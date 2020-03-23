Adapting A Portfolio In A Crisis

I explain the process behind those decisions and why I added both new names and shares to existing holdings.

I have adjusted my portfolio, aligning purchases and sales with a slight shift in strategy.

I do not regret that (see Kierkegaard below), as I must look to the future.

While I considered trimming in January and early February, given apparent overvaluation, I did so only minimally.

My portfolio, like that of many others, has been hit hard since the February highs.

Portfolio Pain is Real

My portfolio has absorbed its share of hits since the markets peaked on or about 19 February 2020. Some hard days and nights have passed since the carnage began. Anxiety has taken its toll but failed to induce actual panic.

I have a hybrid portfolio that currently consists of 15 stocks, a short-term, money-market style bond fund and a small amount of cash. The entire portfolio is small and represents most of my primary net worth. Since the market fall began, my account value is down about 33%. Much of this decline owes to several names, and the majority of those are high-yield stocks. That should not have come as a surprise, but the shock is authentic.

I have made changes since the markets began to collapse before the corona/COVID-19 virus, the oil production increases, and the failures of two recent U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts to stop the slide. The changes reflect a realisation that I do not possess my previously assumed risk appetite.

The changes should increase portfolio safety while maintaining or increasing total returns. By selling a few high-yield names, I reduced risk - and dividend income. I felt that the moves made up for the loss of that income.

Later in the piece, I will explain why I added specific names and shares in certain existing holdings. The details are laid out in "Steps Taken to Mitigate the Damage."

Listening to the Masters in Times of Stress

These are stressful times for investors. Of course, the pandemic affects many non-investors as well, but this piece is for SA readers. One way to alleviate the stress is to resort to the wisdom of great investors such as Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch, Warren Buffett, and Charlie Munger.

I think it is helpful to include relevant quotes from each of these legends, starting with Ben Graham. I chose these three quotes because they capture critical facets of an investing mindset in a period of flux such as this.

The first quote is one of Graham's best, for it speaks to the human predilection for comparison and competition. In fact, many forms of competition yield better results if we focus on ourselves and not on comparisons to others. For instance, a good golfer realises his own shot preparation and execution are all that he can control, and so suspends interest in what his rivals are doing - or what they think of him or his performance. A successful investor, like a good golfer, an investor banishes distractions to focus on his process.

The second quote:

Life can only be understood backwards - but it must be lived forwards.

Kierkegaard put his perceptive finger on another truth about human nature that directly impacts investing practice. In reality, we don't often correctly incorporate the lessons of the past. We often repeat failed patterns instead of clearing the decks, forgiving ourselves and others, and walking clear-eyed into the future. In a crisis, bad habits tend to compound and cause further damage.

The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.

The applicability of this final Graham quote is very real in present circumstances. Many sellers are pessimists or are stuck in the fog of panic. A realistic, strategic investor can exploit this reality, knowing that a good portion of the selling is from overreaction.

[People will argue that this correction or Bear is different because the source of the crisis is existential. But so is every crisis.]

Peter Lynch, the great investor that emphasised getting to know the businesses behind potential stock purchases, had his own nuggets for investors to consider:

"People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences. Calamitous drops do not scare them out of the game." "When you sell in desperation, you always sell cheap." "Remember, things are never clear until it's too late."

The first quote speaks to the practical aspects of investing in hard times, and to the power of (negative) human psychology to damage our investing success. Certainly, this 'perfect storm' of the virus/pandemic, oil price shock and mishandled central bank intervention is a scenario that fits 'setbacks, and unexpected occurrences.'

Selling in desperation is really the 'flipped coin' of Graham's saying about exploiting the pessimists' panic. Lynch warns us not to succumb to Cassandras rumbling about in our bellies, and of the 'price' for doing so.

Finally, the quote about the late arrival of clarity suggests that complexities of the market breed mental confusion. It points to the importance of analysing events so as to adapt and win.

Warren Buffett's quotes and interviews are so many and so full of helpful and clear commentary that I will simply include a few links such as this one on compound investing.

Another Buffett gem is on 10 top rules for success, in which the Oracle of Omaha expands on general life philosophies. Finally, here is one in which Warren discusses his early investing life.

