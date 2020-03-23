Tradeweb Government Bond Update - February 2020

US 10-year Treasuries hit a record low of 1.13% on February 28, down 39 basis points from the previous month-end.
Yields on German and UK 10-year government debt were also down, as official data showed that both countries' economies had stagnated in the last three months of 2019.
With the exception of Ireland, Europe's peripheral economies all saw their 10-year benchmark note yields rise over the course of the month, with those for Italy climbing 19 basis points to close at 1.11%.
In the Asia-Pacific region, the mid-yield on Australia and Japan's 10-year government bonds fell by 20 and 9 basis points to close out February at 0.71% and -0.16%, respectively.
Financial markets were in a tailspin in February, particularly towards the end of the month, amid fears of economic stress stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Ten-year government bond yields declined in several parts of the world, with those on the U.S. Treasury hitting a record low of 1.13% on February 28, down 39 basis points from the previous month-end.
Significant moves were also on display in Sweden, whose 10-year government bond mid-yield dropped nearly 23 basis points to end the month at -0.29%. Similarly, the yield on Denmark's 10-year benchmark note fell by 15.5 basis points to -0.59%, while its Dutch equivalent decreased by 14 basis points to -0.48%. Denmark's economy expanded by 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019, the weakest GDP growth rate in over two years. Meanwhile, Finland's Q4 2019 GDP shrank by 0.7%, its first contraction in nearly five years. The country's 10-year government bond yield finished February 12 basis points lower at -0.36%.
Yields on German and UK 10-year government debt were also down, as official data showed that both countries' economies had stagnated in the last three months of 2019. During February, Germany's 10-year Bund yield decreased by 13.5 basis points to -0.61%, while the UK's 10-year Gilt yield dropped by 8.5 basis points to 0.43%. However, not all European government bond yields declined in February. With the exception of Ireland, Europe's peripheral economies all saw their 10-year benchmark note yields rise over the course of the month, with those for Italy climbing 19 basis points to close at 1.11%.
In the Asia-Pacific region, the mid-yield on Australia and Japan's 10-year government bonds fell by 20 and 9 basis points to close out February at 0.71% and -0.16%, respectively. The Australian economy expanded by 0.5 % in Q4 2019, beating market expectations of a 0.3% growth. In Japan, consumer confidence dipped to 38.4 in February, well below market expectations of 40.6.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.