Here's An Interesting Play On Avis' Survival

In my opinion, the best way to play this speculative thesis is through leaps. I believe this would be an ideal fit for CAR's current risk profile.

I believe that if CAR manages to survive this pandemic without going belly up, then its stock price will be reprised from "imminent bankruptcy" to a "going concern."

This is why I don't think CAR can be a value investment at this point. However, It can offer an excellent speculative opportunity for more enterprising investors.

In my view, CAR may indeed go bankrupt due to a probably substantial drop in revenues. This, in turn, could easily send CAR into a debt spiral and chapter 11.

The Covid-19 has directly impacted Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR). So, it’s no surprise the shares have been decimated during this market crash. For context, so far, CAR’s drawdown from its February highs has been a whopping 87%. In my view, the market is pricing in an imminent bankruptcy in the shares. Naturally, I don’t think CAR is a value investment. The company’s fundamentals are highly leveraged, and its business is riddled with fixed costs and depreciation. Plus, CAR has a seemingly perpetual debt-financed FCF deficit. Yet, leaps might offer speculative investors an exciting opportunity given CAR’s oversold conditions. But it all hinges on CAR surviving this crash, and the equity not getting wiped out, which is highly uncertain.

Source: CAR’s website.

A troubled company

For context, CAR’s revenues have been stalling for the past few years. This lack of organic topline growth is troubling by itself. However, additionally, CAR’s EBITDA margins are still lower than in 2015. This is even after several operational efficiency initiatives by management. To me, this shows that the company’s competitive profile has continued to worsen over the years, which is hugely disappointing after so many turnaround efforts.

Source: TIKR.

And lastly, CAR was already financing its FCF shortfall through debt year over year. Now, I can only imagine how massive this shortfall will be if we assume 2020’s revenues plummet due to the Covid-19. In my view, I estimate that a 50% revenue drop is entirely possible. But even a “small” 20% drop in revenues could have a considerable impact on CAR’s FCF. This, in turn, would substantially increase the need for additional financing, which can easily be the killer blow for shareholders. To me, this seems like a textbook debt spiral into bankruptcy.

Source: TIKR.

Moreover, this downturn is exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic. So, for a company that’s “committed to providing on-demand mobility,” the Covid-19 has been deadly. And what’s worse, there’s no clear timeline for a hopeful economic recovery. Thus, shareholders are dealing with the “worst-case” scenario in CAR. In my opinion, at this point, it’s almost impossible for the situation to get any worse. And yet this is precisely why the stock might offer an opportunity for speculative investors at these levels.

Not a value investment

Now, let me preface by stating that I don’t think this is a value play. After all, CAR isn’t necessarily undervalued. It might actually be grossly overvalued if it files for bankruptcy. And unfortunately, I think CAR is inevitably heading there, absent external circumstances - such as a bailout.

Source: Politico.

This is where the potential to make some impressive speculative profits lies. You see, bailouts can come in different flavors. For example, it could be a traditional “lender of last resort” scenario, where the government helps sustain the company through the crisis. Or it could be indirectly bailed out through the Fed and infinite liquidity, at zero (or negative) interest rates. For instance, if the Fed gives banks unlimited cash and forces them to lend to everyone in need, then it’s hard to imagine a scenario where CAR wouldn’t survive. Pragmatically speaking, a debt rolled over perpetually gathers no loss.

Not without its risks either

Still, whether or not the equity gets wiped out depends on the details of the bailout. However, assuming the shareholders don’t get wiped out, CAR’s equity will most definitely be repriced higher because it’ll be upgraded from “imminent bankruptcy” to “ongoing concern.” Candidly, I think CAR will be a “zombie company” until it goes through chapter 11. But, from a speculative point of view, there’s massive upside potential if CAR avoids bankruptcy through this pandemic.

Naturally, there’s always the possibility that the government allows the business to fail. In this scenario, current stockholders would probably lose it all, and bondholders would take ownership of the assets. I suppose the government could also take an equity stake on CAR and dilute existing shareholders into oblivion. Regardless, the outcome would be almost the same. Either way, CAR’s balance sheet would be healed up as its debts would be paid off. Mostly, there would be a change in ownership, and that’d be the end of it.

In my view, this would be capitalism 101. Still, there are other considerations at play. After all, the government is not fond of companies going bankrupt. There are many reasons for this, some political, other related to avoiding business disruptions, and its consequences. But regardless, it’s fair to say that the US government is undoubtedly interested in avoiding bankruptcies during this crisis.

This is critical because I presume that CAR’s potential upside is massive, as long as 1) it doesn’t go bankrupt due to unlimited credit, and 2) its equity isn’t wiped out or diluted during this crash. You see, if we exclude the pandemic from the equation, CAR’s business would surely be a “going concern,” even if it remained a “zombie” company. And since CAR’s share price currently implies an “imminent bankruptcy” scenario, then the upside is evident if this doesn’t materialize.

Source: Trading View. Even if CAR only recovers its previous support level as it’s repriced as a “going concern,” then that would imply a 100%+ upside potential.

How to play CAR

With that in mind, I deem the way to play would be through leaps. Shorting puts wouldn’t necessarily work because, if CAR goes belly up, the equity will go to zero. Also, if you buy a long-dated call option, you’ll know your maximum risk (i.e., the option’s premium). So, if CAR files for chapter 11, then your downside is limited (and ideally within your risk tolerance).

On the other hand, if it’s repriced as a “going concern,” then your upside through the call option would be unlimited and massive. Additionally, you’d get the bonus of tying little capital to this trade while gaining exposure to CAR’s “best-case” scenario. And as we all know, this crisis has proven once again that cash is king.

Since I gather the outcome is binary, you’re either going to see CAR go to zero, or recover to its previous levels (or at least multiples retest its previous support levels). Consequently, leaps should leverage your returns very nicely and would appreciate even more. So I’d say that the potential reward far exceeds the risks in such trade. Hence, this is the ideal scenario for buying naked calls.

Source: Author’s suggested call option on CAR.

Still, there’s one crucial caveat: you must have a high conviction that CAR’s equity won’t get wiped out during this crisis. If you don’t, then I’d advise you against taking this trade. As a corollary, the trade’s edge lies in whether or not you believe there’s a mispricing of CAR’s bankruptcy risk due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So, if you don’t think you have a good read on the situation, then I’d advise you to avoid the stock altogether. I know some bargain hunters might be lured into CAR by its low PE, but I don’t think that’s a valid investment thesis. This is especially true when the company’s on the verge of bankruptcy due to a lack of liquidity. Hence, I can’t stress this enough: this is not a “value investment,” it’s a speculative trade with long-term options.

Conclusion

In my view, the ongoing pandemic has exacerbated CAR’s fundamental weakness: it’s overleveraged. As a result, the stock has plunged and is now being currently priced as an “imminent bankruptcy.” However, there are good reasons to think that some financial aid is going to help companies like CAR to survive through this pandemic. In turn, this gives ample upside potential to long-dated call options as long as the equity doesn’t get wiped out.

The best thing we can do is get rid of the virus. Once that’s gone, it’s going pop back like nobody’s ever seen before. –President Donald Trump (talking about an eventual economic recovery).

Unmistakably, this is a highly speculative play. But, I imagine some investors might be interested in gaining that type of exposure to a potential turnaround in the US economy, and in particular, CAR. Personally, I reason it’s best to avoid CAR altogether at this juncture. But I’ll consider this type of play if the stock continues heading lower and the government talk regarding bailouts keeps ramping up.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The content in this article is not financial advice, and should only be used for informational porpuses.