CIT Group: Tough Rates Environment To Undermine Merger Benefits

CIT Group's (CIT) earnings are likely to plummet this year partly due to the 150bps Fed funds rate cut in March, which will squeeze the company's net interest margin. However, the acquisition of Mutual of Omaha Bank is likely to provide some relief for the margin because that bank had a lower costing fund mix than CIT's legacy funds. The negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on credit quality is also likely to drag earnings through a rise in provisions charge. Moreover, the pandemic can slow down rental income from operating leases, which will further pressurize the bottom-line. Due to the impact of these factors, I'm expecting CIT's earnings per share to drop by 21% this year to $4.17. CIT currently appears oversold as it is trading at a deep discount to its book value per share. The December 2020 target price suggests a substantial upside from the current market price; hence, the stock appears to be a feasible investment for a holding period of at least nine months. Due to COVID-19 and the shutdown of several industries, risks are likely to remain heightened in the next four to five months. Based on these risks and the prospects of earnings decline, I'm adopting a neutral rating on CIT.

Monetary Easing to Undermine Acquisition Benefits

The 150bps Fed funds rate cut in March will squeeze CIT's net interest margin, NIM, this year, which in turn will pressurize net income. Some relief for NIM is likely to come from the acquisition of Mutual of Omaha Bank at the beginning of this year. As Omaha Bank was a Homeowners Association banking business, it had a cheaper deposit mix than CIT's legacy funds. As mentioned in the third-quarter investor presentation, certificates of deposits constituted only 15% of Omaha Bank's deposits, whereas they made up 36% of CIT's deposits. Consequently, the management expects the acquisition to result in a 3bps increase in NIM, as mentioned in the fourth-quarter conference call. Based on these factors, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 4bps in the first quarter, 26bps in the second quarter, and 6bps in the third quarter of 2020 on a linked quarter basis. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

The negative impact of NIM compression on net interest income is likely to be partly offset by loan growth in 2020. As mentioned in the fourth quarter investor presentation, the acquisition of Omaha Bank earlier this year added loans worth $6.3 billion to CIT's portfolio. I'm expecting this acquisition to be the major driver for loan expansion because organic loan growth will most probably remain low this year. The COVID-19 pandemic and resultant slowdown of several industries, particularly oil and gas, travel, recreation, and restaurant businesses, is likely to keep demand for credit depressed. Consequently, I'm expecting loans to grow organically at a rate of only 0.2% this year, as opposed to the pre-COVID19 management's guidance of a mid-single-digit rate. Including the effect of the acquisition, I'm expecting CIT's net loans to increase by 20.6% year over year in 2020, as shown in the table below.

COVID-19 and CECL to Drive Net Charge-Offs

The slowdown in business activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to lead to heightened debt restructuring and greater provisions charge for credit losses. Besides commercial loans, consumer loans will also suffer from deteriorating credit quality as COVID-19 has increased unemployment. According to news reports, jobless claims in the second week of March jumped up by 33% from the prior week as employers in various sectors laid off staff. In the last investor presentation given before the COVID-19 pandemic, the management mentioned that they expected net charge-offs to be between 0.35% and 0.45% of total loans. Mostly due to the pandemic, I'm expecting provisions charge to be 0.54% of loans, which is higher than management's guidance. My estimate also includes a one-time impact from the adoption of the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL. This estimate for the one-time impact is based on management's guidance.

Earnings to Plummet by 21%

I'm expecting the COVID-19 pandemic to affect non-interest income in the first half of the year. The pandemic is likely to slowdown income from the biggest sub-division of CIT's non-interest income: rental income on operating leases. Considering the changes in NIM, loan portfolio size, net charge-offs, and non-interest income, I'm expecting CIT's earnings per share to decline by 21% year-over-year to $4.17 in 2020. The following table presents my estimates for key income statement items.

Despite the prospects of a decline in earnings, I believe the threat of a cut in dividend is muted because the payout ratio is at a low level. Assuming that quarterly dividend is maintained at the current level of $0.35 per share throughout 2020, the dividend and earnings estimates suggest a payout ratio of 33.6%. In my opinion, this level of payout is sustainable. The estimated dividend implies a dividend yield of 10%. The management mentioned in the fourth-quarter conference call that they will reevaluate the dividend payout level after four quarters.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from the estimates in this article. Firstly, actual loan growth may miss my estimate in case the pandemic lasts beyond August 2020. Moreover, net charge-offs may exceed my estimate if the shutdown across several industries gets prolonged beyond my expectations. Furthermore, if the Federal Reserve decides to turn its target rate negative, then actual NIM will miss the estimated NIM.

CIT Appears Undervalued, but Risks are High

I'm using the historical price to book multiple, P/B, to value CIT. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 0.88 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $61.5 gives a target price of $54.2 for December 2020. This target price implies a hefty price upside of 288% from CIT's March 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

The substantial price upside suggests that the stock can provide a good opportunity for capital appreciation. CIT is currently trading at a deep discount of 77% to its book value per share, which shows that the stock is undervalued. However, as mentioned above, the risks are quite high; therefore, I believe that low to medium risk-tolerant investors should avoid CIT for now. Due to the prospects of earnings decline and the high level of risk, I'm adopting a neutral rating on CIT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.