That Old Theory Of Investment Value - Looking At Home Depot

I believe shares of Home Depot are not yet ready to be bought.

These old thoughts on investment and speculation hold true today more than ever as investors become shell shocked from portfolio losses.

In my early 20s, I got the book and read through it.

I once read that the book called, "The Theory of Investment Value" by John Burr Williams, had influenced Warren Buffett.

"Wise investment requires that only such issues as are selling far below their true worth should be bought."

That's a line I underlined when I first read through a book called "The Theory of Investment Value" by John Burr Williams. The book was written in the 1930s.

Warren Buffett noted John Burr Williams' book and theory in his 1992 annual report to his shareholders. Some how I read about that and decided to get this book myself.

Pic taken from authors copy of book

The basic theory of investment value, per Williams, is that the present worth is the value of the future dividends discounted at a rate of return demanded by the investor. In short, a stock is worth what you can get out of it.

The entire paragraph in the pic above is worth a read.

Williams argues, however, "How to estimate the future dividends for use in our formula is, of course, the difficulty."

That's right, predicting what the earnings will be, then what the dividends will be in the future is not that easy and there are always recessions as well as panics that come along and stir up volatility like we're seeing today.

This makes the value of your shares tumble perhaps below your purchase price.

At the same time, panics and recessions put the future dividend rates in doubt.

This is more the reason for why the prudent investor should take into consideration the risks of such panics and recessions at the time of both purchase as well as at a time when the share price may have appreciated more than anticipated.

Demand a higher rate of return or higher discount rate upfront.

The very idea that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) has $128 billion cash on hand at the end of 2019 is quite telling to the discipline he holds that "only such issues as are selling far below their true worth should be bought."

Buffett is demonstrating the demand for a higher discount rate upfront before making purchases.

Warren Buffett is 89 years old now and has seen enough panics and recessions that have always provided him with good buys.

In October of 2008, he penned an op-ed in the New York Times: "Buy America. I Am."

Perhaps he'll write another op-ed with the same title soon enough.

It's times like these when prudent research can bring about "wise investment" choices.

I insist, though, that the way to go about investing during this panic is to dollar cost average your way back in; to purchase X amount of dollars per month over the next 12 months in investments of your choice.

I just finished looking over Home Depot (HD) for investment now but concluded it's not yet time to buy. This article aims to share my thought process for how I came to such a conclusion.

Present Value Using Bonds

A bond, for example, may have a defined level of "dividend" or interest rate that it will pay the investor as well as a defined term of time.

This defined term allows the investor to be much more rational. Investors are far more willing to take risk when there is less uncertainly about the future payments.

So, for example, a 5-year corporate bond that is considered low risk can offer an interest rate close to the prime rate which is the rate that banks would charge their strongest borrowers.

Let's say the prime rate was 5%. The corporate bond can be sold in the market paying 5% interest over 5 years time and the bond may cost $100. Each year, the investor will receive $5 in interest and at the end of 5 years, get their $100 back leaving them with a total of $125 gotten out of this investment.

Here is where it gets interesting.

If over the course of the following year, interest rates decline to 3% for whatever reason, this bond will still pay 5% or $5 per year over the next 4 years.

When the rational investor sees that a new bond issue is offering 3% interest per year for the next 5 years, then that means the market is defining the present value of this bond at $100 for a $3 income per year. Over the next 4 years, $12 in interest will be paid out to these bond holders.

The other bond that is paying out $5 per year for the next 4 years will end up paying out $20 over the next 4 years.

That additional $8 over the market rate of the new bonds being offered at 3% makes this bond that is paying $5 per year have a higher present value.

Investors might be willing to pay up to $108 for this bond knowing they will receive $20 in interest payments and get their $100 back at maturity. That'll leave them with $112 they would have "gotten out of the bond over its remaining 4 years of life."

Inversely, had interest rates gone up to say, 7%, then the present value of the 5% bond would have fallen to $92 to reflect the $2 per year less payment over the next 4 years.

It's easier to be rational and price high quality bonds accordingly to changes in interest rates. Stocks, on the other hand, are not as easy.

Stocks

Stocks, and their dividends, not only have interest rate risk but risk to simply how much profit the company can make which will determine how much dividend they can afford to pay.

This makes investing in stock far more difficult in terms of allowing investors to be rational and that's what makes the stock market less efficient.

That less efficiency is what provides the opportunity to step in and swing, even if it's every 10 years.

To best manage that risk, the wise investor only buys securities he or she feels "is selling far below their true worth," to again quote Williams.

For every stock and every business day, there is a bid and and ask for shares of companies.

Williams writes that the bid is the price in which the most optimistic non-owner or owner wanting to buy more shares is willing to pay. The ask is the price that the most pessimistic owner or short seller is willing to sell shares for.

Going back to the bonds, if the investor thinks interest rates are going down, they will want to buy the 5% yielding 5-year bond and know they will have made a good investment if rates go down and in 1 years time, the present value could be $112 Vs. $100 today if, as in the example above, rates fell to 3% in 1 year's time.

The investor can either sell his or her 5-year bond that has 4 years remaining at $112 for a $12 capital gain, or can simply hold it to maturity and still earn a very good return.

Hence, the speculator sells at a higher price while the investor holds to maturity.

Wuhan Coronavirus Panic

Assuming this panic about the virus subsides soon enough without utterly destroying the global economy with it, investors have been given a potentially great opportunity to make good long-term investments that they can hold for years to come.

This virus, known as COVID-19 or simply the coronavirus, has so far shown to have infected about 323,000+ people worldwide, or about 0.000041% of the world's 7.7 billion population. Total deaths are up close to 14,000 so far, compared to nearly 108,500 deaths just from the seasonal flu this year.

