Insights From Tencent's Executives: China Is Back In Business

I discuss deeper implications from the moves by the co-founder of Alibaba Group, as well as an important update on Alipay.

Jack Ma's donations of medical supplies to the U.S. as well as European and African countries demonstrated the resumption of China's manufacturing might.

By ALT Perspective

Each week seemed to be worse than the previous and I will probably soon find myself running out of superlatives. U.S. stocks plunged again on Friday, wiping away the stimulus-led optimism on Thursday and wrapping up the worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

Each successive announcement of government support measures kept getting overwhelmed by the fast-rising number of confirmed cases and higher death toll, akin to building sandcastles on the beach with powerful waves. The U.S. added 5,594 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, a 40.6 percent increase in a day, bringing its total count to 19,383 cases, just 261 cases shy of Iran.

Source: Worldometers

Italy, the worst-hit European nation, already reported more deaths than China, despite having fewer cases. It has 778 cases per 1 million population as of Friday, nearly 14 times higher than the ratio for China. Suppose China under-reported its severity as many claimed, and as much as a factor of 10 times. That would mean what's happening in Italy still surpassed the situation in China. This makes it very hard to fathom how the medical institutions in the country are coping, given that we already knew China faced a highly challenging period last month with its relatively lower case-population ratio.

Stocks of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) did not escape unscathed but they had comparatively done better than U.S. ones (SPY)(DIA), losing single-digit percentages while the latter plunged by double-digits. The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), performed better than the broader Chinese markets, closing down 7.8 percent for the week. It also slightly edged above its U.S. peer, the First Trust Dow Jones Internet ETF (FDN), which dropped by 8.6 percent.

Data by YCharts

Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, Vipshop (VIPS) was the only one having closed in positive territory, up 2.5 percent for the week even as the rest were bleeding. Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) did better than most of the pack, losing 2.1 percent, having reported a beat on its Q4 2019 revenue and earnings, albeit a mild one.

The worsening macro environment globally has clouded the advertising climate further. Investors likely regarded Baidu (BIDU) as the most affected among the major players as it is heavily dependent on advertising income, sending its share price down 11.6 percent. Management acknowledged the challenges at least for the first quarter during the earnings conference call last month but Covid-19 has become a pandemic and the slowdown elsewhere would hamper the recovery in China.

NetEase (NTES) also fell badly, losing 10.9 percent for the week. With the coronavirus outbreak in China under control and traffic building up day by day, it's inevitable that indoor activities like listening to music and playing games - among NetEase's key businesses - would decline from a peak in February when the lockdowns were in full swing. James Mitchell, chief strategy officer at Tencent Holdings, provided some insights on this phenomenon (emphasis mine):

"So the second question on the long-term impact of -- potential long-term impact of COVID-19 on the digital entertainment industry, clearly people who are under quarantine situation or people who can't go to school or work are spending more time at home and that's unfortunate... And when they're at home, there's a number of activities they can partake -- in a limited number of activities they can partake in. And some of those you mentioned, including music, watching films, watching short video content, playing games. Therefore, see increased usage. Now as and when the COVID-19 situation normalizes, then one would expect people to venture out-of-home and participate more in out-of-home activities once again."

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

In the subsequent sections, I would discuss the earnings release of Tencent and share my thoughts on why the donations of medical supplies by Jack Ma exemplified the normalization in China, including the implications to Chinese internet companies.

Tencent management: "we will strongly outperform the market"

Tencent reported a small beat on revenue and earnings - Q4 2019 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.01; revenue of $15.16 billion beats by $350 million. However, that feat should not be scoffed at, considering it had missed or barely surpassed estimates in the prior three quarters in 2019, both on revenue and earnings.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

The share price of Tencent fell on the earnings release but gained on Thursday and the OTC shares soared as much as 13 percent post-market. Unfortunately, that all but dissipated by the end of trading Friday, dragged down by the broader market selldown.

Market players with a longer-term view on investments might be keen on the numerous operational and strategic updates communicated by the management during the earnings call and press release. It would be onerous to list down all the changes happening at a behemoth like Tencent. Thus, I highlight the following which I deemed to be the more critical ones.

