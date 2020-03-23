The Trump Administration May Soon Face A Critical Decision On The Refining Sector

The Trump administration has found itself having to manage a rapidly-worsening health crisis as the COVID-19 pandemic has taken hold in the U.S., especially New York City. Understandably focused on reacting to the immediate spread of the virus, the White House's response to the pandemic's economic damages have largely consisted of broad spending promises. Now that original expectations that the crisis would pass by early Q2 look absurdly optimistic, though, it is becoming increasingly likely that U.S. refiners and other fuel producers will soon find themselves in an operating environment that is without precedent. The Trump administration will soon find itself having to make a very challenging decision about a policy that merchant refiners and ethanol producers have been locked in a constant struggle over for several years. That decision will force the White House to side with one sector over the other at a time when both will be on the verge of insolvency.

The New York Times recently published an article about a new report that prompted the U.S. and U.K. governments to implement widespread social distancing measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report, which was conducted by researchers at Imperial College London, forecasts a potential U.S. death toll of up to two million people without social distancing. Per the Times, the report further concluded that “social distancing measures might have to be imposed for 18 months or more, at least intermittently, until a vaccine is developed and tested.” Initial predictions by government officials that social distancing measures might be ended by late April now appear to be excessively optimistic.

A multi-quarter disruption to the global economy resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as that proposed by the Imperial College London researchers, would have vast ramifications for the U.S. energy sector. Early indications are that U.S. refined fuels demand has already started to decline as Americans have cancelled vacations and replaced physical commuting with the virtual sort. This will only worsen as heavily-populated states such as California roll out statewide shelter-in-place orders. Already some refiners have begun to reduce production due to the combination of reduced workforce availability and declining consumer demand.

While the energy sector as a whole has been shunned by the market in recent weeks due to the combined effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and Saudi Arabia’s decision to flood the global market with crude, the merchant refining sector has been a special case. Companies such as CVR Energy (CVI), Delek US Holdings (DK), HollyFrontier (HFC), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), PBF Energy (PBF), and Valero Energy (VLO) have all seen their market capitalizations fall by up to 70% or more(see figure). Analysts have become bearish on the sector almost overnight, in some cases predicting declines of another 50% from current levels. Given share price declines of up to almost 80% from their 52-week highs and price-to-book ratios that are well below 1 (see second figure), the market clearly does not expect all merchant refiners to survive the current crisis.

At first glance such an expectation would appear to be far from guaranteed. Share prices have been hammered without regard to factors such as crude availability, and the market capitalizations of refiners that utilize increasingly-abundant foreign crudes have been hurt almost as badly as those that utilize the inland U.S. crudes that the Saudis are trying to force the market to strand. The Brent-WTI price spread plunged below zero last week, potentially to the benefit of those refiners that utilize foreign crudes (but to the detriment of those that utilize domestic crudes and export refined fuels). More importantly, gasoline prices have fallen by almost 50% just in 2020 to date. Such declines have historically boosted longer-term refined fuels demand (and ultimately margins) as drivers have responded by increasing their fuel consumption.

The outlook for refiners, then, is heavily contingent on the duration of the social distancing measures that have been implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The optimistic, if increasingly unlikely, scenario is that the number of U.S. cases will peak later this spring, at which point social distancing measures would be rolled back and Americans would likely resume their normal activities. One analog to this scenario is 2008, when many U.S. merchant refiners saw their market capitalizations rapidly decline by 70-80% as crude prices crashed in response to that year's financial crisis. Even the Great Recession was unable to suppress energy demand for long, though, and in 2009 many of these same refiners recorded large share price increases (see figure).

The recent research by the Imperial College London researchers, on the other hand, presents a far more pessimistic scenario in which strict social distancing measures that last until September are unable to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases during a second peak in Q4. A scenario in which Americans suspend their commutes, vacations, and other fuel-consuming activities until 2021 would be catastrophic for the country's economy, but especially for the merchant refining sector. There are two reasons for this: liquidity and regulations.

Start with liquidity. U.S. merchant refiners have not historically kept large amounts of cash on hand, preferring instead to invest in their refining operations in response to the substantial changes to crude mixes and fuel specifications that have occurred over the last decade and repurchase shares. While this practice has not created liquidity issues in the past, it has left some of them with quick and cash ratios that are lower than will be needed in the event that fuel demand is severely disrupted for multiple quarters (see figure).

