Williams-Sonoma: A Retailer With Manifest Advantages Selling At A Bargain Bin Price

In the last month, the S&P 500 fell roughly 32%. During that same time period, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) shares plummeted roughly 51%. Prior to the coronavirus, WSM soundly outperformed the broader markets, with a 46% increase in share price since the beginning of 2019.

In this environment, I'm in search of companies that have fallen at a pace exceeding that of the broader markets, with sound financial positions, well-funded dividends, and a business model that holds an advantage over competitors.

As outlined in this article, Williams-Sonoma meets each of those requirements.

A Review Of Q4 Results

Although WSM operates with two segments, e-commerce and retail, the company arguably consists of a variety of businesses within the larger arena of home products.

Source: WSM 2019 Investor Presentation

A few days ago, the company reported quarterly results, and the numbers were impressive. While revenues were flat YoY, GAAP EPS beat by $0.06 per share. While the revenue growth appears less than stellar, 2018 results included a 53rd week. That week added approximately $85 million to last years' tally. When one takes that into consideration, revenues actually grew by $100 million, YoY.

Overall, comparable sales increased by 7.6%. For the West Elm chain, comps were up 13.9% while the Pottery Barn tallied comps climbing 7.9%. The Williams-Sonoma brand, which had stalled for a bit, experienced comp growth of 3.3%. This represents the company's best comparable sales growth since 2014.

The West Elm brand, Pottery Barn and the Kids and Teen businesses all experienced accelerating comp growth despite strong figures in the prior year.

The company's business-to-business division delivered accelerating double-digit growth. WSM's global business grew 5.4% to roughly $365 million.

The 4th quarter wasn't an anomaly. The chart below outlines the revenue and EPS gains experienced by the firm over the prior 4 quarters.

Source: WSM Quarterly reports/ chart by author

All in all, the results testify to a growing, dynamic company.

E-commerce: Where Williams-Sonoma Shines

There are many investors that avoid retailers like a senior citizen avoids COVID-19. The common claim is that brick and mortal retailers are business Neanderthals, doomed for extinction. Those that agree with this narrative claim it is simply a matter of time before e-commerce shutters most stores.

If you view Williams-Sonoma as a typical retailer, you are wrong. Yes, the company has 625 brick and mortar stores, but WSM is among the top 25 online retailers in North America.

Source: WSM 2019 Investor Presentation

While that should carry some weight for those considering an investment in WSM, the fact that the company's e-commerce business experienced 10.2% YoY growth and now represent 56.2% of sales proves the firm can boast of a true multichannel presence.

The growth the company is experiencing, combined with the robust e-commerce sales, are evidence of the company's competitive business model. However, COVID-19 has inserted a great deal of uncertainty into the investing environment. Consequently, I look to prior downturns for a vision of where the stock will move from here.

The charts below provide insight into the company's revenues and gross profit during the Great Recession and beyond.

Source: Metrics for both from macrotrends/ charts by author

The growth documented by these graphs is organic in nature, not driven by costly acquisitions that might mire the company in debt. Numerous initiatives taken by the firm have proved to work well in driving share price to new highs.

Williams-Sonoma's Financial Position

WSM's debt is not rated by any of the major rating agencies; however, analysis by Argus states the company's current debt metrics are "probably consistent with BBB credit." If this is correct, that places the firm's credit towards the lower end of the investment grade range.

During the Q4 conference call, management stated the company has $432 million in cash and a $500 million line of credit. This represents an improvement over last year's cash balance of $339 million.

Management also announced a suspension of all capital expenditures "that are non-business critical" and stated the company will move to substantially reduce inventory. At the time of the conference call, merchandise inventories stood 2% below last years' levels.

An Assessment Of Historic Valuations

The chart below provides a history of WSM's PE ratios through the years, as well as the company's current PE. Note that the PE ratios prior to 2010 are not included. This is because at the nadir of the Great Recession, the firm's PE reached nearly 1509. The ratios are for October 31st of each year. The PE ratios for 2006, 2007 and 2008 were 14.25, 13.91 and 4.85, respectively.

Source: Metrics from macrotrends/ chart by author

Obviously, WSM's PE ratio stands well below that of the historic norm. Nonetheless, it has not reached the 4.85 level of 2008. I would posit that investors must consider whether the impending economic troubles will force the company's results to levels worse than those that existed during that downturn.

Initiatives That Should Drive Growth

Williams-Sonoma is moving to expand into global markets. The company is operating on a relatively small scale in Europe and Asia, with only 10% of revenues generated from overseas. WSM projects an addressable global market of $330 billion.

Source: WSM 2019 Investor Presentation

The firm also sees opportunities in business-to-business, with a potential market of $36 billion. WSM's most recent quarterly results reported accelerating double-digit growth for B2B.

The company's rapidly expanding loyalty program could also result in significant growth. Members provide 3X more sales than nonmembers. Since its genesis in 2016, the loyalty program has grown to 9 million members.

China Exposure

Williams-Sonoma management took proactive steps to diminish the company's reliance on China, moving production facilities to East Asian nations and the US. According to a JP Morgan analyst, total exposure, directly and indirectly to China, is no greater than 20%.

My Perspective

I do not pretend to know how far the market will fall or how long this crisis will continue. I began funneling new funds into my investment accounts roughly a month after the market began this seemingly inexorable plunge.

I view the current crisis as an opportunity to acquire top-notch companies at bargain bin prices. My perspective is that the yield of a company rises as rapidly as the share price falls. I'm not concerned with my returns a year or two from today. By spreading my investment dollars among companies with a sound financial position and a competitive advantage, I believe I can capture long term returns that will serve me well.

Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of roughly 33% and a dividend coverage ratio of a bit over 300%. Not only is the dividend well covered, but Williams-Sonoma did not cut the dividend during the Great Recession. That means I can capture a 5% yield with good prospects of not suffering a dividend cut.

As I write these words, WSM trades for $36.37 a share. The consensus 12 month target of 22 analysts is $57.37. Seven analysts rated the company over the last week. Their average 12 month target price is a few cents below $43.

As outlined above, I believe WSM has a competitive advantage over most retailers. The multichannel nature of the business, the initiatives that should allow continued growth, the company's firm financial foundation and competent management team lead me to rate the company as a BUY.

The Friday before this article debuted, I initiated a small position in Williams-Sonoma. If the shares continue their decline, I will likely add to my position. Lack of available funds and a plethora of undervalued companies are all that prevent me from investing more heavily in the stock.

I wish you well during these interesting times.

One Last Word