Amid the rising popularity of ByteDance's (BDNCE) TikTok, Tencent's short video app Weishi increased its DAU 80 percent and daily uploads 70 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Tencent Video reduced 2019 operating loss to below RMB3 billion, "substantially lower" than the loss rates of industry peers.

The long-form video division extended proprietary intellectual property such as Joy of Life (慶餘年) from online novels into TV drama series.

As of the end of 2019, five out of the top ten most-popular smartphone games by DAU internationally were developed by Tencent. International games revenues more than doubled year-on-year, constituting 23 percent of its online games revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019. The ongoing success in overseas expansion provides diversification from the Chinese domestic gaming market which has been subjected to uncertainties over policy changes.

On mobile payment, in the fourth quarter of 2019, WeChat Pay exceeded 1 billion daily average transactions for commercial payments from a base of over 800 million monthly active users, and over 50 million monthly active merchants.

Tencent's wealth management platform, LiCaiTong, increased its aggregate customer assets by over 50 percent year-on-year, while its number of customers more than doubled year-on-year as it penetrated deeper into the mass market.

The growth in Cloud services continued to outpace the market, albeit from a smaller base. The number of paying customers exceeded 1 million for the first time.

Management reaffirmed the boost from remote working and remote health care services amid the Covid-19 lockdowns. Tencent Meeting saw more than 10 million DAUs within two months since its launch in late December 2019, becoming the most-used dedicated video conferencing app in China by far. Tencent was able to meet the challenge of catering to the unprecedented scale of work-from-home and at-home schooling phenomenon amid its own personnel limitations, upgrading the product over 14 versions in 40 days.

Management believes that enterprises have undergone a structural change in mindset and would continue the path of digitization even after the passing of the outbreak. Their confidence is translating into a bumping up of mid-career hires by more than 25 percent this year to staff additional positions in WeChat Work, telemedicine, and online classes catering to children.

Tencent's AI-powered self-diagnosis services and medical AI imaging capabilities to assist the diagnosis of coronavirus disease are proving to be promising.

The response by Martin Lau, the president of Tencent Holdings, to an analyst question on what the company had done to support its investee companies was surprising but vindicated their investment acumen:

"But in relation to the pandemic right now, I actually felt we have not provided any specific support to our investee companies. And the reason I think about it is basically I think all of our investee companies are actually best-in-class companies in their own right. And instead of asking for help, I think they're offering help. So all of us during this difficult time actually not think about what incrementally we can do better for ourselves, but more thinking about how we can do to help the general society."

Shareholders may also be comforted by the 20 percent increase in dividend as they wait for the gloom to pass. Meanwhile, as we live in uncertain times, the juggernaut Tencent is provides the safety of diversification coupled with growth. As I end of this section, I would like to quote James Mitchell who during the earnings call declared (emphasis mine):

"So, all-in-all, we think that our social ad -- social and other advertising is a very strong portfolio of properties, a very strong technology platform. We've seen particularly good growth, and continuing to see very good growth from segments such as e-commerce, games and education and we believe that we will strongly outperform the market."

Jack Ma's donations of medical supplies show China's back in business

On March 16, the co-founder Alibaba Group (BABA) Jack Ma posted his first-ever Tweet showing the initial shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits to the U.S. from Shanghai. He has since sent medical supplies to several European and African countries. Many replies to the post questioned his intentions. Although Jack Ma might be altruistic in his donations, a fast recovery by the world from the Covid-19 outbreak would obviously be beneficial to Alibaba as well as his net worth. Inevitably, there will be some who are skeptical.

Source: Twitter (screengrab)

The same can be said of China, which has also been making its own donations of medical supplies, on top of sending health care workers overseas. Lockdowns around the world would affect exports of Chinese goods and it can be argued China is basically taking care of its own interests.

However, the important takeaway to note from these exports is that China is the only country capable of supplying the huge volume of medical supplies like masks the world needs right now. In 2019, China represented half of the world's mask output. Daily production in China has been ramped up from about 10 million before the crisis to 116 million by the end of February.

The rapid increase in output was partly attributed to car manufacturers re-purposing their factories to make face masks. This includes BYD Co. (BYD), a leading Chinese electric vehicle maker that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) has a significant stake in. BYD is now the world’s biggest face mask producer with the capacity to churn out five million masks daily.

