Seritage Finally Well Priced For Attractive Returns

When we last touched on Seritage Growth Properties (SRG), we had suggested that the best trade would be to short its preferred shares (SRG.PA) in a paired trade vs. those of Global Net Lease (GNL.PA). That was of course on January 6, when the Coronavirus was still considered a non-threat to the functioning of the global economy.

Data by YCharts

With the stock now down 83%, we decided to see if this actually makes a good long play at this point.

Accept the hand you have been dealt

The stock market rarely gives you exactly what you want. One thing that happens quite often is that you can get the price wrong, even if the thesis was sound. This is usually a result of factors that came into play after the original idea was analyzed. The opposite can be true as well. We see that here, in case of Seritage. While the original thesis for calling this an outrageously expensive stock rested on the company not having delivered anywhere close to its promises over the last five years, the actual swoon was completely unrelated. But the price has come down, a lot. Hence, it is time to see if we can make a case to go long.

Key struggles

Even before the pandemic threat, SRG was bleeding cash.

Source: SRG Q4-2020 supplemental

Funds from operations or FFO was heavily negative and we witnessed the worst quarter since the company went public. Net Debt to EBITDA also ballooned to 21.5X.

Source: SRG Q4-2020 supplemental

Even this number is low in comparison to reality as it is computed on a trailing four quarter basis. Seritage was already in violation of its loan covenants with Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) for two quarters and the current pandemic threat has only added to that.

Why Survival Gets Exceptionally Difficult

Even in an optimistic case that life gets back to normal in 45 days, the current situation likely takes Kmart/Sears rent out of the equation, permanently.

Source: SRG Q4-2020 supplemental

Seritage will also be given notices to delay entry by new tenants as they struggle to manage their own supply chains and inventory. These represented a key piece of Seritage moving to self funding.

Source: SRG Q4-2020 supplemental

Where possible tenants may cancel these via lease termination fees although our visibility into that is low at this time. More problematically though for SRG, the current environment will make sale of properties very difficult. Liquidity is lacking and other top tier malls are all hemorrhaging. This is how the chart of potential buyers of Seritage land parcels looks like.

Data by YCharts

Simon Property Group (SPG) is possibly regretting its recent acquisition of Taubman (TCO). The financial capabilities will be redirected to restoring normalcy and not towards acquisitions. Macerich (MAC) cut its dividend and changed the cash component as it wants to maintain maximum liquidity. Seritage burnt through a net $300 million last year. That was at a time it still had a much higher rental base than it does today.

In 2019, development of real estate and property improvements of ($387.7) million and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures of ($54.2) million, partially offset by $140.1 million of net proceeds from the sale of real estate; and In 2018, development of real estate and property improvements of ($313.6) million and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures of ($16.0) million, partially offset by $210.1 million of net proceeds from the sale of real estate.

Source: SRG 10-K

Note that it sold $350 million in properties just in the last 2 years. That well has likely gone dry for the next 4-6 months and is going to be coupled with rent loss/rent reduction for 2-3 months.

Is there a Bull case?

In our view, the biggest issue with SRG was that it was priced for the best case scenario. In other words, if it delivered everything it promised and more, we saw the stock worth $40-$50 in the next 5 years. Buying it in the high $30's made it extremely unappealing. At $6.50 though, there is promise if it does survive this turbulence. Anyone buying here is making a bet on a rapid resolution of the crisis alongside exceptional generosity on the part of BRK.B. So in that sense, it actually does make a high risk-high reward play. That is very different from a month back when it was just a high risk play. Newly found bulls can count on good returns provided both those conditions are met.

An update on the paired trade recommended

The idea of shorting SRG.PA vs. GNL.PA was one of the few things that worked out in the last month. While GNL.PA lost 33%, it outperformed SRG.PA by a wide margin.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

GNL's triple net properties with an almost 100% leased base and virtually zero exposure to retail was and is far superior to SRG's "hope and prayer" based strategy. The two trading at similar yields was totally unjustified. SRG.PA should soon cut its dividend and that would be the best point to close out the trade.

Conclusion

Seritage represents a multibagger if life returns to normal quickly and BRK.B finds the idea of financing this distressed REIT appealing. Will it happen? We are not certain, but at least at this price point you are getting the optionality of a multi-fold return for 100% risk. We rate the shares as neutral here.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

TIPRANKS: Hold.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with 4,400 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.