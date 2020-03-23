Google Will Survive The Pandemic: The Fitbit Deal

Ignoring Sunk Costs

A simple economic concept that would improve investment discussion is to ignore sunk costs. Focus on what 1) matters and 2) you can control. Sunk costs cannot be recovered. However much they matter to you, ignore them. Reallocate all of that time, energy, and capital based on marginal costs and benefits. While the irrelevance of sunk costs to decision-making is rudimentary, it is important to investing. Your own (sunk) cost basis on a given position might be important to you, but it is not something that should impact your decisions.

There is no reason to share cost basis with strangers. On investing forums, it is often included with introductions, "hi I'm Bob and I paid $200 for TSLA" (bragging) or "hi, I'm Chet and I paid $800 for TSLA" (pity-seeking). There is no other category other than perhaps someone who long ago had a cost basis identical to today's market price (boring). Bragging and pity-seeking are self-destructive and they are also destructive of debate about ideas. What should the respondent do? Focus on the (needy) feelings of the braggarts, self-pitiers, and occasional bores or ignore them and get back to work? It kills good conversation to have to constantly pick.

Let me offer an analogy for your cost basis: it is yours and it might be important to you and your personal life but it probably does not involve me. In this way, it is like your private parts. I am glad that you have them and hope that they are great and that they make you happy, but it is exceedingly unlikely that they have anything to do with me, so there is no reason to mention them. Except for rare extenuating circumstances: keep them to yourselves. Like subway flashers, cost basis braggarts, self-pitiers, and bores should be ignored, but they tend to disrupt conversation in the process. I will continue to look away, but also beg them to stop.

The idea in economics that one should fixate on marginal cost and marginal benefit aligns perfectly with the ideas found in the philosophy of Stoicism. Each reminds us that regret about the past and anxiety about the future are pointless; they make us unhappy, steal our energy, and solve nothing. Instead, all of our attention should be focused on this: what do we do in the present. What makes sense today? What is important and under our control?

Avoiding Normalcy Bias

Normalcy bias is our tendency to expect things to continue to function the way that they normally have in the past; it needs to be avoided to face up to our current circumstances. Our circumstances are so unlike our recent past that we need to aggressively reorient the questions we ask about our investments. To illustrate how new our situation is, here are the two halves of our current quarter:

First Half

2020 dawned on history’s oldest bull market. In the quarter’s first half, the US equity market was valued at a level that it had previously hit only for brief moments before the Great Depression and again before the tech bubble burst when measured by its CAPE ratio. By that measurement, the US was more expensive than all but two other country markets. It was at an all-time high, slightly more expensive than for the brief moment before the tech bubble burst when measured in total market cap to US GDP. Historically, markets at those prices produced negative returns.

Spreads were tight. Merger arb spreads, closed-end fund spreads between their market prices and NAVs, and SPAC yield to maturity were all puny. It was embarrassing to spend day after day searching for bargains among them and finding few if any. When something appeared to be a bargain, it was usually not an opportunity at all but a sign of something wrong with a company -- there was something wrong with most apparent bargains in a world awash in liquidity and I just hadn’t yet found the problem. Volatility was low. The volatility of volatility was low. Many trusted confidants who are frenetic researchers would apologize that they were coming up empty. This lack of new actionable ideas was not a failure; it was a data point indicating a picked-over market. In terms of distress, there was almost none. Towards the end of the aging bull market, just a single bank went under and that was the result of both a fire and a fraud. It burned to the ground and the cooked books were found among the wreckage. That is what it took to fail.

Millennial day traders whipped around their free trades on Robinhood with wild abandon; Robintrack followed their recent crushes and those stocks flew. They cheered each other on in Reddit forums then bid stocks up almost every day. High frequency trading programs picking up on their trading patterns created a strong tailwind behind anything with momentum. Equities of structurally bankrupt companies would double then double again. No value justification was necessary; all it took was a story. You could obtain spectacular market caps with little more than press releases and shamelessness. In a tough period to find cheap stocks, it was also hard to uncover short ideas that would work. Once the prices became completely detached from reality, it was hard to find a reason why something trading at ten times its plausible value couldn’t next go to eleven or twelve times what it was worth. Implausible stock prices kept going up, even after the COVID-19 virus began to spread out of control. It was like Wile E. Coyote careering off the cliff in the moment before he looks down. In this first half of the quarter, it was hard to be long and hard to be short. When nothing is cheap, then the only thing that is cheap is insurance.

Second Half

Everything changed. In the second half of the quarter, the equity and credit markets abruptly began to price in the risks of our global pandemic. The equity market’s value measured both by its CAPE ratio and market cap to GDP declined from a height that offered negative returns to today’s valuation that has historically offered modest positive returns. The CAPE ratio is now only 30% above its historical average. Compared to other country markets, the US is now off of the podium, down to the fourth most expensive.

Spreads exploded. Where before there were few double-digit closed-end fund discounts to NAV, now there are plenty and there are even double-digit exchange-traded fund discounts to NAV. When before there were few double-digit merger arb spreads, now there are plenty of spread with IRRs over 100% and there are even double-digit SPAC yields with T-bill risk. Robinhood has repeatedly crashed while its young clientele figures out what to do with their recently purchased shares of Tesla (TSLA), Nio (NIO) Virgin Galactic (SPCE), and Plug Power (PLUG). The same high-speed trading programs that accentuated their moves up exacerbate their moves back down.