Charlie Munger, Buffett's partner (VP) at Berkshire-Hathaway, is a living repository of hard-hitting sayings and pithy commentary about successful investing. One of his best interviews is with CNBC's Becky Quick.

Both Buffett and Munger emphasise certain principles such as:

*Treat every prospective stock purchase as buying pieces of a business for the long run;

*Research and research some more before buying;

*Accept your limitations; create a 'too-hard' pile of sectors and stocks not to buy to sharpen your focus on those you might;

*Focus on the value of a company, and when you do purchase shares do so at the best price you can find;

*Persist. Or, in Charlie Munger's words, 'buy something and then sit on your ass.' And do that for a long time.

Wise words indeed. And colourful.

Steps Taken to Mitigate the Damage

I now circle back to the portfolio changes made since the dark days of late February. Some involved buying new names, selling entire holdings, and adding to or subtracting from existing holdings.

As I wrote in the introductory section, I made these changes to reduce risk while seeking good total returns. I am forfeiting some current dividend income stream as I move on this path.

I considered waiting until the current storms blew over to make changes, but felt that the factors driving the downturn were just too convincing and deep. Realising my losses on selling was compensated for by purchasing new shares at lower prices.

1) I lightened up on high-yield or high-risk names, one a BDC, Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), and one an MLP MPLX (NYSE:MPLX). I actually sold out of MAIN at its peak before the correction began. I thought it was slightly overvalued at the time. I still think it is a fine company and may own it in the future.

2) I added to existing holdings that I believe both stabilise my portfolio and offer a good chance of gains or minimal losses during this Bear market. These include Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and AT&T (NYSE:T).

I added to COST because I have been pleased with its performance in the now-sundered Bull market and during this devastating downturn. Not only is Costco a favourite destination of those coping with severe societal changes, it is just a rock-solid company with great, transparent management that is aware of everything going on in the company's stores.

AMZN is another company that is well-matched to a period of crisis in which many more individuals potentially shift to an online buying focus. This can only help the company. Nor does the work-at-home trend harm its AWS offerings.

T made the list for reasons both similar and dissimilar. Like COST and AMZN, T is indispensable for many, providing products that companies and individuals will keep on using even in a recession. I believe that T is improving its performance as it reduces debt and owns a very relevant role in the 5G era transition. It also offers a nice dividend, which helps replace income lost from the high-yielding stocks I sold.

3) I added two new holdings - fairly conventional stocks with good track records in total returns Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) and as a dividend aristocrat Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW). ROST has proven its worth to shareholders over time with phenomenal 10-year returns. Those results compensate for a mediocre dividend yield. LOW looked underpriced and has a skilled, relatively new management; its record of consistently increasing the dividend over years sealed the deal. I see them both as very solid long-term performers.

4) I reduced shares of a few names to enable other purchases. Those stocks were AAPL and CVS (NYSE:CVS). These moves were necessary to enable purchases. I consider AAPL riskier in this environment than COST or AMZN. With some sadness, I parted with those shares.

5) Finally, I sold a few stocks that I bought relatively recently. I did not do enough research before buying: one had mediocre performance for the past five years, while the second company has a lot of debt, and I questioned its recent acquisitions.

I also sold my single bond to raise cash.

My Portfolio Strategy Today

Despite the pressure of the past month and the changes made, my basic portfolio strategy remains. I continue to mix 'growth' stocks of different levels of risk and possible reward with value or DGI stocks. I retain high-yield names, though fewer. Up to 3% is reserved for speculation (currently, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR).

I know that the next months will be hard. They will unfold in the shadow of the corona, oil production wars, government/central bank interventions and general wild volatility. I want to keep additional moves measured.

Investing is challenging. However, we can fall back on our own research and help from fellow investors, SA contributors, Talkbackers - and friends.

Remember, the great philosophers from Soren Kierkegaard to Peter Lynch to Charlie Munger are available for consultations at all times, so let's take advantage of their wisdom.

"...investing isn't about beating others at their game. It's about controlling yourself at your own game," and "life can only be understood backwards-but it must be lived forwards."

We continue playing the game as best we can.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long COST, V, CVS, ET, NRZ, ALB, LOW, ABBV, ARWR, ROST.