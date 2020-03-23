Apache: Just A Gamble Here

Equity represents just a call option here, although liquidity provides a potential lifeline on a scenario which now only can be envisioned as a near miracle.

Apache (APA) has seen its share price come into free fall. While shares peaked long ago at around $150 just before the financial crisis, investors have been plagued by continued disappointments despite the shale revolution. At the start of the year, shares had already fallen back to their thirties.

During the panic induced by the coronavirus, shares fell to levels at just $3 and change last week, now trading at $5 per share as investors fear the impact of the pending economic crisis and collapse in oil prices on the outlook for this troubled energy name.

How Dire Is The Situation?

With Apache having reported its full year results as recent as late February, we have a fresh set of numbers to look at. Despite the low share price optics, Apache is quite a large operator as it reports adjusted production of 430,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day for the final quarter of 2019, up from 413,000 barrels for the entire year, up about 5% compared to the year before.

The problem for energy companies and their investors is not production, or production growth, but centers around a few items. Most important is the balance sheet, followed by the cost basis of the producing assets and the hedge book.

So let's start with the first of these. The company ended 2019 with merely $247 million in cash as the combined debt load totals $8.6 billion, that includes Altus, the midstream operations. This results in $8.3 billion in net debt, but this number is not telling a lot if we do not know the P&L of the business.

Apache reported a $3.5 billion loss in 2019, yet that included a $3.0 billion impairment charge. Adjusting for that and some taxes payable despite the losses, the company was more or less breaking even. Needless to say that this is not a great result as oil prices averaged around $60 per barrel in 2019, even though natural gas was quite depressed below the $2 mark and LNG yielded just around $15. With oil in the twenties and other energy pricing (except for natural gas down a lot a well), we can only assume a massive haircut to the $6.3 billion in product revenues reported in 2019. If the company could lose a third of its product revenues based on these challenging conditions, an adjusted break-even point could result in a $2 billion operating loss at current pricing.

The company did report depreciation expenses of roughly $2.7 billion last year with capital spending actually being a bit higher than that. While the company already announced a much more modest capital spending budget of $1.6-$1.9 billion alongside the release of the 2019 results, it cut the budget further to just $1.0-$1.2 billion in reaction to the latest events in the oil market.

This should provide about $1.5 billion in cash flow in comparison to the depreciation expense, making that total cash flows could be close to breaking-even given the losses expected at these price levels. That is a big if given the uncertainty, making the huge debt load even more of a challenge, with the M&A market not allowing for value-creating divestitures.

Reality is that investors think of the shares more like a gamble at this point. The 377 million shares outstanding trade around $5, for an equity valuation of less than $2 billion, in part because of course the pecking order with over $8 billion in debt having priority before equity holders stand to receive anything.

What Now?

The question is what the future will hold as the reduced capital spending is encouraging. Unlike the previous downturn, OPEC is actually flooding the market with oil as the world arguably has seen one of the worst demand shocks, making a quick rebound other than "solving" the Coronavirus crisis unlikely.

The only encouraging news is that merely a billion in bonds are due before 2023 as the company claims access to a $4 billion undrawn revolver which essentially gives equity holders a call option on the current crisis not just lasting for a few months. This gives equity holders more time and upside if oil prices recover before the immediate time period to come, even if oil prices might be depressed in their twenties for weeks to come.

Furthermore, there might be another factor which might help in the form of the US administration as it believes own energy production is important. For that reason, the administration is adding to the strategic petroleum reserve and industry leaders have direct talks with OPEC to curtail production, as Texas regulators themselves discuss same production curbs as well.

Another potential benefit is that there are weaker peers out there which might face bankruptcy before Apache does, yet the same bankruptcies laws with debt forgiveness typically makes that despite bankruptcies, not much capacity is really going offline. For now, capital spending will certainly hit production in the intermediate term, yet that production constraint is not enough to absorb the complete fall in demand which is larger and more immediate.

With implied volatility of options in excess of 100% and the share price being so low already, equity is already a call option on the potential recovery for shareholders. While the outlook is not very promising as the company has quite some debt and not the lowest break-even costs in relation to the rest of the industry, a mere $2 billion equity valuation for a business with such a production base optically looks low.

Hence, I am not becoming a buyer yet as I believe that the current capital structure is not helpful for investors, as the general expectation for a >$50 oil price environment does not look very opportune. That said, like is the case for many industries these days, excessive volatility allows for some trading potential, notably as pair trading opportunities.

