Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Has 'Anti-Virus' Protection

While all are hunkered down with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, we are getting calls from investors looking for opportunities to deploy cash held on the sidelines or to invest profits from successful short investments. We have seen our stock portfolio take a hit as well despite some hedges (never enough) and taking money off the table earlier in the year. Nevertheless, the adage on Wall Street that "we buy our stocks everyday" means more than ever as we constantly evaluate our holdings and weigh them against the long-term opportunity factoring in the new risks that have emerged.

Catalyst Pharma (CPRX), a name that we have written on in the past and continue to hold, passes this screen as a name worth continuing to own and buying more, particularly after the company's 4Q results and conference call held on March 17. This article refreshes our stock thesis, driven primarily by the new price level, as Catalyst has executed flawlessly since launching Firdapse, its Orphan Drug treatment for Lambert Eaton Myasthenia Gravis (LEMS). The fundamentals remain on track and are insulated from the Coronavirus crisis, and yet the value of CPRX shares have been decimated like other stocks that do not hold these favorable attributes. For more background and context, please see our prior articles HERE and HERE for a refresher on the Catalyst Pharma story, Firdapse, and its FDA approval and launch in January 2019. We provide an update to our thesis and valuation assessment below.

Firdapse ramping better than expected, yet stock is way down. Since the launch of Firdapse in January 2019, there is now significant evidence that the drug is ramping as, or better than, expected with 532 patients actively taking this Orphan Drug. With an estimated net price of approximately $300,000 per patient per year, that equates to annual sales of $160 million. In fact, Company guidance for 2020 revenues is in the range of $135 to $155 million, as some patients do not currently have health insurance yet pay a very low out of pocket cost given the company's generous patient assistance program. Notably, there are an estimated 1,500 patients diagnosed with LEMS in the U.S., according to CPRX, therefore the opportunity for revenue growth remains quite compelling, with the potential to triple Firdapse sales in the next year or two. The company significantly moved into cash flow positive territory last year and earned $0.30 per share in 2019. Taking the mid-point of the revenue guidance range for 2020, the Analyst Consensus expects CPRX to earn $0.47 per share this year. This equates to approximately $50 million in cash flow ($0.47 x 106 million shares outstanding), bolstering the company's current balance sheet of $95 million, or $142 million in proforma cash reserves estimated for year-end 2020. This balance sheet would represent about half the current market cap of CPRX. So while the fundamentals for Catalyst have performed as good or better than expected, the stock has cratered due to the recent viral pandemic. This, in our view, creates a major opportunity for investors, particularly with additional stock catalysts coming and the business well-insulated from the logistic and economic issues brought on by the Coronavirus.

Bulletproof business based on strong balance sheet, cash flow and Coronavirus crisis insulation. On Catalysts' 4Q 2019 earnings call, the company reported $94.5 million in cash, up from $81.6 million in 3Q 2019, with no debt. As Catalyst grows revenues in 2020, with its sales force now at an optimum level, the financial leverage will get even stronger this year, solidifying this small cap biopharma company's position. Importantly, we learned that Catalyst's business is highly insulated from the Coronavirus pandemic, as the company has 12 months of inventory on hand, a supply chain that is fully U.S.-based, redundant manufacturing facilities (2 different manufacturers), and a current campaign to produce an additional 6 months of inventory. This manufacturing campaign is anticipated to be completed in the next two weeks. Notably, all patients on Firdapse receive their medication through a specialty pharmacy and their prescriptions are delivered 100% by mail. The condition treated by Firdapse, LEMS, is a debilitating condition and patients must continuously take their medication to avoid the symptoms from the disease. Lastly, the company stated on its earnings call that the average co-pay for Firdapse is $1.08 per month, down from $5.66 per month in 1Q 2019, removing any economic reason for patients to avoid ordering the medicine. In short, demand is strong and driven by an important medical need, cost for the prescription is extremely low, Firdapse is delivered by mail, and the supply chain is fully intact and stocked with supply from U.S. manufacturers. Kudos to CPRX for being prepared and running their business at a high level of excellence, protecting patients and shareholders.

CPRX now has potential to triple. When we wrote our first article on CPRX, the stock was trading at $4.22, and we noted that it had potential to double. Subsequently, the stock rose to ~$7.40 in September 2019, but has fallen significantly for obvious reasons. We continue to believe that the shares are worth $8 are more using a conservative 3x multiple on peak revenues of $300 million for Firdapse in the U.S. alone. This does not include revenues from outside the U.S., such as Canada and Japan, or other indications for the drug including MuSK myasthenia gravis (MuSK-MG) or spinal muscular atrophy "SMA". In other words, CPRX has 3x potential plus additional potential upside.

Key catalysts approaching that could propel the stock higher. Major milestones for CPRX are as follows:

1. Continued sales ramp of Firdapse to treat LEMS

2. Data from the ongoing clinical trial of Firdapse in the treatment of MuSK-MG, expected in 2Q 2020.

3. A legal decision to determine if competitor Jacobus, a minority player in the market, was wrongly approved by the FDA, and therefore will be removed from the market, and

4. Clinical proof-of-concept from trials for Firdapse in the treatment of SMA, expected in 2Q 2020.

These events, particularly the MuSK-MG results have potential to fuel major upside in CPRX shares. The MuSK-MG indication alone has potential to double the market for Firdapse, with an estimated number of patients similar or greater than the LEMS population. As for the legal case seeking to withdraw Jacobus from the market, a decision could come in the second half of this year, with potential for delays given the Coronovirus pandemic and court closures. Of course, a settlement between the two companies is always possible and would send shares of CPRX higher, in our view. The SMA clinical trial is being conducted in Italy and elsewhere in Europe, therefore, we would expect these results to be delayed. Nevertheless, a positive outcome offers even more potential upside for the Firdapse franchise in both the U.S. and overseas. The company also mentioned on its earnings call that Firdapse could be effective in other Orphan neuromuscular indications such as in Kennedy's disease and hereditary neuropathy, and proof of concept studies are underway, potentially adding to the future opportunity.

Catalyst continues to work on a sustained-release formulation for Firdapse (currently dosed 3-4 times per day on average), and this new formulation could offer much better patient convenience, in addition to significantly extending patent exclusivity. Catalyst has been quiet on this program, and we suspect any positive news on the development of this product line extension could be another key catalyst for the stock.

Conclusion: Firdapse continues to grow and help patients with LEMS, and Catalyst as a company, continues to execute on its business plan. It is rare to see single product biopharmaceutical companies convert aggressively into cash flow positive status soon after product launch, and this evidences the importance of Firdapse. While the company has been creating significant value fundamentally, ramping its lead product, protecting the business with "anti-virus" operations, amassing cash on its balance sheet and advancing future value-driving clinical trials, the stock has been decimated by the broader market and the Coronavirus pandemic. This is one we believe will power through, and has the resiliency to keep putting up the numbers. For that reason, CPRX is among our top long stock picks in this difficult environment.

The Illumination Capital Marketplace is coming soon! We are dedicated to helping our future subscribers realize a strong return on investment by working with seasoned healthcare and finance professionals. We plan to provide subscribers with the following research tools and techniques to help them construct a winning portfolio of healthcare stocks:

Advanced access to our stock reports

Live daily chat with our analysts

Real-time market commentary

Expert opinions and interviews

Weekly recap and newsletter

Portfolio management tips and tools

Model portfolio

Real-time technical analysis

Options strategies

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.