Avantor: Punished Enough - Time To Buy A Misunderstood Healthcare Name - Behind The Idea

I estimate 2022 non-GAAP EPS and FCF will both be >$1.00 and that investors will be willing to pay a high-teens forward multiple at the end of 2021, leading to an 18-24 month target price of $18.

Avantor has sold off much more aggressively than the market and than closest peer TMO, now trading at an unwarranted discount to TMO.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Viceni Investing: AVTR is a high-quality company providing essential supplies to labs and manufacturers within industries such as pharma/biotech, hospitals, diagnostics, academia, and a host of industrial sectors. Its closest comp is TMO, and AVTR has massively underperformed TMO during this selloff - now trading at a much wider discount than it deserves. I think the reason is that AVTR recently emerged from private equity ownership back onto the public market, and therefore has a fair amount of debt. Investors are indiscriminately selling levered companies, even though AVTR will have no trouble servicing its debt.

I think the stock should be worth about $15 right now and will go to $18 toward the end of 2021. I am projecting at least $1.00 in EPS and FCF/share in 2022. Catalysts are going to be 1) reasonable execution through this crisis, 2) demonstration that the company has a 4%+ sustainable growth rate on the other side of this, and 3) a refinancing of some high interest debt in October 2020.

SA: Is part of the reason this opportunity exists because it, for lack of a better phrase "screens bad" and investors are not willing to dig deeper into the story?

Viceni Investing: Net debt to EBITDA is close to 5x, so that can certainly seem pretty scary during a crisis. On certain days during this panic, the stock has been down 20%+ on no company-specific news. These are the same days when other highly-levered companies are down by similar amounts. They are also days when high-yield spreads are getting blown out. So, while I don't have a gods-eye view of the market, I do think companies with a lot of debt are getting sold en masse without looking at the fundamentals. To be fair - it's hard to do fundamental analysis in a situation that is totally without precedent. But the fact that this company and its management team are still new to public markets probably exacerbates the problem. I have met the management team, spent time with them, talked to them - I think they will be able to navigate this crisis. They are experienced leaders and operated under private equity ownership at much higher leverage levels. They also have a portfolio of products that should be fairly resilient and in the "essential" category during this time of lockdowns.

SA: Did you want to take the other side of the "distributors are always at risk of being eliminated or worse being "Amazoned" idea that is often promoted (too often at a surface level) as a bearish counterpoint for distributors? You float the idea that they may want to take a look at acquiring AVTR if they really want to get into the business - can you discuss this a bit more?

Viceni Investing: I won't say the risk of disruption isn't there. But I think AMZN would have to acquire their way into the market to do it correctly, much like they did with Whole Foods. Since AMZN started pushing into B2B, the distribution business of AVTR, which is the legacy VWR business, has been for sale twice, and AMZN hasn't bitten. Other scale lab distributors aren't for sale, so I think this just isn't a priority for AMZN. The lab distribution market has a lot of specialty components to it. It's not just a delivery person dropping a package at your door. There are specialized distribution needs for things like cold chain and highly regulated/hazardous chemicals. Also, AVTR and TMO both have these value-added services for labs - technical people to service equipment, people to help you keep your lab stocked with supplies, extremely responsive customer service, etc. All of that stuff is really important to run a lab efficiently. Amazon is not going to build that from the ground up for this somewhat niche $50 billion market.

If you go on the AMZN website, you can probably find some microscope slides or something at a cheaper list price than on TMO's site or AVTR's site. Some labs have been tempted to try AMZN for this reason. But what they often learn the hard way is that TMO and AVTR are providing substantial volume discounts at the corporate level, which bring their average prices down for large customers. If you go to AMZN for basic supplies, you realize your discount on higher value supplies that AMZN doesn't offer starts to go away. Also, you learn that AMZN's inventory is often not that deep and maybe doesn't come from suppliers you trust as much. Bottom line, things like quality, reliability, service, and efficiency are the order winners for most labs - not price.

SA: Would TMO (which could easily afford it just like AMZN) be interested as well or would that run into antitrust problems?

Viceni Investing: For TMO to buy it would probably get messy from a regulatory perspective. Regulators would probably look at individual product line HHIs, some of which I assume would be high and require divestitures. More importantly, though, I don't think TMO would want to. TMO has the industry's largest channel distribution already. Their strategy now is to acquire higher value stuff to push through the channel - expanding the channel further doesn't add that much value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.