It's difficult to gauge the severity of this virus so far given the low case counts and that it's already showing to subside in China and South Korea.

It's critical that the spread of the virus subsides with warmer weather and we can be given permission to fully return to work lest our society be doomed.

Home Depot Stock

William's book starts out defining the investor vs. the speculator. He makes the point that we are all both, but that the investor buys an investment for income (dividends) and holds for very long periods of time. The speculator buys in the hopes of selling at a higher price or covers at a lower price if short.

Back in April, when I wrote about Home Depot in an article titled, "The Investor Vs. The Speculator," I had John Burr William's idea in mind. I noted that long-term investors had been rewarded substantially over the years with their holding.

However, I noted the risks of what could potentially derail the shares. This included both a decline in lofty net profit margins coupled with slowing to even declining sales.

The price was high enough I felt that it was not a wise investment, but that the future had risks that could cause for shares to decline.

No different than having a 5-year bond that pays 5% interest with 4 years remaining and thinking that interest rates could go up which would cause the bond to fall in price.

Such a case has emerged to warrant a large correction in the share price of Home Depot. The virus panic and response to flatten the curve.

Let me note that in April of last year, the price of Home Depot was trading around $200 per share and would rise another 20%+ to over $247 just this past February.

Here is a 5-year chart of Home Depot. It has now fallen over $100 per share since the start of this correction, hitting as low as $140

While Home Depot, along with nearly every business in America, will see declines in sales and profits in the coming quarter or 2 at least, investors need to care more about the future dividends over the next 5+ years as what matters for their investment today.

Home Depot's Dividends

Going back to Williams' main source for investment value, dividends that could be gotten out of it, here is a chart of Home Depot's share price compared to Home Depot's dividend per share. There is a clear correlation in the market price relative to the dividend amount.

In 2010, Home Depot had 2,248 stores and 10 years later, in 2020, they are estimated to have 2,297 stores, just 49 more.

Home Depot has not had to spend money on capital expenditures building new stores and growing their presence. That has helped to leave more money available for dividends or to buy back shares.

At the same time, the company borrowed a lot of money and used much of those funds to repurchase shares, thus gutting the book value per share.

In times like we are having today, when we could be in for a very severe credit crunch and deflationary episode, not having a strong balance sheet could be the Achilles heel to Home Depot.

What this does to me is make me demand a higher rate of return so I'll want to increase my discount rate of the expected dividends I would estimate from Home Depot. Or, I could have a lower expectation for the company to meet in the future.

The equity in Home Depot is negative $3.12 billion while the market cap is now $166 billion.

So investors need to appreciate given that there is no equity left if Home Depot were to be liquidated today, all that would be left would go to the owners of the debt.

Arguably, the process of adding debt and reducing shareholders equity facilitated the repurchase of over half the shares outstanding and helped increase the value of each share that was left. More importantly, the higher the dividend per share could be.

Juiced Dividends

Over the past 10 years, everything worked in favor for Home Depot to have increased dividends declared per share.

Not only have share buybacks increased the per share increase in dividends, but higher profits from higher profit margins as well have greatly benefited Home Depot shares.

In 2010, net profit was $3.371 billion and the net profit margin was 5.0%. Dividends per share were $0.95 for the year while the payout ratio of net earnings to dividends declared was 47%.

By 2019, net profit margins would reach 10.2% of sales vs. 5.0% in 2010, so they more than doubled.

In the end, the dividend per share would go from $0.95 to $5.44 per share over that 10-year period.

Present Value

Let's assume that it's 2010. A 5-year high quality corporate bond was yielding 3.39%.

If you had $1,000 to invest in a this bond for 5 years, then over the coarse of 5 years, you would receive $33.90 every year.

Meanwhile, Home Depot shares in 2010 ranged from $26.60-$37.00 per share. The midpoint of that would be $31.80.

With $1,000, you could buy 31.45 shares at $31.80 per share.

Here is a comparison of the earnings from both investments over the following 5 years:

Data for dividends and share prices from Value Line

Home Depot started out paying a dividend that was less than that of the bond as the investor would have received $29.88 from Home Depot's dividends vs. $33.90 from the bond.

However, as time went on, Home Depot's dividend would nearly double to $59.13 for the investor's $1,000 investment.

The bond would have still been paying out $33.90 per share.

With the bond, you get your $1,000 back at maturity assuming no issues. With the shares of stock, so long as the price is above $31.45 per share, you would have made a better investment than owning the bond if you chose to sell.

Actually, due to the strong gains in dividends, the share price rose up to a range of $74-$106 by 2014.

Conclusion

Here's how I'm looking at valuing Home Depot today.

Given the current state of the balance sheet coupled with this crushing economic response to the Coronavirus, there is now much less visibility to how Home Depot will fare in the coming quarters and even years.

Good thing though, Home Depot is an essential business so they can stay open through this shelter in place time.

I'm creating a case with low expectation.

In 2-3 years from now, sales will be no higher than today and the net profit margins will be 7%. The dividend payout can be 50% of the net profit margin.

Assuming no share buybacks and the yield I'd want to see is 3.5%, that's my future value per share.

So sales would be $110 billion, net profit $7.7 billion with $3.85 billion going toward dividends.

At a yield of 3.5%, the market cap would be $110 billion which makes the share price about $102 per share having 1.083 billion shares outstanding.

The dividend amount would be about $3.56 for the year. This is compared to the total dividend of $5.44 paid in fiscal 2019.

My very low expectation is what gives me my sense of margin of safety.

Based on my reason here, only if Home Depot gets to $102 a share or less will I consider being a buyer. Right now, there are more optimistic non-owners out there.

Let's not forget, in 2009, shares reached $17.50 per share. Today, they are over $150.

