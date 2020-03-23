What KYN's Tax Expenses Can Tell Us About Past And Future MLP Fund Performance

I'll explain all of the above in this article, and show investors how to avoid these excessive fees and resultant underperformance.

Excessive fees and expenses, combined with extremely unfavorable tax structures, have almost certainly been the real factor behind the underperformance of MLP funds.

MLPs and MLP funds have also significantly underperformed for years. Investors generally blame low energy prices and bearish market sentiment for industry woes. Investors are partly right, but only partly.

Investors should generally avoid expensive actively-managed funds, as excessive fees and expenses are directly detrimental to shareholder returns, and as fund managers are rarely able to generate enough alpha to compensate for excessive fees. Investors in MLP funds should also generally avoid funds structured as standard corporations, as these funds are liable for corporate taxes, which further boosts their expenses.

I've attempted to quantify the impact that excessive fees, expenses, and taxes have had on the performance on MLP funds several times in the past before, but had been unable to do so, as these securities and funds have complicated accounting standards. I was certain that expenses, especially taxes, had been a sizable drag on the performance of these funds, but I didn't have the data to prove it.

A few days ago, I noticed that the Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) posts a very thorough summary of its fees, expenses, and taxes, which I can easily use to quantify the impact these have had on the fund's performance. Although I can only do these calculations for one fund, I believe that results will be broadly similar for most MLP funds as well.

Since inception, KYN's fees, expenses, and taxes have surpassed shareholder returns. Taxes have amounted to just under twice of the fund's returns, total expenses have equaled to just under thrice of the same. By my calculations, KYN's underperformance has been almost completely due to the fund's expenses, and the fund would almost certainly have outperformed the S&P 500 with a more favorable tax structure and lower fees.

Investors in MLP funds should strongly consider investing in funds with favorable tax structures, such as Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) or First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF), as these funds will likely overperform in the future due to their comparatively low expenses. Investors should also avoid funds with unfavorable tax structures or particularly high expense ratios, as these funds are likely to underperform in the future.

As a final point, I wrote this article for the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory before the most recent market sell-off, and attendant tax loss carryforward. Taxes will probably be a smaller drag on performance moving forward, but the impact is still likely to be relatively large, at least if the past is any indication.

MLP Fund Tax Considerations

Fees and expenses are straightforwardly detrimental to shareholders, so I won't be analyzing or explaining these in any detail. Taxes, however, are a bit more complicated, so I thought a quick primer might be of use. Investors can read a longer, more in-depth explanation of these issues here, although that article includes fewer actual figures.

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, are a type of pass-through entity with somewhat favorable tax implications. Generally speaking, MLPs themselves are not liable for corporate taxes, but MLP investors are required to fill certain specific tax forms, and pay extra in income taxes. The net effect is advantageous to shareholders, although the complicated reporting requirements are offputting for many.

The situation for MLP funds is a bit more complicated. Financial regulations currently compel funds that hold more than 25% of their assets in MLPs to register as regular C-corporations, which are liable for federal corporate taxes. These taxes can amount to up to 21% of a fund's income, a hefty amount. Some funds focus on midstream corporations so as to avoid these taxes, but most don't.

KYN invests quite heavily in MLPs and, as such, is structured as a C-corporation and is liable for corporate taxes. These taxes have, as we shall soon see, been extremely detrimental to the fund and its shareholders.

KYN Expenses Analysis

KYN provides investors with a handy infographic detailing the fund's different expenses:

(Source: KYN Expense Ratios Factsheet)

I simply organized the figures above in an Excel table, so as to more easily analyze said figures:

(Source: KYN Expense Ratios Factsheet - Chart by author)

As can be seen above, KYN's expenses are massive. Taxes have averaged 7.7% per year since inception, total expenses were even greater at 12.2% annually. Both of these are greater than the fund's meager 5.6% shareholder returns since inception, or that its 7.1% NAV returns for the same, an extremely negative result. KYN's underlying holdings and overall investment strategy actually seem to generate strong returns, but expenses ensure that neither the fund nor its shareholders see most of these. I'm actually shocked at the fund's excessive tax payments. There are several strategies funds can use to minimize their tax burden, but it seems like either KYN implemented none of these, or that the fund's corporate structure is simply extremely tax-inefficient.

As mentioned previously, most MLP funds have significantly underperformed the broader equities market for years on end. KYN is no exception:

Data by YCharts

Note: The chart above goes to December 31, 2018, as KYN is yet to report expenses for 2019.

KYN's underperformance was effectively due to the fund's unfavorable tax structure and excessive fees. Performance would have all but equaled the S&P 500 if the fund were not liable for taxes:

(Source: Chart by author)

The figures above don't take into consideration the reinvestment of dividends, so it seems likely that the fund's performance would have surpassed that of the S&P 500 without taxes. In any case, both price and NAV returns would have been significantly greater than the stock market average without the fund's other excessive fees and expenses. Underperformance is extremely likely to continue in the future, as KYN is very unlikely to generate enough alpha to compensate for +10% in expenses.

KYN consistently underperforms relative to funds with more favorable tax structures, another indication of the significantly detrimental effect these have on the fund's performance:

Data by YCharts

Most other MLP funds have comparable expenses and corporate/tax structures compared to KYN. As such, I expect these funds to have roughly comparable expense ratios to KYN, and for them to have significantly underperformed relative to the broader equities market due to these.

Moving forward, I believe that the excessive fees, expenses, and taxes will continue to be a significant drag on the performance of MLP funds, but that the overall impact will be moderately smaller than it has been in the past. I believe this to be the case for three key reasons.

First, is the fact that corporate tax rates have decreased from 35% to 21% courtesy of the Trump administration. As such, tax expenses are almost certainly going to be lower moving forward.

Second, is the fact that many MLP funds have suffered significant losses in the past, losses which can be used to offset the tax liability of any future gains. Different funds have different levels of past losses, so effective tax rates will probably differ markedly between different funds. KYN's latest annual report shows no losses, it actually shows a moderately large tax liability, so don't expect to see low tax rates for this particular fund.

Third, is the fact that KYN has performed significantly better than most of its peers and, as such, has been liable for more tax payments. Expenses were probably lower for most other MLP funds.

As a final note, my analysis excludes several relevant factors, such as discount rates, distribution reinvestment, annualization of returns, changing NAVs, and the irregular nature of the fund's expenses. As such, most of the calculations done are nothing more than estimates. Actual results are almost certainly somewhat different, but the general picture is the same: expenses and taxes are extremely high.

Conclusion

Excessive fees, expenses, and taxes have caused KYN to significantly underperform in the past and will, I believe, cause most KYN and most other MLP funds to underperform in the future.

Investors should strongly consider investing only in MLP funds with favorable tax structures. Investors looking for index funds might consider MLPX, see here, while those looking for actively-managed leveraged funds could take a look at FIF, see here, or KMF. These last two funds are included in the Tactical Income-100 portfolio.

If you want to know the corporate and tax structure of your MLP fund, you can find the relevant information in this document. Funds labelled as C-corp are liable for taxes, those labelled as RIC are not.

