Analyzing When To Buy U.S. Stocks Amidst The Pandemic

We believe given U.S. containment measures and testing capacity that Covid-19 R-naughts (infection rates) will fall below one within 5-7 weeks.

There is more downside in equities near term, but I continue to expect a bottom to begin forming in the next one to two months.

Top leadership could be stronger in the U.S., but growing systemic social distancing and containment measures will reduce infection rates dramatically.

Market Thoughts

Last week was the worst for Wall Street since 2008. Indeed, the past four weeks has been perhaps the toughest of my investing career. Certainly the stock market has never fallen this far and this fast. And this is through the lens of witnessing the events of 9/11 first hand (as a research analyst at Merrill Lynch), as well as managing hedge fund capital during the Great Recession.

While the final tally is anyone’s guess today, the economic damage will probably outrank both, with analogies to the Great Depression not completely out of the question.

Here are stats on how various U.S. indices have performed from peak levels just a month or two ago:

Note: Data through March 20, 2020

Overall, most stocks are down almost 40% from their peak levels just a month or two ago, a drop as dramatic as witnessed in the Fall of 2008. It is particularly amazing that the preferred index is down almost 30%.

While I typically run 2008 scenarios to gauge downsides on most of my investments, we may face worse. In 2008, fed monetary injections prevented a massive credit freeze, and coupled with an $800BB stimulus program, managed to right the economic ship by mid to late 2009.

Today talks of a $1TT package probably would cover only a quarter of the economic damage done here in the US.

In 2008, a financial/liquidity crisis quickly turned into an economic crisis. Today, the opposite has happened. An economic crisis has led to a financial/liquidity crisis. While the stock market has begun to stabilize a bit, leaks keep springing forth.

Dislocations in the Agency market as we saw last week, liquidations in muni bonds, and commercial paper problems appear even worse than 2008. The Fed has stepped in to backstop all of these markets last week, thankfully. But the demand for cash continues.

The next step, and critical to how this plays out, is avoiding a mass insolvency crisis. Proposed government stimulus packages for either directly impacted industries (airlines, hotels, restaurants, etc), or simply mailing a $1000 check to every adult in the country are going to happen in some form.

While I maintain certain views on how best to implement relief (the easiest being several months of unemployment benefits digitally processed as I see it, coupled with grants and loans to certain in-need industries in an effort to restart closed businesses), the reality is that more much capital than even $1TT will be needed to prevent double digit unemployment rates and a recession from spiraling out of control. Proposals for $2TT in government stimulus are now on the table.

The vicious cycle case is obvious. Hotels and restaurants close, and 5-10% of the workforce become instantly unemployed. Retail stores are already closed. These unemployed individuals not only aren’t shopping anywhere, but soon cannot make rent or mortgage payments. Banks and card lenders see defaults, weak earnings and failures. Retailers skip payments to their landlords. REITs suffer across the board; stocks collapse further. And on and on. I know, sounds grim.

GDP estimates for Q2 appear to be worse than what the U.S. economy experienced in either Q4 2001, or Q4 2008. The range of GDP falling 8% to 15% is tremendous, indicating the vast uncertainty near term. The S&P fell 50% peak to trough in each of these recessions. Many suggest (perhaps rightly), that this time it will be worse.

On the plus side, the Government and the Fed are acting aggressively to offer fiscal and monetary stimulus (which was grossly lacking during the Great Depression).

The digital and all essential portions of the U.S. economy continue to operate (staples, utilities, gas stations, healthcare, tech, and financial markets).

The healthcare industry, which in and of itself is almost 20% of U.S. GDP, will continue to grow unabated. These sectors constitute about 70% of consumer spending give or take.

Leveraged, front end businesses are the ones in dire risk. I have labeled airlines, hotels, energy names and as a result of lowered Fed Funds, financial companies as Ground Zero stocks. These will be very difficult places to invest near term.

Even more worrisome, Fed Funds rates cut to almost 0% removes the Fed’s future ability to stimulate aggregate demand. That can create a long-term mess, in effect stagnation while consumers slowly pick up the pieces. Don’t forget, business investment spending is 18% of GDP. Capex cuts will be aggressive.

Ray Dalio, famed Bridgewater CEO and founder, put the damage at $4TT to the U.S. economy, and $12TT to the global economy. Here is a good interview. Given the U.S. economy is $21TT in size, about one quarter of that is as good a common sense estimate as any.

I also recommend this article from the LT3000 Blog. Here is a good quote, illustrating the case for a V shaped recovery:

A shock-induced hit to demand is different. As soon as the virus is contained and life normalises, demand will rapidly bounce back to prior levels - indeed it may even overshoot to the upside as pent up demand is released (e.g. people that deferred holiday plans take their postponed vacations; postponed conferences/events take place; and people that postponed buying a car or other consumer goods go out and buy them). The recovery will very likely be V-shaped in nature, which is very different to the post-GFC environment. It is being overlooked at present, but a severe and long-duration downturn is much worse than a severe but short-duration downturn."

I confess that I am more in the U shaped recovery camp. Closed businesses, especially those with perishable capital stocks (e.g. food) and high labor costs, will not be easily re-opened. This will take time, and significant (re)start-up capital. But lenders and the government stand ready to offer lifelines to jump start these particularly hard hit areas. We are not looking at the next Great Depression, despite the likelihood that most people in any infected country are experiencing extreme concern, fear and panic.

