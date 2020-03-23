Timing And Sizing The Oil Glut

And then oil storage will be full and oil equities are destined for the garbage heap of history.

Reviewing oil industry statistics for the week ending March 13th contained only a small indication of the impact COVID-19 will have on U.S. oil fundamentals. The weekly oil inventories fell by 7.7 million barrels and product supplied-a proxy for consumption-was actually up 0.3% over the past 4 weeks vs. last year. Jet fuel demand was down 12.3% though in the same comparison, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Economic activity and travel have been significantly reduced in California, the largest U.S. state and fifth largest economy in the world. About a quarter of the U.S. economy has slowed to a trickle and travel has been curtailed nationwide.

U.S. gasoline and jet fuel consumption averaged almost 11 million barrels per day in 2019, not including diesel fuel use. Trying to gauge how much consumption will drop in April and May is only a guess since we really don't have an historical precedent on which to base estimates.

What current data there is seems to imply a drop in transportation fuel consumption of at least a third. Throwing in a piece for diesel fuel and that implies a drop of about 4 million barrels a day in the U.S. alone. In a week that implies a stock impact of 28 million barrels. In a month, the impact would be 120 million and in two months, 240 million barrels.

To see a real-time, though proxy of the gasoline demand impact, I viewed the TomTom Traffic Index data for the largest cities across the U.S. The graph for Los Angeles is shown below and is quite typical of what the graphs show for around the U.S. While the congestion level may not be exactly proportional to actual vehicle miles driven and consumption, it does imply a large reduction in motorists on the roads.

I looked at live cancellations of flights in the U.S. as a proxy for jet fuel demand impact. The data from FlightAware.com show 15,469 cancelled flights today (March 22, 2020), which is about 34 percent across all airlines.

Largest Global Supply Surplus In April

According to Rystad Energy, the global market imbalance in April is estimated to rise to 10 million barrels per day. The firm estimates that about 76 percent of the world's oil storage capacity is already full. And thanks to Saudi Arabia's oil price war, there are no excess VLCCs to store oil at sea for the balance of March or April.

In practice, the world's storage capacity will be filled within a few months. "The current average filling rates indicated by our balances are unsustainable. At the current storage filling rate, prices are destined to follow the same fate as they did in 1998, when Brent fell to an all-time low of less than $10 per barrel," Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, Rystad Energy's Senior Oil Markets analyst was quoted as saying.

Andy Hall, formerly known as the "god of crude oil trading," recently remarked that "demand has been decimated in the short term and that's just adding to the longer-term problem. Oil is a broken commodity that's in long-term decline."

Conclusions

The world is about to witness the impacts of the unprecedented demand destruction, coupled with the Saudi-Russian oil over-production on global and U.S. oil inventories beginning in April. Assuming this continues for only several months, inventories will reach storage capacity and oil and gas equities will be destined for the garbage heap of history.

