George Weston Ltd.: A Safe Haven In Canada Amid COVID-19 Concerns

George Weston shares have not seen the same run-up as its U.S. equivalent Kroger's, despite a healthier operational profile, making it a potentially good safety trade in the current market.

Canada's exposure is behind that of the United States, as is its societal reaction.

George Weston Ltd. (OTCPK:WNGRF) is the largest grocery chain in Canada, with banners including Real Canadian Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw’s, among others. With the on-going COVID-19 pandemic reeking havoc with society, George Weston may provide a base of support. Canada’s exposure and reaction to COVID-19 is behind the United States of America at this point. In the US, one of the earlier actions taken was to ensure grocery stores remained open to serve people. This led to an immediate reaction to share of these companies. With Canada behind the curve, I believe Weston’s stands to benefit as this pandemic and the accompanying responses affect Canada.

The Immediate Reaction

Shares of most grocers reacted extremely positively in the wake of the announcement that they will be deemed essential services.

Data by YCharts

This designation by the President ensures continuity of business for the grocery stores in some form. With locations around the country, the local regulations and responses to COVID-19 will differ radically but people will have access to food, meaning the business continues.

In Canada, stores have continued to remain open but precautions are being taken including reduced hours, safety initiatives and provisions for seniors. Grocery stores are deemed to be essential services In Canada so will continue. Canada’s response is well behind that of the US, with most “social distancing” and store closures being recommendations rather than requirements. We can see that this continues to not obtain the desired result:

Source: Twitter

Unfortunately, things are likely to get worse before they get better. However, Weston’s business is ensured to continue. Its shares have not received the same bump that the US stores did:

Data by YCharts

As the crisis continues to escalate, I believe Weston’s should serve as a safe haven for investors as a result.

Valuation

As a quick check, let’s compare some of the base metrics between Weston and Kroger’s (KR):

$mUSD Kroger’s Weston Market Cap $25B $10.5B EV $45.8B $28.2B Sales (2019) $122.3B $38.6B EbITDA $4.9B $3.4B EV/EbITDA 9.3x 8.3x P/Cashflow 5.6x 2.8x Dividend Yield 2.0% 2.2%

Source: Seeking Alpha, company disclosures

Despite Kroger’s substantially larger size, Weston has much superior profit profile and cash generation and seems to generate substantially larger cash flows. This doesn’t totally factor into this thesis, as we are looking more at a “flight to safety” trade but it does provide some support for the underlying business.

It is reasonable to consider the company’s debt profile as well. The company has $2.1B CAD on its books with $3.3B CAD in short-term and current debt due in 2020. Of this short-term debt, $775m of it is related to the securitization of accounts receivable; another $714m are debentures which are secured by 9.6m common shares. In a worst case scenario, the accounts receivables should cover the $775m and the debentures could be settled by the issuance of shares. With cash covering the current debt requirements in 2020, Weston looks very secure even in the worst case scenario.

Source: Sedar Q4 2019 Financial Statements

The Takeaway

Weston’s has not seen the same degree of a “flight to safety” trade as its American neighbor Kroger’s did in response to the US government support for the business. Considering where Canada is with respect to its COVID-19 response, I believe more investors will be looking for some degree of safety as we continue to see great volatility to the downside in markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WNGRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long through the more liquid TSX ticker WN.TO