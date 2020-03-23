New York Community Bancorp: The Preferred Holds More Appeal

In June, we wrote describing our view that while New York Community Bancorp's (NYCB) shares were likely modestly undervalued at close to $9.00, the shares were nonetheless not especially appealing in the long term other than as an income-oriented investment due to persistent stagnation in the bank’s operations. In particular, we detailed how New York Community Bancorp’s exceptionally high dividend payout ratio severely limited the company’s ability to boost book value through retained earnings, thus limiting the company’s potential to grow incremental earnings per share. In the case of most banking institutions very broadly speaking, book value growth through retained earnings leads to a virtuous cycle of additional assets and subsequently higher net interest income, higher earnings per share, and thus an even higher book value and share price for the following year. Instead, New York Community Bancorp has been forced to rely on the issuance of new shares to support asset growth, diluting existing shareholders and offsetting the earnings per share benefit of asset growth. In our view, the lack of growth potential in earnings per share limited the appeal – and valuation – of the common shares to essentially an annuity income investment.

New York Community’s share price has traded up and down in the last several months, briefly exceeding the upper end of our valuation range based on an annuity valuation of the company’s shares before falling back on a disappointing earnings report, trading around the valuation midpoint, and most recently declining along with the rest of the banking industry in the face of falling interest rates and recession fears driven by the coronavirus situation.

The decline back below $10.00 per share again presents a potentially appealing valuation despite economic concerns although we continue to believe the long term appreciation potential is limited based due to low forward growth in book value. The return of near zero benchmark interest rates should benefit the company’s earnings in the near to intermediate term, though, through a marginally higher net interest margin. New York Community’s most recent financial disclosures reflect this likelihood with a positive net interest income exposure to declining interest rates (assuming a parallel shift in the yield curve):

Source: New York Community Bancorp 10-K (2019)

Notably, though, this actually represents a decline in the company’s short term sensitivity to declining benchmark interest rates since the middle of last year when a 100 basis point decline was projected to boost net interest income by closer to 4.25%. In essence, the company has reduced its interest rate exposure in the interim which will temper the positive impact of lower short term benchmark interest rates. In any case, we can foresee the company’s earnings per share rising closer to $1.00 over time from the prior year’s $0.80. The increase in earnings per share, assuming a continuation of the current dividend, should boost growth in book value at the margin but not enough to justify a share price range much above our earlier projections.

The outlook, however, is not entirely uninspiring, at least when it comes to the company’s preferred shares. The recent market volatility, including an incredible swoon in market quotations for exchange traded debt and preferred shares generally, led us to initiate a position in the company’s preferred shares instead of the common shares. Indeed, the preferred shares may well represent a greater potential long term opportunity than the common shares, assuming one believes (as we do) that New York Community Bancorp remains a durable financial institution, especially should the common shares rebound and/or the preferred shares decline again below $17.50.

The Preferred Stock

The New York Community Bancorp Fixed/Floating Preferred Depositary Shares are a series of perpetual preferred stock issued by the company three years ago. The preferred shares yield a fixed 6.375% based on the redemption price through March 17, 2027, at which time the yield adjusts to a floating rate equal to three month LIBOR plus a margin of 3.821%. The company has the option of redeeming the preferred shares at the redemption price of $25.00 per share on or after March 17, 2027. The preferred dividends are noncumulative.

The preferred have been under pressure lately along with much of the market. The quotation dropped precipitously last week, falling at one point on Wednesday to less than $12.50 per preferred share (or less than $0.50 on the dollar based on the redemption price) with an effective yield of more than 12.5%. In comparison to the common shares, the preferred shares were grossly mispriced at nearly twice the effective yield of the common shares and, assuming an eventual return close to the redemption price, capital appreciation potential equivalent to a common share price of $20.00, a price that the common shares have not traded at in more than a decade. The discount and effective yield at these prices were simply too compelling and we acquired significant blocks of preferred shares at little less than fire sale prices though slightly above the lows.

However, despite the bounce at the end of the week, the preferred remain attractive. The closing recent quotation of $19.75 still represents and effective yield of 8.1% – well above the dividend yield on the common shares – and 26.6% capital appreciation potential based on an eventual return to the prospective redemption price. A similar appreciation in the common shares (while accruing fewer dividends) would result in a share price of $12.50 – close to the upper end of our valuation range and less than recent peaks but still above where the shares have traded for most of the last two and a half years. The attraction only increases should further volatility present opportunities to purchase preferred shares below the current price.

The preferred shares do, however, come with some limitations. It’s not a foregone conclusion that the market quotation will return to a level approaching the redemption price in the foreseeable future or that the company will eventually redeem the preferred shares. In addition, the 6.375% dividend rate based on the redemption price will eventually adjust and possibly result in a lower effective yield if benchmark interest rates remain low for an extended period of time or, potentially, go negative. In this case, the valuation of the preferred shares will be dependent on the degree to which the fixed 3.821% floating rate premium over the benchmark is deemed adequate for the corresponding risk. However, given the of seven year time horizon remaining for payment of the fixed rate, a period during which the fixed rate will likely be well above benchmark interest rates, we’re comfortable assuming the associated risks, particularly at a discount to redemption. In fact, we consider the preferred shares more appealing from a total return potential standpoint than the common shares.

Conclusion

New York Community Bancorp’s common shares are modestly valued at the recently depressed quotation but continue to provide limited long term potential due to the company’s inability to meaningfully grow book value and, thus, earnings per share as a result of the company’s high dividend payout ratio.

In contrast, the company’s preferred shares offer a combination of capital appreciation potential and current income which appears comparable to or even superior to that of the common shares, especially at depressed prices. The appealing attributes are only magnified in the event of another swoon in the quotation of the preferred shares. Consequently, we believe investors should be attentive to the preferred shares and consider any opportunities that ongoing volatility in the market quotation may present, especially in comparison to the company’s common stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYCB.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.