Corteva: Investors Can Survive Without Gold, But Not Without Food

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA), an agricultural chemicals and seed company, has been severely battered together with the chemical industry heavyweights and overall market as bears have been raging, energized by the coronavirus pandemic that has been pushing the global economy to the brink of the precipice. Now CTVA is trading close to an all-time low since its spin-off in June 2019.

However, it goes without saying that even hammered by the lockdowns and supply chain disruptions, the world will still need one pivotal thing: food. And while chemical companies that address the agricultural industry will likely be impacted by cities’ lockdowns, travel restrictions, and other emergency measures necessary to win over the menace, it is impossible to imagine that the production of crops, corn, beans, and herbicides will be suspended. In this sense, I strongly believe the impact on the operating results of Corteva in 2020 will be limited. However, it is questionable 2020 targets set in January are to be fully achieved given the tempo of the coronavirus spread and emergency measures authorities are undertaking to contain the threat.

Nevertheless, CTVA has a versatile portfolio and strong balance sheet buttressed by a massive cash pile, which instills confidence it will not have to eliminate or cut the dividend.

The top line

Though 2019 was a challenging year for a newly born Corteva Agriscience, the company successfully topped the Street’s Q4 EPS and revenue expectations. The sales and EPS beat potentiated the stock rally in late-January and early-February, but the bullish trend was short-lived, as CTVA was not immune to the market-wide panic that has been battering equities since February.

Now let’s take a closer look at the posted figures. In 2019, CTVA grappled with a few headwinds like weather-related issues in the U.S. that led to the delay in planting season and resulted in reduced volumes and pricing, which, in turn, adversely impacted earnings per share.

While North America remains its bulwark with a 50% share of the company’s net sales, CTVA generates a substantial revenue outside of the U.S. (e.g., in Brazil), so, its dependence on FX movements is not coincidental. Foreign exchange headwinds (especially weakness of the Brazilian real) was another headache. As a result, GAAP 2019 revenues were down 3%, while organic sales purified from the FX impact were up flat. Most importantly, organic sales growth outside of North America was 7%. Sales in Latin America were bolstered by robust demand for new products like Isoclast™ insecticide and Vessarya™ fungicide and also continued penetration of PowerCore Ultra® in corn and Intacta in soybean.

Here I should briefly mention that the Brazilian real sell-off (in early March, the national currency tested an extreme low against the U.S. dollar) will also likely impact CTVA's Q1 2020 results.

Now let's take a quick look at segmental performance. Seed (e.g., corn, soybeans, oilseeds), the company’s dominant division, delivered a $7.59 billion in 2019 revenue, around 55% of total group sales. While Crop Protection (e.g., herbicides, insecticides, fungicides) had a lower contribution to the top line ($6.26 billion), its operating EBITDA margin was higher than the margin another division demonstrated and stood at 17% compared to just 13.7% of Seed.

While reported sales were down, adjusted EBITDA also crept lower; GAAP income was negative. One of the culprits of sub-zero GAAP net income was integration & separation costs of $744 million, which were one-off in nature, and I hope in 2020 investors will see a more appealing operating margin.

Cash flow and capital efficiency

As far as in 2019, Corteva did not turn a profit, Return on Equity is of no use. Thankfully, there are a few alternatives that might help to assess how proficiently the company deployed its capital. For instance, we can take a look at Return on Invested Capital, a metric Corteva uses to gauge the effectiveness of investments. The company defines its Adjusted Invested Capital as the total debt and shareholder equity less goodwill and other intangibles (see page 28 of the presentation). In the nominator of the formula, it places adjusted net operating profit after tax (NOPAT). The metric hit 19.8% for 2019, which looks like more than a decent result.

Next, in 2019, Corteva generated a net operating cash flow of $1.07 billion, while $1.16 billion were allocated to capital expenditures. It is clear the company had negative organic free cash flow; however, with other investing activities factored in (e.g., proceeds from sales of property), its inorganic FCF hit $166 million, which transforms into 2019 FCF yield of approximately 1%. As the company assured in the Form 10-K (see page 63), its 2020 capex will go down to $500 million – $600 million, which instill confidence there is a material possibility its 2020 organic FCF will increase to around $567 billion (assuming revenue goes up 4.5% with unchanged cash flow margin), thus specifying Forward FCF yield of approximately 3.3%.

On a side note, the company demonstrated relatively high earnings quality, as its cash flow was above GAAP net income and in-line with adjusted net earnings.

Corteva’s Cash Return on Total Capital, the metric I frequently use to assess the robustness of a company’s cash flows, last year amounted to just 2%. An essential remark worth making here is that end-2018 pre-spin-off book value & debt figures were substantially higher than in December 2019 (around 3.4x higher), and, as a result, total capital I used in the equation (gross debt & shareholder equity), was somewhat skewed. Unfortunately, we cannot ignore the 2018 data and put only the end-2019 total capital in the denominator, as averaged figures must be used in the formula.

Data by YCharts

I anticipate CTVA’s 2020 CROTC to hit approximately 4.5% if operating cash flow and revenue go up simultaneously, with no improvement in the net CFFO margin and if total capital changes only marginally. This result is not stellar and I hope it will manage to improve the net CFFO margin to deliver a more appealing figure.

Robust financial position

One of the decisive advantages of Corteva is its resilient financial position. The share of debt in the capital structure is diminutive, while the Debt/Equity ratio stands at just 0.5%, and cash & cash equivalents equal $1.76 billion. As a result, the net debt is negative and equals $(1.66) billion. There is no coincidence the company has 'A' long-term rating from Fitch, 'A-' from Standard & Poor's, and 'A3' from Moody's Investors Service (see page 60 of the Form 10-K). In this sense, I reckon CTVA is in an extremely favorable position, which could help it to withstand severe headwinds spawned by the raging coronavirus and weather the downturn without cutting its dividend per share.

2020 guidance

According to the 2020 guidance (see page 14; back then in January, when assumptions were shared with the investor community, the crashing effect of the coronavirus spread had not been so obvious yet), Corteva can deliver annual organic sales growth of 4-5%. This result was forecasted to be achieved partly because of new crop protection products that were anticipated to add around $250 million to the top line. Corteva also believes it can improve operating earnings per share by 5% at the midpoint. Analysts anticipate 2020 sales to go up by approximately 4.5%.

Final thoughts

In my first article on Corteva, I gave the stock a "Buy" rating. CTVA lived up to my expectations and went up from $25 on December 6 to $31.7 on February 5. Unfortunately, the global markets meltdown fueled by the coronavirus dragged the share down to just $22.17. CTVA is trading at approximately 7.7x Enterprise Value/Adjusted EBITDA.

However, as I encapsulated in the title, investors can survive without gold, but they cannot live without one essential thing: food, a staple of human existence. With this statement, I am trying to say agricultural companies play an essential role in the global economy, and even amid the global pandemic and severe health crisis their role will not fade. I do concur in the coming weeks the stock might be impacted by continuing market-wide bearishness and its operating results might be affected by the repercussions of the pandemic, but I hope the company will be able to weather the headwinds.