Coronavirus Thoughts

The U.S. is reportedly a couple of weeks behind Italy in terms of Covid-19's spread and its response. In Wuhan China, a six week complete lockdown entirely eradicated new cases. It took four weeks before officials there implemented their lockdown, indicating a ten week process from initial infection to recovery.

The U.S. is about five weeks from first infections, with shutdowns rolling out over the past week. Perhaps I am too optimistic, but systemic social distancing appears a reality as of this week.

That means that we will be able to emerge from this crisis in perhaps a similar timeframe, plus perhaps a couple of weeks. Wider distancing in most American cities is a positive. Cities with tighter living quarters are more likely to remain hotbeds, and may require some extra time. Travel bans should remain in effect.

Source

As of March 21, there were 24,200 Covid-19 cases in the US. As stories like this (of multiple members of an entire family dying in New Jersey) percolate in the US, reality is hitting home.

Bill Ackman may not be the most popular hedge fund manager in history, but he made a compelling case to shut down everything for 30 days on CNBC last week. Trump’s 15 day recommendations appear somewhat weak, but state governors are taking swift action to close everything non-essential, and encouraging individuals to stay at home.

Below is a chart illustrating new cases in Italy. Italy didn’t manage testing well, nor did they react quickly enough (similar to the US). But their new caseload appears to be leveling off. The U.S. should be not too far behind.

Source

Note that this illustrates in log scale the total cases there. I expect Italy to show an R-naught below 1.0 (new infections less than one per infected person) perhaps in a couple of weeks. It is possible that even today R-naughts are sub 1.0, given a roughly one week duration lag in reported caseloads versus real cases.

The U.S. has 24,200 cases, and will probably see 5-6x that. Fortunately our hospital capacity is 300,000 today, but there will be strain on regional hospital systems by mid-April as diverse resource capacity (geographically speaking) doesn't align exactly with actual infection hotbeds.

By roughly early May, the U.S. should see sub 1.0 R-naughts (i.e. infection rate declines), and the beginning of the economy re-opening by late May to mid-June.

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who was early in warning about the spread of Covid-19, expects cases to peak by late April to early May.

And what happens after cases peak? Likely, by late April Covid-19 testing will be widely available. That will mean instead of the bluntness required by a national lockdown, the U.S. will be able to selectively isolate infected individuals and smaller hotbeds of outbreaks, with controlled quarantines.

That will allow our country to begin operating again.

Here is a good article detailing the return of activity in Shanghai and Hong Kong already.

What Does This Mean for Stocks?

While I am not convinced that a V-shaped recovery is possible, I am convinced that we are fast approaching the end of the Fear and Capitulation phase.

Above is a good chart of market psychology. It is particularly important today not to let emotions (particularly powerful ones like fear and panic) govern trading decisions. It appears that with stocks down approximately 40% from the peak, the time to sell is past.

Assuming Covid-19 can be contained in the early May timeframe as discussed, then we could see the end of the current Capitulation phase in 2-4 weeks. Typically, when the VIX (volatility index) begins to subside, stocks begin to stabilize.

Indeed, the VIX has already dropped from a high of over 80, to the mid-60s as of Friday. Over 80 in vol implies average stock market moves of over 5% per day, statistically speaking.

But all is not roses yet. Investors should understand that as the VIX drops, equities typically continue to fall, but at a far more moderate pace. Nibbling on certain oversold names while the VIX is falling is advisable, as we cannot exactly time the bottom, but I expect stocks in the aggregate to continue downward this week and next.

The Depression phase in the chart above can last for several months. Excluding the Great Depression, the longest period from recession to stock market lows was 18 months. So, I am under no illusion that a temporary recovery in the market post R-naughts falling below one, will not be met with a gradual weakening in stocks through year end. Investors will have to swallow 2020 earnings that ultimately will look pretty dismal.

It is during this Depression phase that Ground Zero names that survive, and 2.0 beta stocks will be extremely interesting buys. As for the here and now, single day stock market rallies, while the VIX is above 50, are almost always head fakes. Best to just remain patient and not get drawn in too much.

Conclusion

The VIX is dropping, which is a positive sign for the market. But it remains highly elevated.

Stocks typically tend to continue falling during this phase even as volatility declines.

Until R-naughts begin to consistently read below 1.0, and until vol drops below 40, stocks look dangerous. I generally have a target of 1700-1900 on the S&P Index, down 40-50% from its 3400 highs, and down another 20-25% from here.

Nevertheless, I am adding exposure in small doses (no pun intended). Selling puts on non-Ground Zero Compounders is an excellent way to either collect free premium, or create purchases well below current levels. We recommend focusing on stocks with excellent balance sheets today.

While the narrative today of an endless pandemic and economic standstill is beyond scary, we suggest that investors not ignore the massive quantity of inflationary stimulus about to hit the U.S. economy, once we re-open for business probably in June.

This drop has been swift and painful, but the recovery will be equally dramatic. Below 2000 on the S&P, and I probably cover my shorts, and begin to take exposure meaningfully higher. We have been recommending a mix of SPY puts as well as a direct short in the SPY ETF. I also continue to recommend shorting energy names with sizable market caps, and many of our so-called Non-Compounders as discussed in our service.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.