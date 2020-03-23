Essex Property Trust: When Quality Becomes Paramount

Introduction

I certainly did not foresee the longest bull market in history ending like this. Clearly, this latest crisis is the definition of a Black Swan event. I might have been a little luckier than some as I was in the mode of slowly building up cash versus redeploying cash in the market over the last year. This was simply due my inability to find investments that I believed presented a fair value or a fair return versus the investment risk. At the beginning of February, I was more than 80% in cash.

I admit to being in the camp of those believing the current crisis will not be protracted and will not result in a crash of our financial system. The global and US economies will likely be in contraction for the next couple of quarters, the formal definition of a recession. After that, I expect we will begin to see economic recovery given the heavy dose of stimulus that the US and global economy is getting. So, I'm not hoarding bath tissue or ammo and not standing in line to buy more firearms. I am taking a pragmatic approach in trying to understand the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, its potential impact on various potential investments, and trying to find high-quality investable companies that have been mispriced as a result of the current market rout.

The current market rout has been epic in its rate of descent. We've had bear markets that have fallen further but this has been one of the fastest drops I can recall since October 1987. A significant number of equities were offering dividend yields of 20-40% at the low points in the recent market. Some of these ultra-high yields were the result of market inefficiencies due to forced liquidation from leveraged ETFs, ETNs, and CEFs needing to raise cash to cover investor withdrawals. In other words, the modern day version of "a run on the bank."

However, many of those ultra-high yields were due to investors understanding that "business interruptus" due to the impacts of the coronavirus response was a very real possibility. In general, chasing yield is not healthy for your retirement prospects. If you must pursue those ultra-high yields, make sure you have done your own thorough due diligence and fully understand why that ultra-high yield is available.

I should also point out here that I generally invest with a long-term perspective. I'm looking for investments that are going to be safe and growing for the next couple of decades not only the next couple of quarters.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust (ESS) is a fully integrated internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with origins that go back to 1971 when the Essex Property Corporation was formed as a private company owning 16 multifamily communities. After several years of growth, the corporation was taken public with the IPO in June 1994. ESS today owns or has material interest in 250 communities with 60,000 multifamily housing units in California and Washington State with a coastal focus. The figure below from the ESS investor presentation shows the locations of ESS communities.

ESS Investor Presentation

It is important to note here that ESS has focused on high economic growth and high per capita income areas. The old adage about what is important in real estate "Location, Location, Location" applies here and I'll cover why ESS is in the right location in more detail below.

Most of California and the Seattle area have, for some time, been short on housing versus population growth. Though this has been an issue for the last 10 years, it hasn't gotten any better because of the added development requirements and growing development costs. Today, the ratio of new build housing to existing housing in California is less than 0.01 (<1%) and new residential building permits have been less than 1% of existing housing in areas served by ESS for the last 30 years. This has resulted in the cost of single-family home ownership rising to a 74% premium versus renting in ESS served areas. The map below shows the areas in the US generally short on housing versus population growth. California makes up 50% of the US shortfall.

ESS Investor Presentation

Even the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, understands that California is not keeping up with housing demand.

"Since 2005, California has only produced 308 housing units for every 1000 new residents. Add in the fact that California will be home to 50 million people by 2050, and it's obvious we're not on pace to meet that demand...we need to generate more funding for affordable housing, implement regulatory reform and create new financial incentives".

In addition to housing, the demographics of the areas that ESS serves are also favorable. The ESS served areas, particularly south of San Francisco Bay and the Seattle area, have some of the highest regional per capita and household income in the US, favorable age demographics, and a high ratio of renting versus ownership. Job growth in those areas has averaged 75 basis points higher than the US average for the last 10 years, 2.36% versus 1.61% CAGR for the last 10 years.

ESS Investor Presentation

ESS has been focused on the right locations for multifamily housing developments. From the IPO in June 1994 through December 2019, ESS has returned a whopping 4970% versus the NAREIT Apartment Index return of 1610% and the S&P 500 return of 1065%. There are few equities that have provided this high of return with hard assets underpinning a large fraction of the investment. The graph below puts this into perspective.

