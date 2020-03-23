Pizza Pizza: A Good Defensive Play

The company has the balance sheet to keep its operations going.

I believe the markets are very pessimistic on Pizza Pizza's finances and this isn't warranted.

The last time I wrote about Pizza Pizza (OTC:PZRIF), I had mentioned how it was in the midst of a turnaround. In the past several months, it had launched a number of initiatives:

I believe these initiatives together have helped Pizza Pizza improve its sales position for its year ending 2019.

Looking forward, COVID-19 has hurt quite a few businesses but I believe Pizza Pizza's will be fine. Given the need for social distancing and a lot of businesses are encouraging its employees to work from home, I believe Pizza Pizza has an opportunity to at least maintain its market position.

Pizza Pizza Financials Are Improving

Q4-2019 was one of the best sales quarters for the company. Both of its brands: Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 had record levels of total system sales:

(Source: Pizza Pizza Financials)

There was also a more than 3% improvement in sales from a year ago. Its dividend payout ratio has also fallen to 102.6%. It has not been this low since Q4-2017. This is a clear sign that its fortunes are indeed improving:

(Source: Pizza Pizza Financials)

Pizza Pizza Is Strong Enough To Weather The Slowdown

The one downside to the above numbers is it was pre-COVID 19. Today, a lot of companies are scaling back their spending and likely a few companies may even go bankrupt. This will indirectly impact Pizza Pizza and hurt its sales. However, my gut feeling is Pizza Pizza will continue its dividend distributions and my money is on Pizza Pizza that it will survive this downturn.

There are 3 main reasons why I'm fairly confident:

Its investment in its online/phone ordering app and menu innovations. Pizza is a cheap food option when consumers are looking to save money. Pizza Pizza has a strong balance sheet.

As the company continues to invest in its online ordering system to lower operating costs and make ordering food more efficient, we are going to see its system pay dividends in the long run. When consumers nowadays demand items instantaneously, a lag in its online app can turn consumers away. By investing in its online ordering experience, Pizza Pizza is ensuring customer satisfaction.

Consumers now are encouraged to stay home, and restaurants in Ontario (where most of Pizza Pizza's business are located) are ordered to remain closed. To add to this, there are predictions that we are already in a recession. This much economic uncertainty is forcing people to be careful on how they spend, so pizza is more likely to be on their menu during these economic times.

All these factors together, I foresee more people ordering from Pizza Pizza. Also, with a recently introduced menu that caters to more health-conscious eaters and more premium pizza offerings, this is going to draw in a wider demographic.

Another reason why I like Pizza Pizza is its finances. Even though its cash position has fallen to a low of about $535,000, its working capital continues to be high at $3.8 million. Its debt-equity ratio is also at 25%; this means if it really needs to, it can take on more debt to weather the current downturn:

(Source: Pizza Pizza Financials)

Recently, the Bank of Canada has cut interest rates and injected more liquidity in the markets. This is going to make borrowing easier. So if Pizza Pizza needs to borrow, it should be able to do so at favorable rates.

Risk: The Uncertainty

The financial impact of COVID 19 took a lot of people by surprise. Just look at how the stock market had fluctuated in the past 2 weeks is a good indication of how much uncertainty there is.

A lot of businesses are freezing their capital investments, business meetings and conferences are cancelled, and the economy hasn't felt the full impact of this yet. Since no one really knows how bad the economy will fall or how long restaurants have to remain closed, this undermines Pizza Pizza's ability to compete.

40% of Pizza Pizza's business is through walk-in or pick up. This 40% of total sales is likely going to take a hit. Pizza Pizza has the financial muscle to weather the storm but the longer social distancing and self-quarantine is encouraged, then the longer Pizza Pizza will suffer.

Conclusion: A Good Hold In The Short Term

The stock price lost 40% of its value over a 1-month span. Given the business fundamentals here, I think this company was oversold. A slowdown in the economy will take a toll on its business but Pizza Pizza can survive it. More importantly, I think its dividends are safe - for now. Pizza Pizza is not a struggling business so holding this stock and collecting its monthly dividends makes sense. I'm confident that once the economy starts to recover, the stock price will also rebound.

