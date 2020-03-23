We Think Teladoc Stock Can Move Up, But Watch Out For Multiple Compression Once Virus Concerns Begin To Abate

We think the stock can move up as virus concerns grow, but valuation compression will hurt the stock once those concerns begin to abate.

Usage is ramping right now as demand for medical consultations grows but the desire to attend in person shrinks.

Background

Like everyone else with a brokerage account we've had to switch it up recently to keep our account balance moving up.

Our focus is space & defense, tech & telecom. We moved hard to cash earlier in the year, and finally to 100% cash earlier this month. You can read more about our market view in our recent blog post, The End of The Innocence. Having cashed up, we then set about trying to win in this new, more trying environment. So far that's going well for us but great care is needed.

There are a few companies out there, amongst them Teladoc Health, Inc (TDOC), that are benefiting from the parlous state of the world right now. But even then, one must proceed with caution. Because they are few in number, those companies are priced as such and whilst momentum alone can be a wonderful thing, we believe gravity will in the end exert its pull on those valuation multiples.

Why do we say that?

Well, whilst every crisis is different, here's a relevant story we can tell you from our time weathering the dotcom crisis which took place in the days of Yore, being 2000-2002.

In the new millennium, everyone woke up with a colossal headache after partying continuously from about 1994. Folks realized that "eyeballs", also known as "users", the key metric of the day for consumer Internet (it had a capital 'I' back then) 1.0 stocks, did not in fact pay the bills.

Oops.

This was a shame as it turned out there were a lot of bills to pay. Spiraling Silicon Valley real estate costs, rising executive pay, big data storage and web hosting fees (an order of magnitude or more greater than is the case today), server capex (no Amazon AWS or Microsoft Azure back then), Microsoft and Sun Microsystems license fees ... the list went on.

In the first wave of the crisis, the obvious stocks fell by the wayside. Webvan, an early online grocery store, was the poster child. Huge cash costs, hardly any revenue, inability to raise equity or debt at anything like reasonable prices, running out of cash, it hit the wall with inevitability. Other such unviable companies followed.

So around 2001, everyone decided that consumer Internet was toast. But "business to business" or "B2B" stocks were fine, it was said. Because the Internet was here to stay. And companies were going to keep using the Internet. And that meant they would keep buying stuff from B2B providers.

In many cases that statement was correct. Plenty of companies grew up around that time that are still here today. Akamai (AKAM), Cisco (CSCO), GoDaddy (GDDY) and many others are still with us, and prospering too. But they didn't step through the dotcom crisis unharmed.

Here's the chart for AKAM and CSCO from then till now.

Ouch.

But the stock history from the time often doesn't reflect the underlying business. Let's look at AKAM as a great example. The thing it does has been in continuous demand from then till now. You may not know the business, but you probably use it without knowing. It provides caching services to content owners and network operators such that demanding content is placed near the user, not at the network core. So when you watch your next 4K movie or funny cat video, there's a good chance it's being streamed in part by AKAM.

AKAM has maintained solid revenue growth pretty much since it got started in the late 1990s. The curve below is as smooth as you'll find.

Source: YCharts.com

But the valuation multiple compression since 2001 has been fearsome. Here's EV/TTM Revenue for AKAM from then till now.

Source: YCharts.com

Almost funny. So we have a company that has grown through good times and bad, which has sound financials, increasing unit demand, is far more a critical part of everyday life now as it was then, but you still see a brutal stock chart because of that multiple compression.

And that's what you have to watch out for in today's hot stocks going forward. Not revenue growth, margins, cashflow, any of that. Pick the right company and those will motor along just fine. Multiple compression. That's your #1 risk in a current hot stock.

So now we turn to TDOC.

Two Themes For The Price Of One

Teladoc Health, Inc (TDOC) is a great example of what good looks like right now. Firstly, physician consultations are of course on the up. And secondly, more and more people prefer to hold those consultations online rather than in-person - again a function of the environment. For what it's worth, we believe the shift towards online physician consultations will continue once Covid-19 subsides; so we think TDOC will continue to grow its business at the expense of traditional offline alternatives.

