What's Next For REML And The mREITs

Either the book value will be much lower than what has currently been published or the market prices of the mREITs will be much higher than they are now.

The only thing that I can be relatively sure of is that the mREITs will not be indefinitely trading at very steep discounts to book value.

Picking Up The Pieces After the mREIT and ETRACs Catastrophe

Some have inquired as to how my 15%+ current yield constrained portfolio has done in the recent market collapse. The UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) and, later, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL) and Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) have been the primary instruments by which I have attempted to utilize my longer-term macroeconomic interest rate outlook that rates would stay lower for longer than many were predicting. MORL and later MRRL and REML have been the core instruments in my 15%+ current yield constrained portfolio.

Other than junk bonds and other securities issued by individual distressed entities, in order to meet the 15%+ constraint, my primary investment focus in the quest for 15%+ current yield has been and is on 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. There is nothing magic about the 15%+ current yield threshold. Originally, in 2001, it was a 10% current yield threshold. It reached 30% in 2008 and 60% in March 2009. Today, it north of 50%.

I hedged my MORL/MRRL/REML positions, which were based on my belief that interest rates would remain lower than most thought because of relatively less robust and thus less inflationary, economic activity. My belief was that the major risk involved with mREITs was that interest rates rose. The way I hedged was to buy instruments that I thought would do well if the economy was significantly stronger than I forecast and thus the equity markets did better, but interest rates rose as a consequence of the very strong economy. In that event, I assumed that the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs with more "equity-like" characteristics and credit risks would probably outperform those 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs that were based on mREITs.

The more "equity-like" securities I used as hedges were: the UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCL), the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL), ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B (CEFZ), and ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD). UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB), The ETRACS 2x Monthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B (MLPZ), and The ETRACS 2x Monthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (MLPQ). If you are reading this, you know how that worked out.

It could have even been worse. Much to their credit, Credit Suisse AG (CS) suspended the application of the requirement, provided in the pricing supplement, that the REML indicative value remains at zero once it touched zero, even though the intraday indicative value of REML had fallen to zero. Thus, the indicative value of REML will still be calculated and published in accordance with the formula provided in the pricing supplement, but without regard to the requirement that it remain at zero. Thus, it looks like CS did the right thing and allowed REML to exist for now. They should be highly commended for doing so.

Unfortunately, UBS had no choice with regard to accelerating their ETRACS, once their price thresholds were breached. In theory, it is possible that UBS could offer to sell new ETRACS notes, with the same terms as those redeemed at the acceleration prices, to those whose notes were accelerated. That would be an incredibly generous offer and would generate even more goodwill than CS will get for what they did for REML holders. However, I would not hold out much hope of this happening, unless some very clever class action attorney comes up with some reason for them to do so.

Where Things Stand Now With The MREITs and REML

As I noted in 20% Yielding 2x Leveraged MREIT ETNs And The COVID-19 Pandemic:

....It might be noted that some of the increases in the mREITs in the weeks prior to February 24, 2020, were actually attributed to expectations of lower short-term interest rates. These expectations were based on the possibility that what was then referred to as a coronavirus would depress economic activity...

As the equity markets collapsed, The Federal Reserve reduced short-term rates to near zero and the interest rates on treasuries declined sharply. Initially, the declines in the mREITs were based on fears that some of the non-agency mortgages and mortgages-backed securities held by some mREITs could suffer from credit risk. There is a risk of default by the commercial and other non-agency mortgages and mortgage-backed securities held by the mREITs. These concerns rose, arising from fears that the COVID-19 pandemic could cause a 2008 style financial crisis. These fears drove the prices of all risk securities down. As the prices of other securities declined, their current yields become more competitive with both the mREITs and the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs. This puts further downward pressure on the mREITs.

Specific to the mREIT sector, there were also concerns over repo availability, prepayment and the related prepayment risks related to the mortgage servicing rights held by some mREITs, such as New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ). I think those concerns were and are relatively trivial now. Agency mortgage-backed securities did not fall in price, as treasury yields fell. The only thing repo lenders primarily care about is the value of their collateral. Likewise, no matter how much prepayments speed up because of refinancing, the risk to repo lenders is very small. If a relatively large proportion of a high coupon agency mortgage-backed security price at 106, prepays at 100, that is not much a risk to a repo lender with a normal haircut. I don't think there was much, if any, repo for mortgage servicing rights. In any case, it appears that retail mortgage rates have not fallen much and that the disruptions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic are preventing many homeowners from actually closing on refinancings.

