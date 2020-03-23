Cypress Semiconductor: Cash In On An 8% Spread

Dislocations Abound in the Merger Arbitrage Space

Ordinarily, announced non-complex mergers and acquisitions trade on fairly tight spreads. Indeed, as early as 3 March, prior to the onset of the corona virus crisis, deal spreads traded as tight as 0.5%. Since the corona virus crisis spread outside of China and became a global phenomenon, it has started to wreak havoc on global capital markets. Companies subject to announced mergers and acquisitions have not been spared.

On Monday 15 March, we started to see real market dislocation. There were reports that Millennium, one of the world's largest hedge funds, had cut two of its five merger desks after breaching loss limits. Since then, we have seen systematic events funds - often geared as much as 6-8x - trigger margin calls from brokers and forced to de-leverage. As volatility across core M&A positions spiked, traditional merger arbitrageurs suffer draw-downs and are forced to cut position sizes and reduce gross exposure. This mass unwind has created some of the most attractive merger arbitrage spreads we have seen in decades.

Overview of the Infineon/Cypress Semiconductor Deal

Cypress Semiconductor (CY) trades at $22.00 and is set to be acquired by Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX:IFNNF) (OTCQX:IFNNY) for $8.7 billion or $23.85 per share in an all-cash deal. This implies an 8% spread for a deal set to close by mid-April.

Approval by CFIUS Acts as a Major Milestone

On 9 March, Cypress received US approval after the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) determined there were no unresolved national security concerns. This just leaves approval by China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), which should be a formality and other customary closing conditions under the merger agreement. The most critical hurdle to overcome was SIFIUS approval. Whilst some may point to China's rejection of the Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) $48 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in 2018 as a potential risk, it was during the peak of the trade war between the US and China. Moreover, none of the large Chinese chip-makers such as Huawei have remonstrated against the deal. There have been some complaints by smaller Chinese companies that Infineon may bundle together insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), a device required for inverter use in industrial equipment and store-flash chips and dictate the rules of the market. As a result, Infineon is already in discussions with Chinese regulators to negotiate a no-bundle remedy.

What is Infineon?

Infineon is a leader in semiconductor solutions and reported sales of €8.0 billion in 2019. The group was spun off from Siemens in 1999 and is listed in Germany with an over-the-counter listing in the United States. Infineon has a high market share across automotive, industrial and power management sectors. The group is also a leader in embedded security, which provides applications with high security requirement, such as smartcards, pay television and trusted computing.

Why is the Deal Likely to Go Ahead?

Cypress shareholders have voted in favour of the deal. Financing will be through a combination of cash and debt. Term loan facilities have been committed by Bank of America, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan. Infineon has been on a virtual road show assuring investors that the deal is on track to close in a matter of weeks. This is a friendly, strategic deal and the combined group will surpass NXP Semiconductors to become the world's leading supplier of automotive chips for infotainment, power train, braking, safety and other systems. As part of the merger agreement, Infineon agreed to a termination fee of $425 million.

Although one might argue that sales of electric vehicles may be impacted by the recent decline in oil prices, Infineon believes the movement by global consumers towards carbon-free driving is irreversible and is taking a long-term perspective.

3. The merger will increase the combined group's scale to become the eighth largest semiconductor maker in the world and broaden its platform, opening up growth potential in the industrial and Internet Of Things sectors.

4. Following the recent mergers in the semiconductor sector of NXP Semiconductors/Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) ($1.76bn), ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)/Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) ($1.1bn) and Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) proposed acquisition of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) for $6.9 billion, which is also subject to China's State Administration for Market Regulation, there is increasing pressure for mid-sized chip makers to combine operations to expand product breadth and maximise the benefits of scale.

5. Once a merger agreement is signed, it is extremely difficult for either party to renege on the deal. A pandemic is not a material adverse condition stated in the merger document, and even if it was, the acquirer would have to prove that the target (Cypress) was disproportionately impacted relative to its competitors. Given the outbreak of Covid-19 is widespread, this would be very difficult to prove in a court of law.

Risks Factors

Clearly there is material downside to Cypress' share price should the merger not be consummated. The pre-announcement undisturbed share price was around $15. Given semiconductor companies have not been spared from the market correction, it is highly possible the share price could fall below this level in the event of a deal break. One of Cypress' biggest comps is NXP Semiconductors which has traded down to a 9.3x adjusted PE ratio. Given Cypress trades on a 19x adjusted PE multiple, it is possible the share price could decline by around a half should the deal fail to consummate. This is the nature of investing in a merger arbitrage deal - there is a negative return asymmetry and losses may be compounded in the short-term as merger arbitrageurs become forced sellers.

However, there is a difference between the price the stock could reach on the downside and what the business is actually worth. Morgan Stanley conducted a DCF analysis of the company in May 2019, which may be found in the regulatory filings on the SAC website, and derived a fair value of $20.47-28.21 based on the following key assumptions:

Min Max Discount rate 9.4% 11.1% Perpetual growth rate 2.0% 3.0%

Given the strong risk/reward profile, shares in Cypress Semiconductor are recommended for purchase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.