Best Short Payments Ideas For The Bear Market Environment Of 2020

We view Qiwi as struggling with business development, particularly in the brave new world of the coronavirus pandemic.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

The onset of a possible recession or (if we are lucky) a severe downturn without technically slipping into a recession (defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth) is certain to bring a plethora of short names. In surveying various payments stocks, we sought to identify those players who, in our view, would underperform the S&P and would thus undergo a more severe impact than the average market. We identify three short names below that, in our view, are bear candidates with a time horizon of 12-18 months.

For each of these names, we briefly remind our readers the business of each company, offer three core tailwinds, and discuss the valuation. This note ends with a risk section (to our bear thesis) for these payments companies.

WESTERN UNION (NYSE:WU)

Western Union is mainly responsible for money transfer transactions between customers (C2C business), albeit it also facilitates payments from consumers to business (bill pay), which makes up about 10-15% of its business. Note that the core C2C business stands at more than 80%. When it comes to Western Union, the most important factor to stress is that it is one of the few global companies that operates in an offline environment when most business models around the world today are going digital. As a result, our thesis has historically been a short one, which in this current exacerbating economic environment becomes an even louder short.

We see three core headwinds for Western Union (WU):

1) Lower Pricing From Online Competitors: Now, more than ever, the threat of digital/online model becomes relevant, having the potential of transforming Western Union's business, as we know it. We have maintained for years that the offline money transfer model is 1) costly; 2) anachronistic; and 3) cumbersome, with the most loyal customers barely driving the low single digit transaction growth. In contrast, online transaction growth at PayPal (powered by Xoom), Euronet Worldwide, and Western Union's own Wu.com is in double digits, usually at least 20% Y/Y. Meanwhile, the average transaction offline transaction fee is $18 (for every $1,000 of remittances), in contrast to $5-7 per transaction rate via the online channel. As income streams are reduced and as remittance levels fall, pricing will become the inevitable sticking point!

2) Bottom Line Noise to Continue: Western Union's cost issues couldn't come at a worse time, since incremental spending on KYC (know your customer) and KYA (know your agent) initiatives is likely to further disrupt the EPS. A potential offset to these pressures shall likely come in the form of layoffs and restructuring, but reduction of revenue and its impact on EPS is expected to be far greater.

3) Buybacks to Be Phased Out: Western Union has historically been a generous purchaser of its own stock, buying back as much as 3% of total shares outstanding. With the cash flows now likely redirected toward supporting revenue-driving initiatives, we believe that Western Union will dramatically cut back on buybacks, eventually phasing them out by 2021.

Valuation: We are taking down our 2020 EPS estimate from $1.87 to $1.61. When we apply the multiple of 10x to this new estimate, our new target price is $16 (down from $20).

QIWI (QIWI)

QIWI is a provider of payment services in Russia and former Soviet Republics, focusing on physical, online and mobile channels. The company deploys virtual wallets via kiosks and terminals, enabling merchants to accept electronic payments. We continue to be Bearish on this name and are taking our target price down to $8 (from $16) for the following three reasons:

1) Saturation of the Tochka Platform: We see saturation of what is arguably Qiwi's prized platform throughout 2020, leading to a 8-12% Y/Y decline in sales. Even without recent downturn, Tochka's appeal was on the decline, but with the onset of recessionary pressures in Russia and Eastern Europe (which is likely to be exacerbated by falling oil prices), we see Tochka deteriorating even further.

2) Marketing Costs as a Bridge to Nowhere: While we applaud management's decision to make Qiwi services more prevalent outside of Russia, among the former Soviet Republics, it is our understanding that true growth in business development has been less than 1% Y/Y in 2019 and is unlikely to increase in 2020, in the aftermath of the coronavirus scare. Therefore, we are talking about $35-$40 MM annually in marketing expenses that is hitting the bottom line.

3) Expect Dividend Reduction: While a reduction in buybacks and dividends may become a prevalent scenario in the near term, we see this scenario even more likely for Qiwi, which currently has the burden of maintaining a dividend yield as high as 8%. We did not see it sustainable last year and we do not see it sustainable now in particular.

Valuation: We see the multiple of 5.2x (down from 9x) as appropriate at present, as the company struggles to address longer term business development issues and a saturation in demand. When we apply this multiple to our 2020 EPS estimate of $1.62, we get the target price of $8.

FISERV (FISV)

Fiserv is a global provider of financial services technology to banks, credit unions, investment management firms, billers, and retailers, among others. The company provides account processing systems, electronic bill payment and presentment services, as well as card processing services and ACH enablement. We have been one of the staunchest defenders of the stock, but with the onset of coronavirus, we see that the revenue hit may become prolonged for some workstreams.

We discuss the three reasons for our Short thesis below:

1) Mid-Caps to Scale Back: Unlike bulge bracket firms, mid-cap regional banks, which make up the bulk of Fiserv's client base, are likely to scale back on some non-essential FISV work, such as ATM extensions or online backups. We estimate that as much as 12% of annual revenue may get impacted under the most aggressive scenario and 4.5% under the most conservative scenario. We are using the midpoint of this range for our valuation, which translates into an annual hit of 24 cents (see the valuation discussion below).

2) International Revenue Streams Freezing: While the situation is still developing and is largely chaotic, our initial channel checks indicate that non-US operations have meaningfully slowed down over the course of the previous week and are likely to come to a complete halt by late March. This means that nearly 12% of Fiserv's total revenue base is under threat, particularly with the company never truly considering these businesses as truly core to its overall business. We are not modeling any EPS impact just yet (our information is mostly qualitative), but we may choose to revisit the model in the near future.

3) Capital Return to Wither: This is a very similar story to Western Union's. As capital priorities shift for Fiserv, we expect more reinvestments and fewer buybacks. We do not anticipate that the company will forego share repurchases altogether; rather, we expect them to constitute anywhere between 20% to 35% of total free cash flows (down from about 80%).

Valuation: When we apply our new 2020 PE multiple of 12.5x (down from 24x, largely to reflect the market multiple contraction) to our new 2020 EPS estimate of $5.79 (down from $6.03), we get the target price of $72.

Risks to the Bear Thesis:

We would like to highlight the following three risks to our Bearish thesis.

1. This would obviously be a much-needed resolution for the mankind, but a faster-than-expected return to normalcy from the coronavirus scare would lead to us reevaluate our Bear thesis (which we would be more than happy to do).

2. Despite economic disruption to Fiserv and Qiwi, we could see consumer demand as more inelastic than we currently expect, which would lead to better earnings results.

3. Pricing stabilization between Western Union, MoneyGram, and Euronet Worldwide could lead to an equilibrium that would prevent or at the very least lessen market share loss for Western Union.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.