There is great uncertainty as to what the course of the COVID-19 pandemic will be. There is even greater uncertainty with regard to how the COVID-19 pandemic will further impact economic activity and the securities markets. However, in terms of their actual business models and operations, mREITs do not seem nearly as vulnerable to most of the possible negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, as are most other sectors, such as airlines, restaurants, cruise lines or companies whose supply chains could be disrupted and/or sales decline.

The main thing that is killing the mREITs now is the question of how much they were hurt by the hedges, that utilized swaps, short treasuries, and futures. If the decline in treasury yields had occurred over a six-month period or longer, mREITs would have done very well. However, in about a week, the basis risk inherent in such hedging might have destroyed much the book values of some mREITs. At this point, I do not know if that is the case. I am pretty sure that there are some individuals at every mREIT who do know or at least have a very good idea as to what the book value of their mREIT is each day. As far as I can see, most of the mREITs have been quiet regarding their book value. That has led many market participants to assume the worst.

NRZ, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) have had some conference calls, they attempted to reassure investors regarding repo and prepayment risk. They were optimistic, but not very explicit as to where they are now relative to book values. Also, book values could be changing rapidly every day. Transparency would be a big help, now.

Dividend Announcements are Imminent

Ideally, each management of the mREITs would be giving daily or at least frequent updates. Absent, such information, the upcoming dividend announcements could provide some insight as to the status of the mREITs. Normally, by the end of March 2020, most of the individual mREITs that comprise the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs will have declared dividends. REML is based on that index. That's the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM).

Most of the REML components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months. Thus, the REML dividend paid in April 2020 will be a "big month" dividend.

As of March 22, 2020, about two-thirds of the 36 mREITs in the index that REML is based on have announced their upcoming dividends. Some of these were declared before the recent market convulsions. The most recent mREIT dividend announcement that I see was made on March 18, 2020, by TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX), they maintained their $0.46 quarterly dividend to be paid on April 24, 2020, with an ex-date of March 26, 2020.

The press release that accompanied the TRTX dividend declaration included:

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19 as we work through changing daily challenges and prepare for an uncertain several weeks. We have commented many times on the depth of experience of our management team, and we believe it is invaluable now more than ever. Our loan portfolio has been constructed with adverse market conditions in mind. We have focused on experienced, well-capitalized borrowers with significant cash equity. We have skewed strongly to office and multifamily assets, which together comprise 72% of our portfolio. In office, we have focused on major markets with top tier tenants and dependable cash flow. In multifamily, we focus on workforce, affordable housing, whose cash flow is more resilient in different economic conditions. We have deliberately scaled back exposure to hotel (13%) and retail (0.6%), making our exposure to CV-impacted asset classes significantly less than the 22% average of our mREIT peers. We recognize that in the near-term hotel revenues will be severely affected, but we are reassured by the fact that we have strong sponsors with significant cash equity to protect beyond this market interruption. In volatile times, nothing is more important than liquidity. Our liquidity remains strong and is comparable to our reported liquidity at year-end. More than half of our liabilities are comprised of term financings, including our CLO's. We anticipate prepayments will slow markedly, and our business plan reflects this. We have low future fundings in the near term as less than 1% of our portfolio is comprised of construction loans. Lastly, in the current environment of falling LIBOR, our LIBOR floors -- at a weighted average of 1.63% - will provide a boost to cash earnings. We are actively engaging with our lenders, borrowers and investors. The health and well-being of our people and broader community are of paramount importance. We will continue to maintain our focus and discipline as we work through this period of uncertainty, and we encourage continued dialogue with all of our stakeholders," commented Greta Guggenheim, CEO and President of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc...

I would presume that if an mREIT had lost much of their book value, they would not maintain their dividend. However, that may not be the case. Of the mREITs in the index that have announced their dividends and that will contribute to the April 2020 REML dividend, there have only been four changes, two increases, and two decreases.

So far, Jernigan Capital Inc. (JCAP), announced the reduced dividend on February 21, 2020. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) announced a reduced dividend on February 14, 2020. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) announced an increase in the dividend on February 20, 2020. Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) announced an increase in the dividend on February 27, 2020. These changes appear to have been announced too early to be related to any of the recent market convulsions.

There is not enough information now to project the REML April 2020 dividend. However, by March 31, there will be. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, price, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components that could be included in the REML April 2020 dividend. Additionally, the table shows the announcement dates. For those components that have not yet declared their dividends, the announcement date column shows that date that the dividend was announced last year. This could give some idea of when a dividend announcement could be made this year in March 2020.

Conclusions And Recommendations

There are some who have asserted that the mREITs are now trading at very steep discounts to book value. Maybe. They are definitely trading at very steep discounts to the book values that were published previously, mostly at year-end 2019. The only thing that I can be relatively sure of is that the mREITs will not be indefinitely trading at very steep discounts to book value. Either the book values will be much lower than what has currently been published, or the market prices of the mREITs will be much higher than they are now. In the coming days, we should get much more information about the book values of the mREITs.