An extended social distancing timeline would also create a second headwind for merchant refiners that is not being discussed yet. Refiners must blend just over 20 billion gallons of biofuels with refined fuels in 2020 under the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2]. Approximately 15 billion gallons of this will take the form of corn ethanol. Whereas the other major biofuel that is blended in the U.S., biomass-based diesel, faces few infrastructure blending constraints, the ethanol blend requirement has prompted a great deal of opposition from refiners, especially merchant refiners, in the past on infrastructure compatibility grounds. This is because almost all U.S. ethanol is currently consumed in blends of up to 10 vol% with gasoline, also known as E10.

E10 has historically been recognized as the "blend wall" limit since small appliances, retail infrastructure, and older vehicles have encountered technical issues with higher blends. The "RINsanity" of 2013, which saw the price of the largest category of the credits ("Renewable Identification Number", or RIN) that support the mandate skyrocket, occurred when the RFS2 required the blending of more ethanol than could be handled by E10. While this was a rationale RIN market response in that it incentivized refiners to blend higher-cost biofuels such as biomass-based diesel and invest in E85 infrastructure, the refining sector ultimately brought enough pressure to bear on the Obama administration to cause the RIN price to subsequently collapse.

E15 is now allowed in the U.S. for use in standard vehicles, but its adoption has been slow. Most of the 15 billion gallons of corn ethanol that effectively must be consumed in 2020 will therefore take the form of E10. If gasoline consumption falls sharply and remains low for an extended period of time, though, then that ethanol consumption will need to take the form of higher blends. For example, assume that the 15 billion gallons must be blended with 150 billion gallons of gasoline (the actual numbers in 2019 were closer to 14 billion gallons and 140 billion gallons, respectively, but we will keep this example simple). This would result in an average ethanol blend of 10 vol%. The 15 billion gallon requirement remains in place even if gasoline consumption declines to 75 billion gallons, though, which would in turn cause an average ethanol blend of 20 vol%.

The most likely outcome in such a situation would be much higher RIN prices in order to incentivize a higher average ethanol blend rate than the refining sector has been able to bear in the past. Merchant refiners have historically been blending-constrained relative to their integrated peers due to a lack of terminal and retail operations. Instead, merchant refiners have acquired RINs from entities carrying RIN surpluses. Their RIN acquisitions would need to be expanded as gasoline demand declined. Unlike in the past, though, merchant refiners would not necessarily be able to pass the costs through to drivers in the form of higher gasoline prices, at least not until fuel consumption rebounded.

RIN expenditures for the combined merchant refining sector have been quite large over the last several years, exceeding $1 billion annually. In 2017 this amount exceeded $3 billion, according to my review of the 10-K filings for the aforementioned merchant refiners. While the above names all have cash to cover modest RIN expenditures even without consumer pass-through in 2020, this would not necessarily be the case if RIN prices greatly increased and/or refining cash flows collapsed before the resumption of pass-through.

An extended COVID-19 response would therefore require the Trump administration to make a very difficult policy decision. The White House has, in the past, taken steps to reduce biofuel consumption and/or RIN prices. The Obama administration, for example, talked RIN prices lower in 2013 while the Trump administration has effectively reduced the mandate's required volumes since 2017 via its expanded allocation of small refinery exemptions. Both of these strategies were subsequently deemed unlawful by federal courts. That said, it would ultimately take the courts a year or more to respond to and potentially end any new action by the Trump administration to reduce RIN prices (even assuming normal court operations).

The difficulty is that U.S. ethanol producers are already struggling mightily for many of the same reasons that refiners are. The Andersons (ANDE), Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), and REX American Resources (REX) have all seen their market capitalizations collapse in recent weeks; many of them are also trading at price-to-book ratios that indicate a market expectation of insolvency. This will create a dilemma for the White House. On the one hand, merchant refiners will lobby the Trump administration to urgently reduce RIN prices and, by extension, their RIN expenditures, in the event of a RIN price rally. On the other hand, such a rally would provide critical support to ethanol producers at a time of non-existent production margins by increasing demand for biofuels. Would President Trump, only a few months before a general election in which his narrow path to re-election runs through the Corn Belt, be willing to further weaken the primary demand backstop that exists for Midwestern corn ethanol producers? Or would he instead upset his supporters in the oil & gas sector by keeping the mandate in place even as gasoline demand collapses?

Much will depend, then, on how U.S. gasoline demand responds to social distancing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The above scenario is contingent on a sustained sharp reduction to U.S. gasoline demand. That said, this is not a low-probability possibility. The White House is already contingency planning for a scenario in which the pandemic persists for 18 months or longer. As part of that effort, the Trump administration would do well to also consider how such a scenario would affect refiners and ethanol producers under the federal blending mandate. Some companies in both sectors will face an existential crisis in the event that social distancing persists for multiple quarters. If the above scenario plays out then the Trump administration will need to decide which sector to protect, and during a contentious election cycle at that.

