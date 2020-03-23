How Bad Was Last Week In Historical Context?

While the current pandemic and spreading quarantine are historically unique, this article frames this negative return against other historic moments in market and U.S. history.

We will all remember where we were during the Coronavirus Pandemic of 2020. As more and more of the daily life of Americans is disrupted by the spreading quarantine, the more remarkable the current environment will be remembered from an historical perspective. While there is not a direct analogue to the current environment in living memory for the vast majority of us, framing the current market move versus other historical stressors can put the current market move in context.

Last week was the fourth worst return for the S&P 500 (SPY) and its predecessor indices in a dataset dating back to 1927. The three previous weeks with worse returns occurred during the Great Depression, the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, and after the Nazi Germany advance into France during World War II. Historic indeed.

In the table below, I have listed the 16 weeks where the S&P 500 has lost more than 10% of its value. The left side of the table details the worst weeks in descending order by the magnitude of their loss. The right side of the table has forward returns after these historically negative weeks measured over roughly the next 1 month, 1 quarter, half year, and full year. I then have also included forward annualized returns for the next 3, 5, and 10-year periods.

Here are some takeaways from this analysis:

Historically bad weeks have tended to lead to a short term pop in the near-term. On average, the broad index gauge has advanced by 3.2% in the next week, far higher than the average weekly return of +0.2% over the full dataset. Maybe we are due for a bounce in the week ahead.

This next week bounceback did see a variable range of outcomes, but only two negative weeks – during the early phases of the Great Depression and World War II.

Over this short weekly bounce, stocks weakened on average over the remainder of the next month, but still managed positive returns (+0.9%) 4 weeks after the historically bad week.

Notably, the worst 4-week return following these historically bad weeks is the four week period we just went through. The -21.7% return over the last four weeks is multiples worse than any other 4-week period following one of these sharp negative weekly returns. This highlights the rapidity of the market correction we are currently living through.

Thirteen weeks from these historically negative weeks, and returns are +4% on average over that roughly one-quarter period. The only negative returns were during the Great Depression and a very modest negative return during the 2008 Financial Crisis.

Half a year and a full year after these historically negative weekly returns saw an average 6 and 12-month forward return of 5.4% and 10.3% respectively. These returns are roughly on-trend with the historical long-run annual return of just over 10% for the full index over the 90+ year sample period.

The same could be said about forward 5-year returns from these historically negative weeks, which averaged roughly 10.5% per annum.

Interestingly, a full ten years from these historically bad weeks, and annualized returns have been poor – averaging just 1.6% per annum. Only 2 of the 14 periods where we have full ten-year forward data produced negative returns, but all of these returns were below trend.

Only 1932, during the heart of the Great Depression, has featured two weeks as negative as the two we have seen in the last five weeks.

In a silver lining, note that all of the forward periods – 1 week, 1 month, 1 quarter, a half year, a full year, and 3, 5, and 10-year periods, were, on average, positive. Markets can be scary, and mark-to-market changes can be concerning, but the market awards investors with a return premium for owning equities over time.

Last week was worse than when markets re-opened post-9/11. Last week was worse than the full week returns inclusive of the 1987 crash. Historic times indeed. We are living in unique moment in U.S. history. The spreading quarantine is going to reduce business activity sharply in the second quarter. Unemployment will rise markedly. The market re-pricing has reflected the sharp change in economic conditions.

Unlike the previous sharp market corrections amidst economic slowdowns, we do know roughly how the current crisis will end. Coronavirus will be contained. A vaccine will ultimately be developed. Our lives will return to normalcy, and economic growth will rebound from the sharp correction. Markets will lead the inevitable economic rebound higher. Part of the ultra-elevated volatility in asset markets is the push-pull of the pricing of an uncertain downside and markets preparing to front-run an inevitable economic recovery. This is a unique circumstance in market history, reflected in its place among important moments in U.S. history of the last century. I hope this article puts last week’s returns into useful context, and that the calculation of forward returns from these historically negative weeks can frame positioning as we move haltingly forward.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.