New Issue Bias: The Curse Of The Bond Market

Which exchange management firm will conquer the corporate bond market by finding an improvement for the high yield ETF?

Yet there is a need for a more liquid instrument, one that has liquidity akin to that of common stocks.

High yield ETFs have better-reflected market values than have individual bonds during this crisis, the result of ETFs’ greater liquidity.

The coronavirus-induced collapse of high yield bond markets focused attention on the role of bond ETFs in liquifying trading. An account may be found here.

ETFs’ greater liquidity relative to that of the underlying bonds allows them to trade at prices closer to values consistent with market sentiment. When sellers pressure high yield bond values, illiquid bond screen prices lag the markets’ valuation of the underlying bonds. But the more liquid high yield ETFs lose value more quickly, more closely reflecting market sentiment.

However, the high yield ETF is only an intermediate step in a process that benefits the entire bond market – the liquefication of bond trading. To reach the goal of bond market liquidity comparable to that of the stock market, market pressure may be put on issuers not to hamper liquidity. Liquidity is in the best interest of all, including issuers.

High yield ETFs gain liquidity by concentrating volume through simplification, eliminating the complexity created by issuers' habit of multiplying the number of debt issues financing a single firm.

Why the difference between bond and stock market liquidity? New issue bias.

Issuers have an incentive to undermine the value of their seasoned debt issues to encourage investors to replace them with their new issues, driving new issue prices higher. Toward this goal, issuers add more attractive terms to new issues. Call this "new issue bias." Terms that create new issue bias increase the only bond price that matters to a myopic issuer – the price of the new issue.

However, the resulting creation of many bonds pricing the same underlying risk undermines liquidity. Multiple securities pricing a single risk inevitably splinter the market, reducing market liquidity.

Putting pressure on bond issuers to reduce new issue bias.

The high yield ETF combats bond market illiquidity by combining many splintered individual bonds, reducing the number of issues an ETF trader needs to consider, thereby increasing volume and liquidity. But ETFs can be bettered.

ETF operators are more remote to issuers than exchanges listing bonds. How can they increase their influence? Combining the function of an exchange with that of a high yield ETF would increase the pressure placed on issuers to limit their new bond issues. For example, an issuer might be encouraged to match terms of new issues with those of seasoned issues.

Stocks have less issuer bias.

Since the stockholder is the decision-maker of the issuing firm, the stockholder will seek to preserve the value of seasoned issues, not focusing only on new issue values.

But issuer bias incentives are also present. Making new issues less attractive than seasoned ones reduces the amount of money the firm can raise.

The two opposing forces encourage the relative absence of competing versions of the corporate stock.

How can an exchange be built to substantially reduce issuer bias?

An exchange might originate, then list high yield debt of its own creation – call this instrument an exchange-originated issue (NYSE:EOI) and the exchange directly issuing the instrument an exchange direct issuer (NYSE:EDI). An EDI places itself in an even stronger position than corporate stockholders – the management of the exchange directly benefits from the liquidity of the EOI and receives no benefit from separating new and seasoned issues.

The be-all and end-all of an exchange is the liquidity of its traded instruments.

If the EDI trades only the EDIs that it issues, the exchange merges the role of the existing high yield ETFs with that of the exchange. The influence that the EDI gains by choosing its bonds from the entire market incentivize bond issuers to match the terms of their new bond issues to that of the acquiring EOI.

There are two reasons why the influence of an EDI would exceed that of an exchange that lists ordinary bonds or that of a high yield ETF.

First, an EDI that lists only its own fixed income securities would not need to solicit the business of the corporate issuer, since it does not list bonds directly and can back its EOIs with any corporate issue including high yield ETFs. Instead, the issuer would find it desirable to attract the interest of the EDI.

Second, an EDI is positioned closer to bond buyers than are ETFs. Bond buying institutions: investment managers like Vanguard and BlackRock (BLK); pension funds like CalPERS; insurance companies like Prudential (PRU); and retail electronic brokers like Fidelity (FNF); could be directly involved in the governance of an EDI. In this position, buy-side participants could influence the acquisition policies of the EDI. The buy-side would encourage the EDI to develop EOI properties consistent with the risk management needs of bondholders.

How would an EDI be structured?

The Figures below display the structure of an EDI. An EDI conducts two types of transactions: when-issued trading and seasoned issue trading.

Figure 1 shows how when-issued EOI trading works. During when-issued trading, the EDI pairs buyers with sellers at a market price, much like US Treasury when-issued trading. The difference from Treasury when-issued trading is that an exchange acts as the counterparty to both buyers and sellers, requiring traders to post margin in advance of trading, as do futures exchanges. Insertion of an exchange between buyers and sellers accomplishes two goals. First, it permits retail traders to use the market without added credit risk to other market participants. Second, it preserves the anonymity of traders.

Figure 2 shows how seasoned issue trading works. During seasoned issue trading, only the seller is margined, since the exchange already manages the assets possessed by the seller’s counterparty, the EOI originator.

A more detailed description may be found here.

Advantages of EOIs vs. ETFs

The democratization of the market. The placement of an Exchange between buyer and seller increases retail access to market participation. As with futures, margining opens the market.

The placement of an Exchange between buyer and seller increases retail access to market participation. As with futures, margining opens the market. The simplicity of shorting the EOI. Shorting an EOI is simpler by far than shorting an ETF. The coronavirus crisis has drawn attention to the potential for Lehman-like market interruption due to the difficulty associated with assuming a short position with a high yield ETF. Borrowing costs associated with shorting SPY, for example, have risen by 40 percent, according to data from S3 Partners, explained here.

Shorting an EOI is simpler by far than shorting an ETF. The coronavirus crisis has drawn attention to the potential for Lehman-like market interruption due to the difficulty associated with assuming a short position with a high yield ETF. Borrowing costs associated with shorting SPY, for example, have risen by 40 percent, according to data from S3 Partners, explained here. More user-friendly instruments. Exchange governance that includes market users creates an EDI incentive to devise instruments more consistent with market participant needs. For example, an EDI can attract the business of risk managers by issuing instruments that require no margin payments and receipts of the buyer. This allows the buyer to account for EOIs on an accrual basis, consistent with the accounting for other assets and liabilities of many buy-side market participants.

Exchange governance that includes market users creates an EDI incentive to devise instruments more consistent with market participant needs. For example, an EDI can attract the business of risk managers by issuing instruments that require no margin payments and receipts of the buyer. This allows the buyer to account for EOIs on an accrual basis, consistent with the accounting for other assets and liabilities of many buy-side market participants. Competition in the alignment of the value of the ETF with the value of the underlying bond. High yield ETFs are, to a degree, hostage to authorized broker-dealers that have a monopoly on the arbitrage gained by aligning the value of the ETF with the values of the ETF’s underlying bonds after the market closes. An EOI is aligned to the market value of its individual underlying bonds through margin pays and calls from the EDI to short at the close. This practice opens the arbitrage between bond values and EOI values to competition between broker-dealers.

Winners and Losers from EDI and EOI innovations

The winners would be the consumers of trading services, primarily individual investors and buy-side institutions. The losers would be any exchange management firms that don't compete directly with or acquire the EDI. The big four EMFs, CME Group (CME), Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), NASDAQ Inc. (NDAQ), and CBOE Global Holdings (CBOE), may ultimately fight it out for EDI status.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.