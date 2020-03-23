Synaptics Incorporated: The Much-Needed Turnaround Is Happening

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) is a company that specialises in the production of hardware and software that enables ease of human interaction with computers. The company was founded in 1986 and is known for making laptop touchpads, biometric fingerprint sensors, and touch sensors on smartphones. SYNA’s business model is premised on contractual arrangements with OEMs in the computer industry. In recent years, the company has lost a substantial number of these contracts. However, its recent entry into the Internet of Things (IoT) segment promises to recoup these losses. This sector had a size of $8.3 billion in 2018 and a CAGR of 29% between 2018 and 2025. A subsequent evaluation of the company’s key financial metrics informs a buy decision.

Profit Margin

Figure 1 shows that SYNA’s profit margin of 2.84% in 2017 turned into a loss of 7.6% in 2018. The company’s fortunes improved significantly in 2019 after the loss margin declined to 1.56%. These developments are attributable to a decline in growth of the smartphone market that has in turn led to a decline in revenues for SYNA. Indeed, global sales declined for all but two major OEMs in the fourth quarter of 2019. SYNA derives at least 60% of its revenues from its smartphone products. Therefore, a decline in demand for smartphones was bound to have a negative impact on SYNA’s revenues and subsequent profitability.

Besides, smartphone OEMs are increasingly sourcing inputs from rival companies or moving production in-house. SYNA’s innovative in-display sensors have also failed to take off on account of being expensive in a highly competitive smartphone market. Combined, these factors have had the effect of wiping off $500 million from the company’s smartphone revenues between 2017 and 2019 while operating costs for the segment remain largely the same.

Figure 1: Growth drivers

Source: Author's own compilation

However, SYNA’s IoT business has seen its revenues increase by $230 million during the same period. This highlights the growing importance of the segment to SYNA’s overall strategy and profitability. In fact, IoT’s contribution to revenues increased from 5% in 2017 to 21% in 2019. Moreover, there has been a significant improvement in SYNA’s profitability in the most recent financial half as illustrated in Table 1.

Table 1: SYNA summary financial performance

Source: Data Derived from SEC filings

Financial Leverage

SYNA has turned to debt in an effort to expand its business and recoup lost profits. Borrowings made by the company grew by 43% or $226 million between 2017 and 2019. This represents an additional risk to a company operating in an unpredictable industry. As noted previously, SYNA is subject to short-term contracts with major OEMs whose sales have stagnated or even declined. Therefore, continued reliance on the smartphone market to drive revenues and cash flows is not a sustainable strategy unless SYNA can make a significantly novel display sensor that is also cost-effective. Admittedly, SYNA’s IoT holds great promise of growth. Nonetheless, the company only recently entered the market and it is not certain what direction it is likely to take. These risks are evident in SYNA’s stagnant annual operating cash flows shown in Table 1.

Encouragingly, there has been a significant improvement in cash flows in the most recent financial half. Indeed, it is apparent that SYNA’s PC and IoT segments are more than compensating for cash flows lost in the smartphone division. SYNA has used these additional cash flows to reduce its outstanding debts by 1% in the quarter ended December 2019 compared to that ended December 2018. SYNA’s year ends on June 30. Besides, the company’s debt levels in this recent quarter are also 1% ($29 million) lower compared to what was reported in the annual reports. These declines mark an improvement towards deleveraging the company.

Asset Turnover

SYNA’s asset turnover reduced from 135.64% in 2017 to 2019’s 104.43%, representing a 23% decline. This infers that the company was deriving fewer sales in 2019 compared to 2017, thus signifying inefficiency. The outcome is due to SYNA’s business model that is reliant on its ability to market innovations. The outcomes of research and development are classified as assets once a viable market is proved to exist. However, it is possible for SYNA to not realize the expected revenues.

Consequently, the firm is saddled with assets and declining revenues. This is certainly the case with SYNA’s in-display sensors and other offerings related to the smartphone segment where the firm obtained assets to manufacture the product, but failed to find a sustainable market. As a result, SYNA recognized asset impairments that reduced the asset base in 2019 by $90 million compared to 2018. Nevertheless, these impairments were not enough to cover a revenue decline of $158 million during the same period.

In the six months ended December 2019, SYNA’s asset efficiency also declined compared to 2018 half year results. This was on account of falling sales for a similar period. Overall, it is evident that SYNA’s operating strategy of rapidly accumulating assets through research and development contributes significantly to the current situation.

Return On Equity

Figure 2 shows that SYNA’s ROE declined sharply between 2017 and 2018. While ROE was still negative in 2019, it was a major improvement compared to the previous year. These trends are attributable to SYNA’s increased debt appetite and growing profit margins. However, increasing debt presents considerable challenges for a company operating in an unpredictable industry. This informs the reduction in debt in the recent half year results.

Additionally, to increase asset efficiency, SYNA has to substantially increase revenues and/or recognize major impairments. However, marked revenue growth is not plausible owing to the outsized role played by the smartphone segment. Additionally, sudden asset impairments would necessitate similar sudden loss recognitions. In light of contextual factors, it does not seem plausible for management to make either decision. Therefore, SYNA has to rely on profit margins to drive further growth in ROE. The IoT segment is already showing considerable promise of aiding SYNA to attain this goal.

Figure 2: ROE and ROA trends

Source: Author's own compilation

Stock Price Trend

Figure 3: SYNA stock price trend

Source: Yahoo Finance

Despite a turbulent recent past, SYNA remains a valuable entity as one of the most recognizable and innovative computer components producers. The firm’s recent successful foray into IoT and the sector’s growing value enhance SYNA’s future financial position. SYNA is also expected to recapture key contracts with smartphone OEMs. This will boost its revenues and profitability. It is not surprising that despite shaky profitability in the recent past, SYNA’s market value appreciated by 17% by 31 December 2019. Figure 3 shows a 26% decline in market valuation in the first quarter of 2020, though this is largely attributable to systematic market risks. These losses are expected to correct after the market shock is reversed. The foregoing fundamental analysis also shows increased profit margins and efforts to reduce financial risks in the most recent quarter. Therefore, a buy suggestion is made based on these analyses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.