Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - March 22, 2020

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin continues to suffer as the effect of the coronavirus becomes evermore critical. The situation at this company has now moved beyond the analysis of merger arbitrage and instead now focusses solely upon survival. Forms detailing changes in beneficial ownership by a number of senior officers within the firm were filed with the SEC this week but there was no news regarding the takeover bid. Anybody remember that? A bid from Vintage Capital for $40 per share. Despite attempting a recovery rally at one pint during the week the stock plummeted new depths to close at the end of the week down $2.62 at $6.55 against an offer price of $40 from Vintage Capital, a fall of 28.57% leaving the simple spread at a whopping 510.69%. As can be imagined, we are not actively trading this stock at these levels. We will hold our position although we expect further volatility in this sector.

Data by YCharts

In the context of merger arbitrage this provides us with a rare and unique case study to analyze. The coronavirus pandemic is pushing the restaurant sector to the limit as eat-in dining grinds to a halt. The deal closing probability has effectively hit zero. An event, outside of the merger itself has not only (effectively removed) the chance of a successful takeover, but also threatened the very existence of the firm. The stock, first and foremost is a gamble on survival. The focus then becomes will RRGB survive? Does it have enough cash on hand to see itself through these unprecedented times?

The investment which originally began as a merger arbitrage play should have had traders asking themselves the following

At what point do you make the decision to cut losses and exit the position?

When looking at your merger arbitrage portfolio, do you have a stop loss system in place to protect against such severe declines?

To confuse matters, consider the case of Cypress Semiconductor in recent weeks. This stock crashed as reports ciculated that CFIUS approval would not be granted. A rumor only. Was that sufficient to cause you to exit the position? Only to see the stock rebound the following Monday as approval was indeed granted.

Going forward, we shall be exploring some of these questions in the weeks ahead. For the time being, we have left the stock in our index as per our stated rules and guidelines. That however is not in anyway a recommendation for investment. There is a possibility Vintage may revise their offer but as things stand we just don’t know.

Tech Data Corporation (TECD)

Tech Data Corporation makes a rare appearance in the largest moves this week. The firm is currently subject to a takeover bid from Apollo Global for $145 per share. During the week, French authorities fined the firm $83.5m after allegedly agreeing to a non compete clause with Apple and another U.S. company. How much this spooked investors into questioning the successful completion of the deal is unclear. However, with the spread now at 27.19% this could be worth keeping an eye on.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

The extreme volatility in the broader market continued as reported cases of the coronavirus continued to rise. Governments around the world have begun implements drastic measures to curtail the spread of the virus. This has led to a widespread slowing down of the global economy adding to the fears and uncertainty of the people. In response to this, the U.S. government has announced a $1.2tn stimulus package and simultaneously reduced interest rates by a full percentage point. The combined European stimulus has so far almost reached $1tn. After having such a disastrous start to the week it appeared inevitable the index would finish in the red. Fridays near 4% drop confirmed this as the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished down 14.60%.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA), suffered during the first half of the week but unlike the broader market, recovered somewhat on Friday. The low on Monday saw the MNA hit its lowest value for almost 6 and a half years. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, the MNA was showing a loss of 2.97%.

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 14 declines against 5 advances this week with 1 non-mover. There were no cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads maintains its full complement of deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com fell by 3.41% and the dispersion of returns was 15.77%. This is significantly above any levels ever experienced in this metric using both the 3-month medium-term and long-term look back periods. The negative performance of the portfolio was attributable to the significant decline in RRGB despite the rebound in performance by CY.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 43.91%. This is almost double last week's figure of 25.95% and continues an increase propelled by the decimation of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers but also fueled by additional double digit decliners during the week. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash.

For additional merger arbitrage discussion be sure to catch our exclusive interview with Seeking Alpha "SA Interview: Merger Arbitrage Investing With Mal Spink, CFA".

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Author's note: If you enjoy Merger Arbitrage Limited, please consider following us by clicking on the "Follow" button at the top of this page and hitting the "Like" button below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRGB, BITA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.