The decline in the prices of the mREITs and REML that has accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic stock market dive could present a buying opportunity unless the basis movements have destroyed their book value. I still believe that the macroeconomic conditions still favor mREITs and especially the 2X mREIT Leveraged ETNs of which only REML remains. There is a question of whether the existing mREITs will be the beneficiaries of these conditions, or that newly created mREITs be the beneficiaries of these conditions.

The current economic situation would seem to favor "carry trades" where most of the risk comes from the possibility that short-term rates spike upwards. At this point in time, the possibility that short-term rates spike upwards in the near term is extraordinarily low. Federal Reserve officials have made it clear that it is highly unlikely that they will be raising their target short-term rates anytime soon. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic made the prospects of new Federal Reserve rate cuts now very likely.

In business cycle terms, on balance, I still tend to believe that the massive tax policy-induced increase in inequality will cause increasing excesses of loanable and investable funds above commercially reasonable ways to utilize those funds. This will eventually result in an over-investment cycle with a recession, and that should ultimately be very good for the mREITs and 2X-Leveraged ETNs based on mREITs. Some market participants recently seem not to believe that a possible recession will necessarily be good for mREITs, but I do. Now it appears that a recession will result from the new COVID-19 pandemic, even without any over-investment cycle. In the longer term, there is a question about whether the Fiscal stimulus and extraordinary actions by the Federal Reserve could eventually bring inflation and higher interest rates. In any case, I am still long REML and the other mREITs.

REML Components

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency Announcement date NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc. 16.51% 5.31 3/30/2020 0.25 q 3/16/2020 AGNC AGNC Investment Corp. 12.01% 9.83 3/30/2020 0.16 q 3/13/2020 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp. 8.39% 7.01 3/25/2019 STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc. 7.85% 10.34 3/30/2020 0.48 q 2/25/2020 BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 4.56% 18.05 3/30/2020 0.62 q 3/13/2020 CIM Chimera Investment Corp. 4.54% 9.55 3/30/2020 0.50 q 2/11/2020 MFA MFA Financial Inc. 4.38% 3.60 3/30/2020 0.2 q 3/11/2020 TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. 4.30% 5.60 3/19/2019 IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 3.87% 5.56 3/27/2020 0.50 q 3/17/2020 ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 3.67% 6.99 3/30/2020 0.40 q 2/14/2020 HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 3.25% 17.47 4/1/2020 0.34 2/20/2020 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.79% 7.36 3/26/2019 RWT Redwood Trust Inc. 2.76% 4.85 3/13/2020 0.32 q 2/27/2020 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 2.60% 2.17 q 3/19/2019 LADR Ladder Capital Corp. 2.43% 4.51 3/9/2020 0.34 q 2/27/2020 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 1.59% 7.80 3/13/2020 0.17 m 2/19/2020 ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 1.55% 2/27/2020 q TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 1.39% 7.03 3/26/2020 0.43 q 3/18/2020 GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.31% 4.26 3/20/2019 STAR iStar Inc. 1.30% 2/28/2020 q CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp. 0.98% 3.08 3/30/2020 0.15 q 3/12/2020 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. 0.77% 3.70 3/21/2019 EFC Ellington Financial Inc. 0.74% 6.80 3/30/2020 0.15 m 3/6/2020 MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.72% 4.56 3/15/2019 KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 0.72% 9.94 3/30/2020 0.43 q 3/16/2020 RC Ready Capital Corp. 0.67% 6.12 3/30/2020 0.40 q 3/11/2020 ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. 0.60% 6.04 3/30/2020 0.33 q 2/20/2020 DX Dynex Capital Inc. 0.56% 11.84 3/20/2020 0.15 m 3/10/2020 JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc. 0.56% 10.67 3/31/2020 0.23 2/21/2020 ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0.53% 2.63 3/30/2020 0.08 m 3/18/2020 XAN Exantas Capital Corp. 0.51% 3.33 3/30/2020 0.275 q 3/11/2020 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. 0.47% 1.32 q 3/14/2019 AJX Great Ajax Corp. 0.35% 6.11 3/16/2020 0.32 q 2/27/2020 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. 0.33% 5.86 3/12/2020 0.40 q 3/12/2020 AI Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 0.30% 2.18 3/18/2019 EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.14% 4.88 3/30/2020 0.28 q 3/4/2020

Disclosure: I am/we are long REML, AGNC, REM, MORL, MRRL, CEFL, CEFZ, MLPQ, MLPZ, ORC, TWO, ARR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.