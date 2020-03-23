Navigating The Coronavirus Madness

We take an up to date look at this 'shelter in place' madness and how we are navigating it as investors in the paragraphs below.

Growing fears around the COVID-19 has triggered many states to go into full 'lockdown' mode and thousands of businesses are laying off most of their employees.

Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies." - Groucho Marx

The market just endured its worst week since 2008 on growing hysteria around the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus also known as COVID-19. The Dow dropped some 14% on the week. Oil slid nearly 30% on the week to its lowest level in nearly two decades. All three major indices are now down over 30% from their peaks of just this February.

Governors of New York, New Jersey, California, and Illinois among others have put their states in virtual lockdown. Mass, and hopefully temporary, rises in unemployment are now set in stone as thousands of businesses have no choice but to lay off or furlough their employees.

Personally, I think this might be the biggest outbreak of madness in the recorded history of the Republic. As of Sunday afternoon, the country has seen just over 400 deaths and just under 32,000 confirmed cases due to COVID-19. Coronavirus cases should rise exponentially as testing continues to ramp up, while the death toll will have a much milder rise.

In contrast, between 36 million and 52 million Americans have contracted the flu since last October and anywhere between 22,000 and 55,000 have died. A lot of this fear, as always, has been triggered by the extensive/obsessive media coverage on the outbreak, a good part of its sensationalized and in some cases, beyond irresponsible.

Projections that COVID-19 is 10 to 30 times more lethal than the various strains of influenza that sweep across the nation every flu season have been bandied about in the press. However, if you look at countries that have done extensive testing and whose healthcare systems have held up well such as Germany (23,129 cases and recoveries/93 deaths), South Korea (8,897 cases and recoveries/104 deaths) and Austria (3,024 cases and recoveries/8 deaths), the mortality rate appears to be lower than those projections.

New drugs, either existing or on the way shortly, should help cut the mortality rate further and the warmer weather of spring and summer should also help contain the outbreak. 'Social Distancing' and curtailment of most air travel should also be significant factors in 'containment'.

According to Dr. Paul Auwaerter, the Clinical Director for the Division of Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

If you have a COVID-19 patient in your household, your risk of developing the infection is about 10%….If you were casually exposed to the virus in the workplace (e.g., you were not locked up in conference room for six hours with someone who was infected [like a hospital]), your chance of infection is about 0.5%"

According to Dr. Auwaerter, these transmission rates are very similar to the seasonal flu. Air-based transmission or untraceable community spread is very unlikely according to WHO's COVID-19 lead Maria Van Kerkhove. The whole goal of isolation and social distancing is to spread out the 'bell curve' of the infection so healthcare systems do not get overwhelmed. In addition, this virus is sensitive to UV light and heat (just like the normal influenza virus). This will be a nice headwind to the spread as warmer temperatures of spring and summer arrived across the nation.

In addition, a good portion of the population appears to be at little more risk than they are of the common flu based on the experience in South Korea which did extensive tracking on the matter.

Source: South Korea death toll by age cohort

In addition, pre-existing medical conditions play a major determinant of risk.

In a sane and logical world, we would adopt the policies of South Korea and the like, instead of putting most of the country in full lockdown mode and bringing on a certain and very likely, deep recession.

The nation quarantines only at-risk populations and those with symptoms, and ensures targeted and temporary taxpayer support to those groups, goes nuts cranking out ventilators and other crisis equipment such as temporary hospitals using emergency response crews, while the rest of us keep calm, wash our hands, take extreme care with the at-risk groups, and carry on.

Unfortunately, that would require politicians to prioritize something above the next election cycle and for most of the media to learn Economics 101, or at least take a remedial course in cost-benefit analysis. Despite this, I am still hopeful that calmer heads with eventually prevail and/or the populace will quickly grow resistant to 'shelter in place' directives.

Finally, going through CDC statistics, it is quite possible that COVID-19 has been in the country longer than generally acknowledged and was mistaken for other common influenza strains early on. An article Saturday went into great detail on that possibility. If true, this would mean this outbreak is much less deadly than currently feared, can be managed, and the nation is overreacting on a massive and historical scale.

The hard part being an investor right now is knowing if government actions will be worse than the disease in which case the markets will continue to sell-off or sanity will make an appearance soon and current trading levels will turn out to be great entry points in the rear-view mirror. This is why I continue to advocate for the use of buy-write option strategies as a prudent method to incrementally put new money to work into the market on declines.

These are also known as covered calls and consist of simultaneously buying an underlying stock or ETF at the same selling just out of the money calls against the new position. With volatility going through the roof, option premiums are at their highest levels in memory. This provides both extra downside protection as well as much larger potential returns, a great combination in the current market environment. These instruments are something we discuss every trading day over on Live Chat at The Biotech Forum.

I have outlined many of these strategies on individual stocks (I, II, III) in recent weeks. Covered calls on Sector and Index ETFs can provide much less risk (through diversification) albeit with lower potential returns than individual stocks and might the best way to go for those new to this strategy.

For example, Using the January call strikes one can fashion covered calls on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) representing the small-cap benchmark. At the money, January calls are offering potential 20% returns even if the index is at the same trading level as now by the beginning of 2021. One would only get a potential eight to 10% return on this trade in normal times. The IWM is off some 40% from recent highs, so a lot of downside already appears priced into this index for long-term investors.

And those are some thoughts as investors lick their wounds after the worst week for equities in more than a decade.

Loyalty to country ALWAYS. Loyalty to government, when it deserves it." - Mark Twain

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long IWM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.