ESS Investor Presentation

As you would expect from a total return of nearly 5000%, funds from operations (FFO) and dividend growth from ESS has been stellar. Remember that in order to maintain REIT status, a company has to pay out in the form of dividends 90% of taxable income and that income is considered qualified business income (QBI) for Federal income tax purposes. In other words, 20% of ESS's ordinary dividends pass to the investor free of Federal income tax. ESS seems to be tailor-made for dividend growth investors. ESS is an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat having raised its dividend payout every year including through the 2008/2009 recession.

ESS Investor Presentation

Granted, those dividend bumps from 2008 to 2010 were not much but it does make the point that maintaining dividend growth is a priority for ESS management. ESS's FFO dividend payout ratio for the current quarter is about 60% which is very conservative as REITs go and ESS last month raised the dividend by 6.5% to an annual $8.31. Remember that many financial websites report REIT dividend payout ratios based on EPS which is not meaningful for property REITs because of the large depreciation component (an accounting tax metric) included in EPS.

ESS management pretty clearly is focused on the right geographic location, they have run the company well and generated significant growth in FFO and dividends resulting in stellar total returns. However, it is also important to look at ESS's balance sheet to make sure the growth in FFO and total returns are not at the expense of over-indebtedness.

ESS's Debt to Total Assets is 35%

Secured Debt to Total Assets is 6%

Net Debt to adjusted EBITDA is 5.5x

The first two debt metrics above are very conservative. The Debt to EBITDA ratio is acceptable though I'd prefer to see it below 5.0x. Apparently, the credit rating agencies see ESS as having a healthy balance sheet as all three have investment grade ratings on ESS (e.g. S&P rating is BBB+). Few equity REITs carry investment grade credit ratings.

I've offered up several reasons to invest in ESS but it is always a good idea to look at the risks of any potential investment.

Essex Property Trust Investment Risks

I don't see much in the way of risks inherent to ESS's financial metrics or business model. It is possible that, if the coronavirus crisis does not abate in the short term and has a sustained (> 1 year) negative impact on the economy, a fraction of current ESS tenants may not be able to afford their rent. This could impact ESS's revenue, earnings, and FFO. I believe we will be through this current crisis in a couple of quarters so I am not overly concerned with the potential risk posed by the coronavirus crisis.

Probably the most significant risk to ESS is political in nature. As we all have heard in the campaign debates and rallies, housing costs and housing availability remain a key political and business risk in some parts of the country including Oregon, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, and California. California recently passed legislation (AB 1482) which, among other things, caps renewal apartment rent increases at the CPI+5% retroactive to March 2019. ESS management has addressed this and believes the impact of this legislation is small at 10 basis points off 2020 same-property revenues. This impact on the top line is realistically within the noise level.

California's 2020 ballot will also contain a proposal to modify Proposition 13 (limits on property tax increases) but the legislation, as written today, only impacts commercial and industrial properties, apartments and other residential properties are not included in the proposal.

Investors choosing to take a position in ESS should plan to keep an eye on California's legislature for future potential impacts to residential apartment property development and management.

ESS's Current Valuation

I've been aware of ESS for some time but have never taken a hard look at it because of the lofty valuation it typically carried. In other words, for the last couple of years, I thought it was overpriced. Like almost all stocks, ESS's valuation has dropped significantly over the last 30 days, falling from about $328 per share to $196 per share at the market close on Friday. As an entry price, $196 per share is reasonable but not yet cheap. Its forward dividend yield is 4.24% which, by itself is not great. However, taken in the context of ESS's historical dividend growth rate, the current price and resulting yield is an acceptable entry point. I was able to initiate a position on Friday at $195 (intra-day low was $192). I only picked up 100 shares as I'm actually hoping for a lower valuation as an incentive to open a larger position in this REIT over the next few weeks.

Summary Conclusions

ESS management has a long and strong history of picking the right location with favorable demographics, of disciplined execution of a solid business plan, and of generating stellar total returns. ESS's balance sheet is conservative and the REIT carries a solid investment grade credit rating. I don't believe that the current coronavirus-driven economic crisis has staying power for the locales that ESS serves. ESS's current valuation is fair given its long history of dividend growth and Aristocrat status.