Wolf's Corona Discounts: Oracle

Oracle currently trades at below 13X earnings and sports a yield of above 2%.

While not as "rarely" undervalued as some of the companies on the list I consider "ultra-safe" long-term, it is rare to see an undervaluation of this degree in the company.

(Author's note: This article is part of a series where I attempt to identify and write about the highest-quality companies currently trading at undervaluation as a result of the corona-induced market panic. I try to combine companies with the highest credit ratings, highest safeties, and highest yields to form the basis of excellent, safe investments during this time).

Today we're going to discuss the latest company I consider a good corona discount - now and going forward if prices/valuations drop even further. That company is Oracle (ORCL).

I try to target an appealing mix of recession- and drop-resistant businesses. The average yield of companies I review in my discount articles isn't as high as some of the yields on offer today, but I view the overall safety and resilience as higher on an overall basis, even if some companies might be dropping lower still.

Let's take a look at what makes Oracle such a great candidate for this article series.

What does the Company do?

The Oracle Corporation, founded in 1977, is one of the world's leading developers of database software, cloud software, and enterprise software systems, with a heavy focus on its own database management system. In terms of market size/market cap, Oracle is the second-largest software company in the world.

The company has a wide variety of available products and services, including:

Cloud, including Applications, Infrastructure, and Platforms, each with services and products geared toward specific needs.

including Applications, Infrastructure, and Platforms, each with services and products geared toward specific needs. Software , such as Database software, Applications, Java and so forth.

, such as Database software, Applications, Java and so forth. Hardware, including the company's Servers, Storage Solutions, Infrastructure Software and Engineered Systems, such as Exadata, Big Data Appliance, etc. This came about when Oracle acquired Sun Microsystems back in 2010.

including the company's Servers, Storage Solutions, Infrastructure Software and Engineered Systems, such as Exadata, Big Data Appliance, etc. This came about when Oracle acquired Sun Microsystems back in 2010. Solutions, including AI research/applications, Emerging Technologies including IoT, digital assistants, and industry solutions.

These are then in turn structured into three "business" areas which serve as reportable areas in the company's annual filings.

Cloud & License , which includes all cloud business, licenses, on-premise licenses, support and software, which represents 83% of company revenue.

, which includes all cloud business, licenses, on-premise licenses, support and software, which represents of company revenue. Hardware , consisting of the company's hardware business and representing 9% of annual revenues.

, consisting of the company's hardware business and representing of annual revenues. Services, representing 8% of total FY19 revenues.

The company employs a huge range of 136,000 full-time employees, of which 60,000 people are in SG&A positions. A majority, over 88,000, are employed outside of the US with about 48,000 US employees in the company.

I don't often buy software companies, but Oracle is one I see as a fairly "safe" bet due to its historical stability and overall stable moats for the larger portions of its product groups.

The past few decades have been transformative for software companies, Oracle amongst them. Previously Oracle would make money as a lump-sum, upon the time of a license sale. Today, most of the company's software offerings, making up over 80% of revenues, are modeled according to subscriptions. This makes it into more of a "services" as opposed to a product company.

This new model also increases the demand for Oracle as a company in terms of its support functions, programming, research and so forth. All companies have to adapt to this new world and way of doing things, where fewer "breaks" even for software companies are possible. Oracle is doing just that. This move to the cloud has changed the way the company works, and this shows in its financial results.

Oracle's customers are global - there are few nations in the world where its products aren't represented. Where there is digital infrastructure, you're likely to find the company's software and hardware products being used.

So, in essence, Oracle is a company which makes its money by:

Selling software it researches, develops and updates to corporate, private and public customers.

it researches, develops and updates to corporate, private and public customers. Selling hardware it researches, develops/manufactures and supports to corporate, private and public customers.

it researches, develops/manufactures and supports to corporate, private and public customers. Servicing/Supporting products which it licenses/sells to its customers.

The fact that these services and/or products make up part of the backbone of our digital infrastructure means that this company is one of the more conservative IT-firms on the market.

How has Oracle been doing?

Oracle's latest update was 3Q20, and the report was a beat. During the quarter we saw:

Adjusted EPS increase 11% YoY.

Total revenues of $9.8B, up 3% in constant currency YoY.

5% constant currency increase in Cloud Services & License Support.

38% revenue increase in Fusion ERP Cloud Revenues.

Seeking authorization for share repurchases of $15B.

The quarter, as such, was very strong, and a double-digit adj. EPS growth for a conservative software company like Oracle is indeed something to be excited about. The company's products are well-liked by the market, evidenced by the sales, and the Oracle Autonomous database is only the latest step in this development, with a serverless, elastic database that instantly scales itself to optimal levels without requiring the customer to be billed for any unused resources in the shape of server CPU power or storage.

Oracle sees specifically two products as deciding its future as a company. First off are the ERP applications, and secondly the autonomous database infrastructure - with Oracle already being #1 in both of these markets.