Today’s Question

Once we’ve ignored sunk costs and avoided normalcy bias, what is the right question to ask ourselves today? Warren Buffett once said,

I never attempt to make money on the stock market. I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.

In a raging global pandemic, that assumption is less hypothetical than usual. Perhaps a better question for this moment is if there are stocks to buy on the assumption that they could close the economy the next day and not reopen it for five months. In these circumstances we need to ask both what has long-term value and what will survive until the long-term. We need to sort stocks into two piles: those too leveraged to survive the next quarter's economic paralysis and survivors. Any company without a high current ratio of current assets to current liabilities will probably be in the first pile. Only companies with balance sheets that can survive our first nearly total shutdown since the era of the modern stock market began will make it into the second. Only these might be worth owning amidst the crashing equity market.

Google and Fitbit

Google (I know the parent company is called “Alphabet”; these are tough times and I'm still calling it Google) (GOOG) (GOOGL) is in the survivor pile. No matter how bearish you are on the pandemic, economy, and market, it has immense value even during the most extreme social distancing. We still talk on our Android phones, watch YouTube videos, and search on their ubiquitous search engine. Antitrust enforcers want to break it up? By all means. The sum of these parts is worth more than the whole of Google’s market cap. Management is strong. They will be able to thrive during the coming months while many companies will not be able to survive.

A good place to look for equity opportunities during the pandemic is in companies whose shareholders have complained that they have excess cash. There is no such thing. Warren Buffett says that,

You can always tell someone to go to hell tomorrow.

With cash, you can always blow it tomorrow. Google has $120 billion of cash and can put that money to work when others are forced to cut back. For example, they are buying Fitbit (FIT) for $7.35 per share in cash. I am a long-time skeptic of Fitbit because of its faddishness and its replicability. But Google wants it, can get value from it, and can pay for its $2.1 billion fully diluted equity value with change in its petty cash drawer. Naturally, there is no financial condition to the merger contract. While pandemic risk is not explicitly carved out, national or international calamity is, and the COVID-19 pandemic certainly qualifies as such. The impact needs to be incremental and disproportionate to the company for Google to walk away. The pandemic impact is fairly proportionate with comparable companies, so it would be contractually difficult for the buyer to walk. While it is a solid agreement when it comes to the pandemic, it is loose on antitrust, not obligating the buyer to litigate if the US launches an antitrust suit to block the deal.

Fitbit shareholders approved the deal. Before closing, they need to get US, EU, Australian, Canadian, and UK approvals. The reviews could be delayed by fishing expeditions into the buyer and further delayed by COVID-19-related measures that make it difficult for agency staff to remotely conduct their reviews. This could take a while. However, even if the deal doesn’t close until September, the $1.19 net spread offers a 43% IRR. There are no legitimate deal-specific antitrust issues to derail it. The legitimate relevant market definition is smartwatch software. This market is led by Apple (AAPL), Samsung, and Imoo and also includes Huawei, Xiaomi, Fossil (FOSL), and Garmin (GRMN). Google is buying Fitbit with its single-digit market share in order to play catch up.

As far as political shenanigans, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager committed to focusing on antitrust law and not commingling extraneous privacy concerns about Google. The EU will carefully review whether data could be used in an anti-competitive way, but Google can address such concerns. Their defense will have to be political as well as legal since American and British politicians have raised complaints. The US review is being conducted by the Department of Justice. DoJ antitrust decisions have been highly political in recent years – suing benign deals such as AT&T’s (T) acquisition of Time Warner while clearing more dubious ones such as the T-Mobile (TMUS) acquisition of Sprint (S). Politics can cut both ways. The DoJ is already conducting an antitrust investigation into Google, but at the same time the White House is trying to get Google’s help with the COVID-19 response so politicization could actually help.

Allow me a cynical view: in the US, the government has been in the tobacco business after signing the Master Settlement Agreement. The FDA protects Altria (MO) from new entrants and their innovation. In the name of health, the state ensures that nicotine addicts will get their fixes from Marlboro Reds from now until the end of the Republic. They are partners, after all. Similarly, the EU is in the fining American tech companies business. It is a good business – they have made over eight billion Euros off of Google alone and they don’t want to stop. They don’t want to block Fitbit; they don’t want to break up Google; they don’t want Google to stop any of the behavior that results in fines; they want the money and want to keep it flowing. Lucrative protection rackets must actually provide protection in order to continue their rackets.

Conclusion

No one else cares about your cost basis. Tax concerns aside, you shouldn’t either. Normalcy bias is a fallacy that could cloud your judgement right at a time when you need it most. Things are different from the recent past. Approach this day with a Stoic philosophy and a focus on marginal costs and benefits. Own only securities that can survive temporary economic paralysis. Companies that get complaints of “too much cash” is a good place to start. On the top of that pile: Google and, indirectly, Fitbit. To be a survivor, own only the survivors.

It's not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger

