus, but such a disruption will likely push out the financial timeline by at least a year and require monumental changes to the business to account for sharply increased financial risks.

Near Term Conditions

On the Q4 earnings call management made remarks indicating that while Delta is likely to offer free Wifi on some routes starting in 2020, they expect at least one competitor will be in the mix. I suspect this is Smartsky, who has continued to push back their launch schedule but is likely to finally get their system off the ground sometime this year. From what I understand the competitive advantage being offered by Smartsky is a lower latency solution - they tout mobile gaming capabilities using their network comparable to those users find on the ground. I am a gamer, I have played games like Fortnite on mobile, and frankly it’s not something I see being especially popular on airplanes; tighter and tighter spaces are not especially conducive to a positive gaming experience. Nevertheless, as others have Smartsky is likely to win some business from airlines, but Gogo management still expects growing market share and revenue from contracts with Delta in the near future.

A prescient consideration here will also be the Gogo 5G network discussed in my previous article and set to launch 2021. Assuming things stay on track, this development gives Smartsky not much more than a year to win business with their temporarily superior offering, as the Gogo system is likely to provide effectively equivalent improvements in latency should that really materialize as a deciding factor for airline customers. I will speculate a bit and predict that Smartsky will win some business from Delta on regional routes within the US on less than ideal contractual terms (for Smartsky) with the potential to lose ground as Gogo 5G and then LEO and NGSO satellite capabilities become available through Gogo in 2021 and 2022-2023 respectively. Remember, the Smartsky network launching this year will only bring that business up to the level Gogo was at something like 5 years ago in terms of real estate and technical infrastructure - receiver R&D, network flexibility, catered entertainment and diagnostic services, and industry relationships are all strong Gogo competitive advantages that will grow larger over time.

Spurred in part by the liquidity crunch caused by COVID-19, Gogo also broke out corporate costs between their BA and CA segments for the first time in Q4. Management made several comments about industry consolidation - some specifically regarding the CA side - and are clearly taking action to make such considerations more streamlined. At this time it’s not clear to me, however, which segment is more likely to be sold off and which Gogo management might prefer to retain and run as a business. CA has some years left before becoming less than a major headache to operate, but BA is a much smaller, albeit healthier, business offering relatively lower compensation. I will be watching the rumor mill closely for more clarity on this topic.

Financial Conditions

I want to model here what I think will be the worst case scenario, a loss of 50 percent of projected revenue for 2020. Management would have projected revenues of $830 to $875 million in 2020, so I will take half off the midpoint of $853 billion for $427 million. Cost of revenue will fall far less mostly due to Satcom bandwidth that must be purchased in bulk on a contractual basis, so I am only going to take out 10 percent from cost of revenues for the year. Using costs from 2019 of $432 this operation returns $389 million and a gross profit of just $38 million in 2020. Adding in the $204 million on hand cited by management on the Q4 call and the $30 million revolver picked up last year returns about $270 million available for the year. Operating expense in 2019 was $366 million and interest on debt adds another $130 million for total expenses of $496 million, a bit less than double what Gogo will have available in cash to burn or a shortfall of $244 million.

I hope investors had no illusions that Gogo would easily weather this storm, but the numbers above look particularly grim. Management alluded to many levers that can be pulled to try to lower costs and cash burn, but in my view there are just a few that can achieve the required savings to keep the doors open for CA, namely sale of the BA business or a significant renegotiation of costs with Satcom operators. In theory Gogo might be able to take some costs out of R&D for the year, but such a move jeopardizes the competitiveness of the business and should come only as an absolute last resort.

The silver lining here is that Gogo represents one of if not the largest customer for many of their Satcom providers who will have a good incentive to provide as much slack as possible. Even so, those partners are also tight margin businesses. Moving into speculation territory again, a hard-bargaining Gogo might cut cost of revenue by up to perhaps 30 percent under perfect conditions, bringing gross profit closer to $124 million and a shortfall to about $138 million.

What should be emerging through this analysis is that under the worst case scenario and even some that are more favorable, Gogo is not likely to survive the effects of COVID-19 on the air travel industry without selling the BA segment. In my view Gogo could very likely get an offer for that profitable, growing business that would more than cover the 2020 shortfall, but they will not be negotiating from a position of strength and there are so many moving parts to a transaction like this I’m hesitant to price it out myself.

Conclusion

The math above gives investors some insight into what the financial statements could look like over the course of the year and the potential consequences of a worst case scenario. It is still too early to tell what the cumulative economic effect of COVID-19 will be, and Gogo along with the rest of the airline industry could suffer far less than posited here. It’s not out of the question that Gogo will be able to retain ownership of the BA segment, but on balance that seems like an increasingly remote possibility. While shares are cheap when I anticipated they would be, the external environment has changed to such an extent that risks that were manageable before like high levels of debt and a one or two year runway to profitability now loom much larger. If Gogo struggles to find a buyer for the BA segment or fails to considerably rein in costs during the slowdown, the entire business could be in jeopardy. More updates to come on this evolving situation, but for now I think the market is appropriately pricing in the inflated risk of owning Gogo shares.

