BAR Weekly: The Sell-Off Is A Gift For Long-Term Investors

We believe that gold price weakness will be only transient. The sell-off is an initial countermove. The rally will be the real and long-term move.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lens of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR).

BAR has come under intense downward pressure since it reached a high of $16.86 per tonne on March 9. BAR undershot our Mar-20 low forecast of $15.30 per share, having fallen to an intraday low of $14.43 per share on March 16. This represents a drawdown of 14%+.

The sell-off in the yellow metal has spooked many market participants because gold is supposed to respond well to Fed dovishness and risk-off mood.

Taking a closer look, the sell-off in gold makes sense when looking at the fluctuations in the dollar and US real rates, key macro parameters of gold's monetary demand.

The double black swan (COVID-19 outbreak + Russia-Saudi Arabia oil price war) has prompted the Fed to provide extraordinary easing measures. However, it seems that the recent Fed's actions have only exacerbated investor fears about the global economy. As a consequence, the dollar and US real rates have moved significantly higher, hindering monetary demand for gold and pushing gold prices sharply lower.

Source: FRED

While the moves in gold and the broader financial markets have spooked market participants, it is important to remember that it is not unnatural for gold to move initially lower during a panic as investors scramble for USD. After the panic, the Fed's actions to the panic have the desired effects on the macroeconomic environment, which sustainably pushes gold prices. This is for instance what happened during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008.

Source: Murenbeeld

This time is unlikely to be different. Given the nature of the shock and given the rapidity of the Fed's response to it, however, we think that the sell-off in gold will be less intense than in 2008 and that the duration of the sell-off will be shorter. Any weakness in the gold price should be viewed as a gift for long-term investors. Ray Dalio may agree on this one.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.1749%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long-term horizon. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.1749% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.40%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community slashed by 55 tonnes its net long position in Comex gold in the week to March 17, marking a fourth straight week of decline.

Despite the recent sell-off in gold prices, CME gold's spec positioning remains heavily long, with the net spec length at 49% of open interest, not too far from its high of 52% of open interest.

From this perspective, gold could be vulnerable to more speculative selling in the short term.

Implications for BAR: As speculators unwind their net long exposure to CME gold, the impact on the Comex gold spot price could be negative. This is bearish for BAR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought gold at a solid rate of 43 tonnes in the week to March 21, showing some willingness to the dips.

Although gold prices have weakened further over the past week, the massive wave of long liquidation seems to have come to an end. As a result, professional ETF investors have been willing to reassert upside exposure to the yellow metal.

So far this year, ETF investors have bought around 180 tonnes of gold, which represents an increase of 7% in global ETF holdings.

In the current environment, we believe that establishing long-term positions in gold to play the positive repercussions of the massively dovish Fed response to the "heart-attack" faced by the economy will prove rewarding.

Implications for BAR: Strong ETF demand for gold should support the Comex gold spot price, which, in turn, should underpin BAR.

Closing thoughts

Although the intense sell-off in BAR has spooked market participants, we believe that it is merely the initial move in the face of an abrupt economic shock as investors scramble for the world's reserve currency.

Once the panic ebbs away, the positive macro backdrop for gold should come back with a vengeance. Indeed, we expect the massive dovish response from the Fed to pressure the dollar and US real rates sharply lower later this year, which will naturally boost gold's monetary demand.

While the sell-off in gold may not be over considering the still heavy gold's spec positioning, we are convinced that gold should move higher into year-end.

In H1-20, we see BAR trading between $12.50 and $17.00 per share. Long-term investors should see any potential weakness in BAR in the coming weeks or months as a buying opportunity. Gold will eventually reach a fresh all-time high considering the extraordinary easing measures implemented by the Fed to tackle the hit on economic growth.

