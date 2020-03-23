Coty Inc.: Caught In A Wheel Of Unremitting Flux

I have heard there are troubles of more than one kind.



- Dr. Seuss

Coty Inc. (COTY) is one of the most prominent companies in the global beauty products space, with a diverse portfolio of about 75 brands and a strong heritage dating back to 1904. The company’s products are marketed, sold and distributed across 150 countries. It enjoys market leadership in fragrances and is number 2 in professional salon hair color & styling and number 3 in color cosmetics. Despite these seemingly impressive credentials, the stock has failed to reward investors over the last three years, having grossly underperformed the S&P 500 (GSPC) and some key global peers in the beauty products space - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) and L’Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY). I highlight below some of the chief issues that have bogged down the stock and why I think there could be further pain ahead.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Challenges in the Consumer Beauty division unlikely to go away quickly

The Consumer Beauty (CB) division is the largest contributor to group sales, making up c.41% of FY19 group revenue. The division has been hampered by changing market dynamics and brand integration issues. On account of a struggle to integrate some brands as part of the 2015 big-bang $12 billion acquisition of P&G’s (PG) beauty business, it incurred sizeable impairment charges in the CB division, to the tune of $3.69 billion in FY19 (total group impairment charge for FY19 was $3.85 billion).

Like-for-like (LFL) sales for CB in Q2-20 (December quarter) were down -6.7% (COTY’s fiscal year ends in June). The division has been an underperformer for the group, with LFL sales declining for seven quarters now.

Source: COTY

In Q2, the management highlighted a shift in market sentiment, with consumers moving away from big, renowned brands that COTY possesses to more Instagram-friendly brands, such as NYX and Winky Lux. COTY finds that mass-market retailers are now giving more shelf space to these types of newer brands. To fit in, big players often tend to react by pursuing acquisitions, but as we’ve seen with the P&G acquisition, integration isn’t always plain sailing. All in all, I think it will take some time for COTY to adapt to these changing market dynamics, and I continue to expect this division to be a laggard in the coming quarters.

Level of indebtedness a major overhang on the stock

COTY’s financial situation is not ideal. The company is currently carrying out a multi-year turnaround plan (announced in July 2019) that will involve reorganizing the organizing structure (mainly to cope with persistent supply chain issues) and shifting top management headquarters to Amsterdam. COTY expects to incur costs worth $600 million through FY20-FY23, with a further $160 million related to previous restructuring programs. On account of this sizeable restructuring plan and some huge acquisitions over the years, debt levels have swelled; Net Debt-to-EBITDA currently hovers at 5.3x.

Source: COTY

One way that COTY is looking to counter the elevated indebtedness is through divestments. The company has currently put up its Professional Beauty business and Brazilian operations for sale and is targeting proceeds of $7-8 billion, implying a revenue multiple of close to 3x (the combined businesses generate $2.7 billion of sales). In the current environment, I am not sure buyers will be as forthcoming in pursuing multi-billion-dollar acquisitions as they were a few months back when credit costs and the economic environment were a lot more stable. Financing a deal of this sort would require significant debt obligations on the part of any buyer, with investment-grade bond spreads currently trading at close to 300 bps, the highest since July 2009.

Investors are closely watching the news for any divestment conclusion, and any delay on this front, or reduced terms (lower than $7 billion), could dampen sentiment even more. The other question mark concerns the dividend. COTY has been rather consistent in giving out (7.5% CAGR last 3 years). If the divestments don’t close by FY20 (June 20), I expect the dividend for this year to be cut. It is also evident that the market doesn’t think much of COTY’s balance sheet, with the stock trading at a P/BV (TTM) of less than 1 (0.92x). This is a major red flag for me. Compare this to peers Estee Lauder (EL) or L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCY) that are trading at far superior multiples of 12.28x and 4.14x.

Lack of stability in the top management

The unlisted German investment holding company - JAB Holdings - with a majority stake of 60%, ostensibly calls the shots at COTY’s board meetings, but I’m left troubled by its flip-flops on decisions regarding top management. Over the last three years, COTY has had three different CEOs, with the most recent CEO change being announced just last month. Jimmy Choo executive Pierre Denis will take over in summer 2020 from the incumbent Pierre Laubies, who was only appointed in November 2018. The man before Laubies, Camillo Pane, had held the job for only two years. For a company that is already grappling with significant operational and financing headwinds, instability at the top will certainly dampen investors’ confidence. Laubies was one of the key proponents of the turnaround plan. It remains to be seen if there will be any execution bottlenecks under the new regime.

Product mix changes and coronavirus impact to dampen top line

Traditionally, on account of seasonality (lack of holiday effect boost), the January-March quarter (Q3) has been the weakest for COTY, but there is reason to believe that the actual situation in Q3 could deteriorate well beyond the normal seasonal expectations. Firstly, the company is still re-orienting its product mix in Consumer Business and Luxury to branch away from low-value sales. These ongoing changes are expected to drive LFL sales into negative low single digits in Q3 and might likely only stabilize in the next fiscal.

The other more pressing issue is the impact of the coronavirus. As mentioned recently in the Lead-Lag report, China witnessed the steepest ever decline in retail sales over January and February. Consumer sentiment, the driving force behind the US economy, too declined steeply in March. I expect a similar drop in consumer sentiment and retail sales globally, and this could affect all three key business segments of COTY - Consumer Business, Luxury and Professional (sales to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals and professionals’ stores). At the Q2 call, when the impact of the coronavirus wasn’t as profound as it is today, management had made some attempt to quantify the company's exposure, stating that travel retail sales (mainly duty-free sales) accounts for about 7% of group sales. Today, we know that the virus impact extends just beyond the travel retail market, and so, potentially, Q3-Q4 could be a lot worse than initially budgeted for.

Source: Trading Economics

Source: Trading Economics

Dollar’s rise another cause for concern

The dollar index recently breached 100 (currently trading at 3-year highs) and could well gain traction as investors continue to rush to the greenback for safety. If the dollar were to stay at these elevated levels or even rise further, COTY’s reported sales could be adversely impacted, as 69% of its revenue comes from outside North America.

Technical analysis

There are no comforting signs on the price chart of COTY either. The stock basically topped out in mid-2016 at around the $30 mark, and has since been drifting lower in a broad descending channel. This month, the stock crashed through not just the previous support zones at the $6.5-6 mark but also well past the 6-year descending channel support line at about $5. Unless there is some decisive positive news flow, I think the stock will continue to remain at depressed levels below the $6.5 mark.

Source: TradingView

Summary

To sum up, multiple negative themes hover around the COTY stock, ranging from persistent troubles in the CB market space, levered balance sheet, unstable management changes, coronavirus impact, dollar appreciation and general weakness on the COTY charts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.