Coronavirus And The Exponential Rise In Unemployment

The market has spent the past few days struggling with the question: How bad is the damage? Although there is no clear answer, there are some clues. First, the Federal Reserve used all of its ammunition when it announced a rate cut to 0%, a $700 billion buyback of Treasury and mortgage bonds, and then finally dropped the reserve requirement from 10% to 0% in order to ensure liquidity in the market, indicating they believe it is a large problem. Second, countless industries, such as the airline industry, are already requesting billion dollar bailouts from the government, even though this turmoil only began around 5 weeks ago, indicating the economic damage is already reaching across the economy. Lastly, there are hints about the level of unemployment that we should expect to see. In this article, I will focus on the unemployment rate and how many may be underestimating how fast this problem will reach the labor market.

What do we know now?

Two days ago, Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers that a lack of action could lead to a 20% unemployment rate. Although many brushed this off as unrealistic, it does have a reasonable underlying theme: failure from the government to act fast enough and in a large enough manner could cripple the economy. Just last week, across the United States, unemployment claims increased over 33% from 211,000 claims to 281,000. This week, the number is expected to skyrocket. Using state report data, the following estimated unemployment claims are as follows:

State This Week Next Week (Estimated) California 58,208 190,000 Ohio 7,051 78,000 Minnesota 4,121 50,000

Just from those three states alone, the 288,000 unemployment claims from last week have already passed. To avoid investors and the market from truly understanding the impact the Coronavirus is having on employment,

“The Trump administration is asking state labor officials to delay releasing the precise number of unemployment claims they are fielding, an indication of how uneasy policymakers are about further roiling a stock market already plunging in response to the coronavirus outbreak.” - New York Times

Looking to other means of estimation, Goldman Sachs recently came out with a report estimating 2.25 million Americans will claim unemployment next week, a 700% increase from this week, which already followed a 33% increase from the week before. These numbers, especially the rate at which they are trending, are quite worrisome, especially considering the highest jobless claims was 695,000 in 1982. What is even more worrisome is that the government is attempting to limit the information available to the public about them, leading to more speculation, and lower investor confidence.

What will the future hold?

By no means do I expect the problem to be cured overnight, in a few days, or even in a few weeks. I also do believe that the worst is yet to come. In a state like Washington, which has seen the second most cases of any state, state officials said that they expect this week’s unemployment claims to be “even more dramatic increase this week,” where there was an 150% increase last week. The problem is that most states have not reached the same level of cases, or lockdown, as Washington state. However, there is no reason to expect most states to not take measures like Washington state as the amount of cases in each state grows. In essence, most states should likely see similar paths of unemployment as Washington, where the rate of unemployment appears to be growing at an astounding, exponential rate. Lastly, the amount of unemployment claims likely underestimates the real amount of people seeking benefits. This is due to the inability of the unemployment system to handle that many claims in a single week. In fact, state unemployment websites have reportedly crashed as too many users attempted to file unemployment at once. This is not just a technology issue, as there have also been reports of people not being able to reach an agent via phone for hours, if even at all, to file for unemployment.

Conclusion

There is no way in knowing how long the virus will be around for or how long it will have economic implications. However, even in the most optimistic scenarios, there is already widespread damage that any stimulus bill will not be able to immediately eradicate. As an investor, I am quite worried about the growth rates of both the virus and unemployment, but what is even more worrisome is the government’s attempt to keep the data out of the public eye as long as possible. In the end, there is no real way to know how high unemployment will go. However, given the data points we have as well as the government’s delay in passing the main stimulus package, it can be sure that an increase in unemployment is here and it is a trend that will likely continue for the foreseeable future.