U.S. carmakers like Tesla (TSLA) have taken notice and interest in making medical supplies as well, and in Tesla's case, ventilators. However, as the U.S. is in the early stages of the containment process and lockdowns are just beginning, it is not known how fast the capacity can be ramped up sufficiently for domestic usage. Until then, China will show the world the might of its manufacturing capability and that it's back in business. Supposedly, so are the Chinese internet companies.

The resumption has kept freighters busy. During the Q3 FY2020 earnings conference call, Raj Subramaniam, the President and COO of FedEx (FDX), said the company flew 246 flights in and out of China in the second week of March, which was "aligned with our normal flight schedule" and "over in the past couple of weeks our flights have been full and we have registered record load factors intra-Asia, especially with our hub in Guangzhou." Now, that's a statement from a senior U.S. company executive, not some data out from China.

It is critical that world leaders and citizens stop blaming China but immediately learn from its experience, having already squandered ample time to prepare for the spread of COVID-19 as I lamented in early March. Dr. Rifat Atun, professor of global health systems at Harvard University, commended China for its "very rapid, highly centralized, well-controlled, and well-coordinated" response. He added, "it gave time for European countries to adequately prepare for a response. Unfortunately, countries did not use this time wisely to prepare, and I fear Europe has done too little too late."

The China hawks in the Trump administration have been pushing for companies to shift their manufacturing back to the U.S., touting the various risks of China for the businesses. The recent developments proved the U.S. may not be the safe haven as purported, and China demonstrated its ability to recover quickly despite a seemingly devastating epidemic ravaging the entire country. Business owners and senior executives would need to rethink their moving out of China.

In fact, some have probably rekindled their love for China. During its earnings conference call, the CEO of Guess, Inc. (GES), Carlos Alberini, had glowing words for the country: "I believe in leadership, good planning, preparedness and execution. And this is why I think China is winning this war, and so is South Korea. They have strong leadership within their governments. They were prepared with testing and a clear strategy and they are executing those plans very well."

The most important point about the donations is that the medical institutions are receiving the critical items. Any doubt on the intention is irrelevant. These donations are helping China and by extension, its people and businesses, build plenty of goodwill, just as e-commerce giant JD.com (JD) did when it spared no efforts to ensure continued deliveries to its customers.

Alipay, the mobile payment app of Ant Financial, the financial arm of Alibaba, still has faith the world will bounce back. The pandemic has apparently not stopped it from pursuing a partnership with Apple (AAPL) amid an ongoing drive to tap on the international market. Apple Pay will reportedly support Alipay when the iOS 14 is released, possibly in June at the WWDC 2020.

The initial collaboration by the two strong leaders in their respective fields could spark further cooperation in the future. This bodes well for shareholders of both companies and we could see further price catalysts from subsequent announcements.

In my previous issue, I mentioned that the shutdowns in the U.S. would provide the Chinese players the opportunity to move ahead in their innovations. We would have to add Europeans in as well, now that the continent is the epicenter of the pandemic.

"Innovation in the tech space moves very quickly. An acceleration in the R&D by the Chinese internet companies coming at a time when their U.S. counterparts are facing a slowdown due to the impediments posed by the WFH phenomenon could mean the former is able to plenty of catch-up, if they are not already ahead in the first place. We could see Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, and the likes roaring forward on the developments on Artificial Intelligence, Cloud services, autonomous driving, 5G, etc., as the situation in China normalizes. When that translates to superior earnings in the future, their valuations could soar."

In addition, based on news commentaries I have heard in the past week, strong support from the government to assist companies in their mergers and acquisitions of suitable targets is expected. For targets in Europe, it's possible that the European governments may be more receptive this time around, given the support China has rendered to the various countries in their fight against Covid-19.

The U.S. has done itself no favor by creating more animosity in this period of tension, such as seeking to buy a German coronavirus vaccine exclusively. Being able to acquire much sought after technology or intellectual property at depressed valuations could give Chinese companies a great boost in becoming world champions in their respective fields.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, BIDU, NTES, JD, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.