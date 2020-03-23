The First Oil Company Bailout Of 2020 Is Happening In Canada: Select Shares Soar

Canada has been preparing for a multi billion dollar bailout for its oil and gas industry to avert tens of thousands of job losses and the gutting of one of the country's largest industries. The strategic nature of the oil industry to Canada was on reason I cited in finding Canadian oil company equities attractive in the midst of an oil price war and demand shock.

While still waiting for country-wide bailout details, Alberta has taken the first steps in bailing out local and gas companies. Before going into the details of these steps and comments by government officials, it is worth observing the share price impact on two particularly exposed local companies, Journey (OTC:JRNGF) and Chinook (OTCPK:CNKEF), up 566.7% and 1,804.8% on Friday March 20th, the day of the first bail out announcement:

Data by YCharts

Obviously these huge share price movements are off of very low bases (and in the case of Chinook, it was only seen in the OTC listing of the stock) but this might actually be the point of a bailout, improving the outlook for the companies closest to trouble and having the most impact on them. A broader market impact can also be seen across the relevant indexes, albeit with much smaller share price movements, with the Canadian index (XEG.TO) rising 1.7% on Friday while the US index (XOP) fell slightly and the small cap index fell 2.6% (PSCE):

Data by YCharts

There were three major components of this first bailout. 1) The Alberta energy regulator's "levy" was funded with $113 million for 6 months 2) land lease tenures were extended and 3) the "orphan well fund" was loaned $100 million to assist in reclamation efforts, typically found in the "asset retirement obligation" (ARO) line on companies' balance sheets.

Beyond the direct impact, these direct interventions were a strong signal that the provincial government will "act to do everything it can to ensure energy sector firms remain operating and employing Albertans." This may not be the only provincial government bailout of local oil companies, and the government is signaling it will do what it believes is necessary to preserve local jobs and operations.

Journey is a good example of maximum impact from this first bailout, as reflected in its multi hundred percent share price response:

1) Journey was seeing potential lease expirations after its partner Kiwetinohk had not drilled enough wells to fully earn into their joint venture - mineral agreement extensions by 1 year may preserve this "core" area for Journey beyond the expiration of the Kiwetinohk agreement, and potentially beyond the end of the current oil demand and supply shocks.

2) Journey has been attempting to divest high operating cost, high ARO assets. The energy regulator and orphan well fund are now better funded and positioned to facilitate these sorts of transactions, which may employ more people in decommissioning activities and reduce operating costs of companies like Journey.

3) Journey's forecast cash operating cost for 2020 was $14.85/bbl, with an additional $4.20/bbl "royalty" cost. It is unclear if asset level taxes and regulator fees show up under the operating cost or the royalty cost line item, but mitigation of these taxes and fees should help in lowering Journey's costs. Closing the high operating cost divestitures mentioned above would also help.

Obviously these steps will affect each local company differently. There are still big problems for the larger oil sands producers, as their total costs may still be higher than the local realized price for their heavy oil, which saw a low of $5.43 USD on March 18th. This first bailout seems oriented more towards the conventional and smaller producers like Journey, which employ more people per barrel of oil produced, and thus evaluating the impact to Journey above may be somewhat indicative of the impacts on other similar smaller producers.

Source: https://oilprice.com/oil-price-charts/block/49

The pain of larger oil sands producers is reflected in their share prices, which had mostly outperformed the large cap energy index (XLE) until very recently, even during the Canadian heavy oil price crash in late 2018:

Data by YCharts

These producers are mostly integrated (also own refining and transportation) and include Suncor (SU), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), Imperial Oil (IMO) which is a majority-owned subsidiary of Exxon (XOM), Husky (OTCPK:HUSKF) and Cenovus (CVE).

It will be interesting to observe further responses by the Alberta and Canadian governments and which companies and share prices benefit most. Alberta has recently floated increasing its curtailment of local oil production, which disproportionately affects the largest producers but may benefit all producers by garnering a better local price than the recent $5-10 USD price per barrel for Western Canadian Select oil.

Incidentally, the Texas Railroad Commission is contemplating a similar reduction in production, perhaps after observing the success of Alberta in improving local realized pricing from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019 through curtailment. Perhaps they should call Jason Kenney, who has both called curtailment a "bitter pill" and also successfully implemented it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JRNGF, CNKEF.

Additional disclosure: Important Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC and CSA filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author and funds the author advises own shares in Journey Energy and Chinook Energy and may buy or sell shares without any further notice.