Rather than have us bore you walking you through what the company does in detail, here's the company's most recent presentation, which is fairly comprehensive.

This is a company that we were a shareholder in personally during 2019. As the market rose and we went to cash, we sold our long-term account position in the stock.

We bought back in a few days back, added further to our holding, and then sold out for a decent gain. We expect to rinse and repeat the same. We've been buying the momentum not the fundamentals. But since our service is called The Fundamentals we figured we had better do the work on the numbers and having done so, we want to share that with you.

You can think of TDOC as an industry-specific software/services company. A little like VEEV which we wrote up last week (here: Stocks To Buy When The Selling Stops, Part I - Veeva Systems).

The key with these industry-specific plays is that you want to be a shareholder in the one with dominant market share. They aren't allowed to use that d-word, for fear of an antitrust case, but we can use it. Dominance, that's what we want to own. Measured by market share or, better, relative market share - meaning, what's your mkt share vs. the next biggest. Let's say you have 30% share and the next biggest player 15%. So your relative market share (RMS) is 2x. Big RMS means highest margins and usually highest retention. If you're going to join a community site you want to be on the biggest. That's why everyone's on Facebook not MySpace.

We have yet to do the RMS assessment on TDOC but we reversed into the question by just looking at the numbers. In a market like this - connecting patients and doctors - where barriers to entry are low but barriers to high RMS are high - you can tell a fair bit from the numbers whether the company is a leading player or not.

Strong Fundamentals

The numbers look good.

Source: YCharts.com

From 2013 to 2019 is actuals, and we've run some back of the envelope estimates of our own for 2020 and 2021. Note our 2020 revenue is above the company's guidance - again it's a quick guess based on the likely outperformance right now - we haven't done a detailed unit (price x volume) model so bear that in mind when you read this.

The company looks to be growing revenue at around 30% organically ie. without acquisitions - that's good. It's running at a gross margin in the high 60s which is OK - not as good as a software company but OK. And, unusually for these unicorn-y type companies, it's pretty good on EBITDA and cashflow. You can see that it's burned limited amounts of cash in losses in the last few years and that it looks like it will probably turn EBITDA positive soon. Even better is the fact that capex and change in net working capital has been low the whole time, meaning that profit and cashflow are closely linked.

It looks to us that the company can be pretax FCF positive in the next year or two, whilst growing revenues at 30%. That's good, and unusual. Finally the balance sheet is clean, with $77m net cash right now, and that's after a lot of acquisitions in recent years. Again, good.

Momentum

This stock is on fire. Here's the chart of TDOC vs SPY in the last three years.

Source: YCharts.com

You can see the Coronavirus impact on the stock right there as we head into 2020.

A closer look at 2020YTD:

Source: TradingView

As the market at large has weakened, TDOC has strengthened.

Valuation

And now the part where caution is needed.

The market is asking you to pay around 18.5x TTM revenues for around 30% growth. (Which is in the same zip code as VEEV, except VEEV generates stronger EBITDA and FCF vs. TDOC).

So - the valuation isn't out of line for a hot stock in today's market.

But given we expect the market to continue to fall - with Q1 and Q2 earnings coming our way, we don't see many positive catalysts - we don't feel sufficiently confident to go to Buy - Long Term Hold on the stock. For market reasons alone we're at Neutral.

We do think the stock offers a good momentum opportunity. And whether you choose to buy and hold for awhile, or trade in and out, we think the stock can move up and reward the brave.

Speaking for ourselves, we're too concerned about a falling market dragging down all multiples to stay long on any one stock for very long at present. We'd rather trade in and out of a few favorite stocks, taking some wins along the way and where we make the wrong call, taking a small loss. TDOC is one of those few favorite stocks. At the time of writing we have no position but it's likely that we buy in and sell out at least once in the next few days. It's a great business with strong fundamentals and it can genuinely benefit from the current environment. But we remember 2000-2002 like it was yesterday and that means we won't be persuaded to hold long for now. Once the selling stops - different story - we believe then TDOC can be a long term hold.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 22 Mar 2020.

