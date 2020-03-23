Don't Buy Equities Yet

There will be opportunities after this storm passes, but it's not time to "buy the dip".

Why S&P 500 could fall further 20% from here and even more if fiscal measures fail.

I'm still not allocating some of my liquid assets such as gold and cash to equities, in spite of margin calls affecting the precious metal price.

Source: hedgeye.com

In a nutshell

There are a lot of moving parts right now and both retail and institutional investors could easily get overwhelmed by the sheer amount of data and go down a rabbit hole.

Everywhere we look markets are making history - oil & commodities, equities, credit spreads, bond yields, VIX, bailouts requests, helicopter money etc.

The nature of the Covid-19 virus coupled with the state of the financial system and the real economy makes the current period extremely risky, even after we witnessed the massive sell-off in equities. It now seems very likely that the coronavirus would be the straw that broke the camel's back and brings us closer to the paradigm shift that has been upon us for quite some time.

I will now explain why I believe we are about to witness more pain in the equity markets, as high quality bonds offer little upside and risk of the monetary system is running high thus making liquid assets the preferred shelter. Perhaps the graph below is enough to give us a perspective of how risky the current environment is.

Why there's more pain ahead

S&P 500 dividend yield is negatively correlated with the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) Composite Index, which tracks new orders, production, employment, supplier deliveries and inventories.

Source: Quandl and multpl.com

Over the long-term there are other factors that affect this relationship, such as the level of interest, but in the short to medium term the two variables tend to go together.

For the purpose of the analysis I will use PMI as independent variable to forecast S&P 500 dividend yield - dependent variable.

By using monthly data since 2004, the R-squared of the above relationship is 0.59 which gives PMI a fairly good predictive power of S&P 500 dividend yield. In the graph we can also observe the left tail experienced during the 2008/09 period.

Source: Quandl and multpl.com

Looking at historical PMI levels, the index has reached levels in between 32 and 36 during past downturns.

Source: www.quandl.com

To get an idea of where next PMI readings would come at we should looking at expected GDP growth for the next quarters. JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs' most recent estimates the following:

The U.S. economy could shrink 4% this quarter and 14% next quarter, and for the year is likely to shrink 1.5%, a JP Morgan economist said on Wednesday, in one of the most dire forecasts yet issued for the potential hit from the coronavirus epidemic. Source: Reuters

Goldman Sachs predicts the following:

The world's largest economy will shrink 5% in the second quarter ... Source: Bloomberg

We should be wary of the fact that these are all preliminary estimates as forecasts could swing wildly due to the dynamic environment and unprecedented measures taken.

Assuming the most optimist forecast made by Goldman Sachs and using the GDP/PMI relationship below, we are most likely looking at PMI numbers for the coming months of below 40.

Using the equation in the S&P 500 vs. Dividend Yield graph above, I forecast the expected change in S&P 500 from current levels for any upcoming PMI numbers for Q2 2020.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Quandl and multpl.com

Given the most optimistic scenario above for the second quarter GDP decline of 5% and PMI of 40, we can expect the S&P 500 to decline to 2,202 or 8.6% from current levels.

However, if we witness a more drastic decline in GDP numbers and PMI plunging to levels similar to those of 2008-09 period, the S&P 500 would most likely fall further 16% to 23% from its current level.

The full range of expected S&P 500 levels for any given PMI numbers could be seen below.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Quandl and multpl.com

Things could get worse

However, there is one big IF in the estimates made above - the model assumes that dividend payments of all companies within the index will remain at their 2019 levels - a highly unlikely scenario. The model also assumes that there will be no more panic selling and liquidity shortage and that current monetary and fiscal measures will make PMI numbers a key driver of equity prices.

If investors start to price in a prolonged cut in dividend payments, similarly to the 2008/09 period when S&P 500 dividends declined by around 20%, then the equities will decline further.

Source: yardeni.com

Right now the Energy sector, which is most likely to either suspend or cut drastically its dividend payments, makes 9% of the total dividends paid in 2019. As capital spend is slashed across the board in the sector, dividend payments would also come under scrutiny over the coming months.

Source: yardeni.com

Financials sector, which in currently makes 15% of dividends in the S&P 500, will also see a pressure to cut dividends or even capitalize 100% of profits, if banks face prolonged liquidity issues. Buybacks in the sector are already suspended amid the liquidity crunch and increased lending needs.

Last but not least, the travel and hospitality industries will also reduce or suspend their dividends amid the recent bailout requests.

Source: Yahoo!Finance

If we take all that into account then total S&P 500 dividend payments could decline by as much as 20%. If this is the case, the above PMI - S&P 500 relationship looks as follows:

Source: author's calculations based on data from Quandl and multpl.com

Of course this scenario would require investors factoring in a prolonged decline in dividend payments and perhaps a longer than currently expected recession. This would also assume that current monetary and fiscal measures fail reassure investors. Both being scenarios that I am still hopeful we would manage to avoid.

Final Thoughts

As dire as these numbers look, we should also keep in mind that at least for the time being the recession is likely to last for up to two quarters and I expect to see the above numbers becoming a reality only IF monetary policy, fiscal stimulus and bailouts fail reassure investors that the economy and liquidity are under control.

If bailout packages and monetary easing fail, we would most likely see the an increased amount of defaults, unemployment spiking and most likely the pension system turning into another full-blown systemic risk as I outlined here.

I still believe that the unprecedented amount of monetary stimulus, bailout packages and helicopter money will be able to keep everything together. I am not saying that necessarily they are the right measures and that post Covid-19 financial system will be working properly, but they are at least a solution that might work for the time being.

I am still keeping a fair amount of liquidity and most importantly gold for the reasons I mentioned in my previous articles. I will slowly start to increase my current equity holdings, but that is unlikely to happen over the next few weeks or even months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.