Not just that, but in terms of competition, other companies for the time being can't keep up with what Oracle is doing in terms of software. SAP (SAP) for instance never wrote its applications to run on the cloud, and Oracle is seeing a large number of customers migrating from SAP infrastructure to Oracle.

On an annualized basis and looking over the past few years, Oracle is doing alright as well. The company hasn't outperformed the S&P 500, turning $10,000 into $18,696 at a 3.1% annualized RoR. However, the company's dividend growth rate over that time has been nearly 46% per year and it is estimating continued growth.

Oracle sports one of the safest dividends on the market. This is thanks to a combination of low payout ratio, relatively low debt, excellent earnings history and overall stability of earnings - people need software and databases regardless of the situation.

Earnings and FCF growth history is stellar, and even an upcoming recession should hardly put a dent in the company's finances, let alone necessitate the cut of a dividend or put the balance sheet in jeopardy.

The company is also a very aggressive buyer of its own share, and shares outstanding have been significantly reduced for the past 10 years.

So, how has the company been doing? By every measure, Oracle is doing things correctly. A combination of increased EPS and earnings overall, in conjunction with an excellent FCF and a manageable dividend, while at the same time innovating with new products which should add to the company's already-considerable appeal means that I see significant forward upside to Oracle despite current market uncertainty.

The same is true for the market, which sees a similarly positive development for Oracle. More on that in the valuation portion.

What are the risks?

The company nonetheless poses a number of risks that need to be considered prior to investment:

Oracle's continued success hinges on never-ending innovation and product development. Very few industries see the sort of pressure that is present in software development, with constant technology advances, competition and changing models. All it would take for Oracle to fail is an inability to develop the next offering in a timely manner, and customers would flee its products.

Very few industries see the sort of pressure that is present in software development, with constant technology advances, competition and changing models. All it would take for Oracle to fail is an inability to develop the next offering in a timely manner, and customers would flee its products. The company relies on extremely proficient and skilled personnel, which is in a state of heavy demand all over the world. Failure to attract the right people is always a problem, but few industries have this issue more than software companies or highly technical industries. Oracle is certainly one of these industries.

which is in a state of heavy demand all over the world. Failure to attract the right people is always a problem, but few industries have this issue more than software companies or highly technical industries. Oracle is certainly one of these industries. Support and assistance play an increasingly important role for company products and services. This increase in importance needs to be met with an equally firm response in proficiency when it comes to the company's support services. Failure to deliver the highest-quality service here could result in devastating revenue blows, now that the model isn't license-based as much, but subscription-based. This model has the potential, and I would argue effect, of increasing customer churn in the case of unmet expectation. Higher degrees of integration and ease of switching also make this much more flexible than 10-20 years ago.

What's the valuation?

Here things start to get fun.

This isn't exactly a table-pounding sort of discount valuation, but when it comes to a company like Oracle, I argue that it needs to be considered with care, as I doubt we'll see the 30-40% declines we've seen in other areas of the broader market.

Trading at 12 times earnings is something Oracle hasn't done for almost five years. Yielding 2.05% might not sound impressive, but for Oracle Corporation, this represents an excellent yield.

Forward growth should be more or less unhampered by the current corona scare. In fact, the public sector might even increase its dependency on Oracle's products. If there is any negative corona fallout for Oracle, I view this as being very temporary indeed.

Analyst accuracy isn't perfect, but it's close. Oracle rarely misses estimates, and when it does, the misses are comparatively small, with the biggest miss on a 1Y-basis being roughly 16% below estimates. Not exactly something which breaks the bank.

So on the basis of an earnings yield of 8.14%, where I prefer to see 5% or above, and on the basis of P/E of 12.29 (lower today), where I see below 15X as preferably, there's very little preventing Oracle from being an excellent buy in today's environment. Dividend coverage on the basis of FCF looks excellent as FCF itself looks excellent.

With an A+ credit rating, a "Very Safe" dividend rating and the overall fundamentals we're seeing here, it's no wonder that Oracle qualifies in my highest-class companies for this downturn.

That's what forms the basis of my current positive thesis on Oracle.

Thesis

Oracle represents one of the safest software developers on the planet. With a well-covered dividend payout, excellent earnings, and a revenue stream that I consider unlikely to be affected heavily by corona, this company marks an excellent investment for these troubled times.

While today's valuation isn't as deeply undervalued as some of the excellent companies on sale at this time, I consider it important to diversify in order to minimize risk.

Because of this, my current strategy for capital deployment involves buying small positions at a relatively frequent pace in a variety of different, qualitative companies.

Oracle is part of my first-class qualitative dividend stocks list, meaning it's got a "Very Safe" dividend rating due to its overall balance sheet, payout ratio, business model and growth prospects, and it also sports an A+ credit rating. Its below-30% payout ratio only adds to this safety. It's one of the companies I would consider to be a staple to buy today.

I haven't bought yet, but I intend to start a position in the coming days - and I would consider it wise to do just that.

Stance

Slight undervaluation coupled with appealing earnings yield in a time of corona trouble makes Oracle a "BUY".

