No one can pick the bottom but know that we are getting better value for our dollar in equities than we were months ago.

As for our economy we fully expect to at least technically enter a recession but a quick rise back as monetary and fiscal policies are fired with full force.

While we saw the early innings of this battle against the virus as a threat to our society the risks are diminishing along with our aggressive response.

"At the bottom, stocks will be cheap and no one will care." - Bob Farrell Merrill Lynch Analyst

The value of time. We can't make more of it. We can't buy it. T. Boone Pickens, legendary investor and oil wildcatter, gave a graduation speech at his alma mater. In it, he said he would gladly exchange all of his billions, his land, and his private jet to one of the students sitting in audience in exchange for one thing. He would exchange it all for their place in the audience and a chance for him to live his life all over again.

In the mid 1600s Cambridge University suspended its operations for two years due to the bubonic plague. It was during that time that Sir Isaac Newton came up with his theory of gravity and began to develop a mathematical theory that later became calculus.

This can be time well spent. This can be time with others, time in meditation, time working out, working on our diet, calling mom/dad or the kids, or even just sleeping. These are the things we should be concentrating on right now. Time wasted will be one of our regrets when we come out the other side of this crisis.

The way to tell whether the discounting has been fully reached is when the market stops reacting negatively to every bad headline, which has yet to happen. But once it happens, the market can truly bottom and begin to recover when some of the expected negative events fail to materialize, even though it may rally in the face of other "bad" news it already discounted. - Jim Bianco Bloomberg 2/28/2020 Bianco Research

