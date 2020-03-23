Adobe: A Name To Consider On Coronavirus Despair

While not much has fundamentally changed about the Adobe (ADBE) business within the last two months, the company's share price has fallen almost 25% within the last month on broader economic worries about the impact of the coronavirus. If one doesn't believe that the economy will completely implode on itself and fail to recover over the next 12 to 18 months, Adobe is definitely a business to put on the watchlist as a long-term buy-and-hold opportunity.

Secular trends aren't impacted by economic disruption

Adobe's Photoshop, Premiere Pro and Premiere Effects are best in class image editing and video creation tools, and almost required software for any design professional. Industry forces which emphasize educational design instruction on Adobe software packages create new cohorts of graduates well trained on these tools, which employers in turn support with Adobe software.

Adobe's unique ability to tie together such best in class content creation tools with rich analytical insight around user demographics and engagement statistics for content consumption is something that really helps close the loop for most developers. Adobe's acquisitions of Omniture and Magento in particular have helped the business to lay a solid foundation to equip developer customers with behavioral targeting and web analytics that provide additional audience insight to those developers.

Adobe's place in the creative economy as the provider of tools to help content creators appears to be firmly intact, irrespective of what happens in the near term. Fast mobile networks, devices with high processing capabilities and a shift to content monetization via digital advertising have all come together to create strong demand for digital content creation and accompanying analytics and marketing tools.

The consumption of content via mobile device is rising as ultra fast mobile networks make it easier and more efficient to view rich media and large video streams. Rising CPMs for video pre rolls, and a trend toward higher video conversion rates, coupled with increasing video inventory create demand for well edited video content.

While the coronavirus pandemic may depress near term advertising demand, particularly amongst certain hard hit sectors of the economy such as food retail and hospitality, continued consumption of high quality, image rich content will almost certainly continue. In fact, increased media and video consumption may quite possibly accelerate over the next 3 to 6 months during times of economic uncertainty and more limited user mobility. Content creatives of all types look to Adobe's tools to develop the highly interactive rich imagery that's necessary to attract and retain viewers.

Results holding up in face of economic distress

The overall success of Adobe's strategy has been consistently seen by the business over the last few years.

Adobe has averaged revenue growth of approximately 23% over the last 3 years. Adobe's retention of revenue is also very good, with a gross margin consistently near 85% and net margin above 25%. Consistent with the company's strong financial discipline and various growth opportunities, Adobe sports returns on invested capital near 20%, which is exceptionally good. Free cash flow generation is often 30% or higher of the company's revenue, resulting in a business that can largely control its own destiny as far as financing investment and growth.

These strong results have continued through most recent reporting, in spite of uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic. Reported results for Q1 showed revenue which grew 19% year on year to $3.1B. Digital Media, the bulk of Adobe's revenue, grew 22%, while Digital Experience experienced growth of 15%.

Potential pandemic considerations

Interestingly, revenue guidance for Q2 of $3.2B was surprisingly strong in spite of all the turmoil created by coronavirus concerns. Growth in both the Digital Media and Digital Experience segment is expected to experience modest declines, with Digital Media expected to now grow 19% and Digital Experience expected to grow some 12%.

While the company explicitly highlighted delayed decision making amongst large enterprise as the principal reason for delay, with focus in this segment shifting to contingency planning and more caution in budgetary spending, the effects of this pandemic are more likely to delay Adobe's more concerted push into the SMB segment. In late 2019, Adobe made considerable effort to reposition its Digital Experience Product Portfolio to more explicitly target SMBs (Small & Medium Business).

Adobe's integrated suite of content creation and content analytics provides functional capabilities such as lead management, email and customer marketing alongside content creation tools, which allow it to be considered as a holistic provider of choice. While larger businesses with more sophisticated internal IT departments may still look at individual point solutions and select best in class, Adobe's integrated suite approach is likely to find favor within the SMB segment in particular who value the convenience of an all in one platform with multiple marketing, content creation and analytical capabilities without having to manage the complexity of numerous point applications and multiple platforms.

Unfortunately, SMBs are most likely the ones who will be under the most significant economic distress in the near term. Thus Adobe's traction in its digital experience segment, particularly among this segment is likely to slow, with SMBs having less resiliency to cope with large downturns in their business and being more focused on staying afloat.

However, any setback there is likely to be temporary rather than something of long term consequence.

Valuation

Adobe's share price has fallen back recently to below the $300 range, which is starting to be indicative of attractive value. Adobe's forward P/E of just under 30 is below its 5 year average, and toward the bottom of the range of where it has traded over the last few years. In times of significant uncertainty, playing defense with secular, cash rich businesses is a strategy that can assist greatly in value preservation.

With large sections of industry such as airlines, hospitality, and retail now coming to an indefinite halt to prevent rapid spread of the coronavirus, Adobe is a name that people interested in a quality, high growth asset should keep on their watchlist for long-term total return.

To see other ideas of high quality, growing businesses that are positioned to be long term wealth creators, please consider a Free Trial of Sustainable Growth. Ideas based on the philosophy of Project $1M, which has outperformed the S&P500 by almost 50% for 2019, and over the last 4 years

for 2019, and over the last 4 years Access to Large Cap, Emerging Leader and High Conviction Model Portfolio which all outperformed the S&P500 in 2019

in 2019 Watch list that covers a broad universe of businesses with 'unfair competitive advantages' in fast growing markets

Exclusive ideas on potential 'Wealth Creators of tomorrow'

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.