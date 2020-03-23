Altria: The Potential Long-Term Impacts From The Coronavirus

Overall I believe that due to entering this situation with strong finances they will be capable of sustaining their dividend payments, although their long-term growth could be negatively impacted.

This could potential lead to a change in consumer demand as more people are forced to temporarily quit smoking and thus decide to maintain this healthy lifestyle change.

Introduction

The main piece of news driving financial markets lately has been the now infamous coronavirus, which aside from causing untold social costs worldwide, has left investors scrambling to determine the short and long-term impacts to their portfolios. Given the pressure that Altria (MO) has already been facing in recent years from government regulations and weak cigarette volumes as well as their poorly timed Juul (JUUL) investment, this could have hardly occurred at a worse time.

The Potential Long-Term Impacts

This virus is a very new development and thus there are still many unknown aspects regarding its behavior. Although since it attacks lungs it is not difficult to imagine that the respiratory health of a patient would be especially important, as mentioned in a recent CNN article. Naturally this would include people who not only smoke cigarettes but also marijuana as well as those who vape. Since the majority of their earnings are still derived from cigarettes, regardless of their Juul (JUUL) and Cronos (OTC:CRON) investments, this analysis will focus on cigarettes.

When holding everything else constant it thus far seems as though older people face a greater risk of fatalities if infected and unfortunately these age groups also comprise a significant proportion of the total smokers in the United States. Whilst those aged over 60 are generally considered the most at risk age group, those over 45 still face risks nonetheless, with the total of these two age groups comprising 51.97% of all smokers.

Image Source: Author.

Those in the lowest household income group also comprise the single largest group of smokers, at a staggering 41.92%. Unfortunately it has been mentioned that many people who have no health coverage cannot afford to seek medical assistance and thus have a higher chance of fatalities, of which 23.90% are smokers.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst they will also face short-term impacts such as factory closures, these in theory are of a lesser importance to an investment thesis as by their very definition, they will pass shortly. If the current economic impacts last well past the short-term, then everyone will very likely have more significant problems than the value of their investment portfolios.

The first and most obvious potential long-term impact stems from the coronavirus cutting the lives of their customers unduly short, as they appear to be weighted towards the groups that are at higher risks of suffering fatalities. It has also been mentioned in the previously linked CNN article that those who suffer from substance abuse, such as opioids and methamphetamine, have a heightened risk of fatalities. Although only I have anecdotal evidence, I strongly suspect that many in this group also frequently smoke cigarettes. Thankfully this should only prove negligible as hopefully the pandemic is brought under control and thus the total fatalities are brought under control soon.

The larger potential long-term impact stems from permanent changes to consumer demand. Even amongst the younger smokers and vapers, it could provide a timely reminder of the long-term importance of good respiratory health. When faced with their mortality, even if just through the constant news coverage, it could provide sufficient motivation to overcome the addictive nature of nicotine. When combined with the likely recession and possibly more significant lockdowns that may impede access to cigarettes, it seems quite possible that their long-term may be impacted as consumers may be forced to temporarily quit smoking and thus find it possible to maintain a healthier lifestyle once conditions normalize.

Unfortunately due to their less geographically diversified income they are more exposed to these potential long-term impacts than their international peers, such as British American Tobacco (BTI) and Philip Morris (PM). The severity of the coronavirus seems to vary between countries, for example, as of the time of writing both Australia and Japan have virtually equal numbers of confirmed cases despite the latter population being approximately five times larger.

Image Source: Worldometer.

Overall I believe that they will still be capable of maintaining their cherished dividend payments due to their strong financial position, dividend coverage, low capital intensity and inelastic demand. This topic was analyzed in greater detail in one of my previous articles and since since being published, nothing has transpired to alter the findings. Although the potential long-term impact to consumer demand from the coronavirus could possibly reduce their future growth potential.

Date Sources

All of the data that was utilized to construct these graphs are contained in the following links and were sources from the Centre of Disease Control and Statista (1) (2) (3) (4).

Conclusion

Ultimately the long-terms impacts will depend on how long this pandemic lasts, which unfortunately remains highly uncertain. The longer it lasts the worse the potential long-term impacts to their cigarette volumes and thus their earnings. Due to their valuation that offers a near double digit dividend yield, I will continue maintaining my previous bullish rating for the time being whilst more data comes to light. Sadly the bottom line is that their core customers are generally speaking more likely to suffer higher fatalities from the coronavirus. Whilst the current situation looks quite dark from both a social and economic standpoint, hopefully everyone can continue working together to minimize the loss of lives.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM, BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.