European Equities Bear The Brunt Of The COVID-19 Weakness Led By Financials And Industrials

By Philip Lawlor, managing director, Global Markets Research

Despite the huge global stimulus response by policy makers, the downturn in global equity markets has remained sizable since they peaked on February 19. Unsurprisingly, being the new epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak, European equities have taken the brunt of the sell-off, particularly in Italy and Germany, France and Spain. Scandinavian equity markets have held up comparatively better, with falls in the mid-twenties.

The US and UK have also registered returns of about -30%, as investors absorb the impact of increasingly drastic measures to combat the outbreak. Relative to other markets, Japanese equities have, so far, outperformed, as have emerging markets, although, since their peak, losses remain substantial for both markets.

Regional equity market total returns since February 19, 2020

Developed market performance in more details

Emerging market performance in more details

Source: FTSE Russell. March 19, 2020. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

Delving into regional performance

Looking in more details at the industry-weighted contribution since global equities peaked in February 19, we make the following observations:

Across all regions, financials and industrials contributed the most to the aggregate market losses, while the more defensive industries, telecoms, and utilities held up comparatively well.

In the US, technology stands out and together with financials contributed to almost 50% of the total market losses.

In Europe (ex-UK), the main negative contributions to aggregate returns came from financials and industrials, while in the UK, the standout industries were financials, oil and gas, and consumer services.

In Asia (ex-Japan), financials contributed to about a third of the overall regional market loss, while in Japan, the negative contributions from industrials and consumer goods drove the overall market fall.

Industry-weighted contributions to returns since February 19, 2020

Source: FTSE Russell. March 19, 2020. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

